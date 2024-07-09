So I was just searching around, looking to see if I could find any data on why the ALC-0315 has 2 chiral centres and what that does, and this paper from 2022 pops up.

Ok this looks like one of those self-congratulatory essays about what difficulties Pfizer overcame to make this lifesaving vaccine, how people worked together day and night, yadayada. But sometimes these types of articles drop nuggets that lead to other nuggets. I was hoping there was something about the manufacturing of the lipids.

The journey of a lifetime

Lets look at what the authors do at Pfizer.

So these scientists are from research and development, most of which have a pharmacy background and/or knowledge in nanoparticles. I did some preliminary research and found the majority of the names in the paper worked at Andover, Mass. This will become important later. Here is the corresponding author.

VACCINE CANDIDATES

They had 4 different vaccine candidates (ie coding sequences) and each had 4 potential E coli cell lines, so 16 altogether.

Here were the candidates.

Of course we ended up with the BNT162b2 of which there were 2 versions. V8 and V9 that differed on the codon optimization only. Only V9 went on to be the “vaccine.”

ORIGINAL PLASMID DNA TEMPLATE

Here they describe how the original plasmids used for Process 2 were developed in Chesterfield Missouri, then sent to Andover to the scientists above.

HOLY TOLEDO

Pfizer Gene Therapy Program

So they used PRIOR PLASMID DNA MANUFACTURING EXPERTISE FROM THE GENE THERAPY PROGRAM. So I sent the article to Kevin to see if he saw what I saw. He did, lol.

So what does that mean? They used plasmid vectors from Pfizers Gene Therapy Program? This is part of the plasmid which does not code for the spike protein.

Here is an example from AddGene. plasmid This is a mammalian plasmid you can buy described as:

Catalytically dead dCas9 fused to a transcriptional activator peptide can increase transcription of a specific gene. Design your gRNA sequence to direct the dCas9-activator to promoter or regulatory regions of your gene of interest. If the plasmid that you choose does not also express a gRNA, you will need to use a separate gRNA expression plasmid to target the dCas9-activator to your specific locus.

By the way, you can have a good time looking at all these plasmids you can buy at AddGene. Wow.

Notice some of the same elements found by Kevin McKernan when he sequenced the Pfizer vials. 1. SV40 enhancer 2. SV40 ori 3. SV40 poly (A) signal 4. AmpR promoter 5. HSV TK poly (A) signal etc. The gene therapy plasmid has a CMV promoter as well. Both have the Neo/Kanamycin gene for growing in E coli. The main difference is no CMV promoter and no Cas9m4 coding.

This is the Omicron plasmid as sequenced by Kevin McKernan

So it appears they used a gene therapy vector as their backbone for the modRNA plasmid. Any comments? Do I have this right? Are the critics going to say because there is no Cas9 that it is not gene therapy? Then why use a gene therapy vector. Seriously.

Accident or Deliberate? Could they have started with another backbone plasmid that is used, say for protein production like insulin, or a monoclonal. It could have been in another part of the facility using non-gene vectors (though a risk for cross-contamination). So I think you know what I am thinking.

WHO KNEW?

As per the EMA leak this plasmid was made April 20, 2020. Plasmid was named pST4-1525

Plasmid Cell Bank and Linear DNA Template Manufacturer(s) The cell bank manufacture and storage, starting material (linear DNA template) manufacture and associated testing are performed in the Pfizer facility at 875 Chesterfield Parkway West, Chesterfield MO 63017. The cell bank testing was performed at Charles River laboratory, Inc, 358 Technology Dr, Malvern, PA 19355.The cell bank sequence testing was performed at Genewiz, 115 Corporate Boulevard, South Plainfield, NJ 07080. The plasmid pST4-1525 pre-Master Cell Bank (pre-MCB) was generated by transforming Escherichia coli DH10B competent cells with pST4-1525. A pure culture of transformed cells was produced by growth on selective medium. A single colony isolate was then grown in liquid culture and aliquots were taken and frozen to generate pre-MCB pST4-1525_preMCB_DH10B_20Apr2020.

The authors of the paper working in the Andover, MA plant, once they received the frozen plasmids from the CHesterfield Site. It is possible these scientists had no knowledge of the make up of the plasmid. That was not their job.

What about those working at Genewiz in NJ?

Who in Chesterfield knew? Who chose that plasmid?

Of all the authors on that paper, there is Rodney Combs and Khurram Sunasara who also worked at the Chesterfield site.

There is this article about graduates from Washington University in St Louis, MO who are working at the Chesterfield site (20 minutes away). Rodney Combs is mentioned. Hmmmmm.

Washington University Alum working at the Chesterfield site

WHY DID THE PFIZER SCIENTISTS ADMIT THIS?

Seriously, they could have written the article and not mention PLASMID DNA MANUFACTURING EXPERTISE FROM THE GENE THERAPY PROGRAM. This is additional information that is welcome, but not absolutely necessary. And this is not the first time something like this has happened. I am reminded of the Patel paper in early 2023 that disclosed a hidden gene and issues with the poly(A) tail that did not need to be disclosed in the paper.

I write about this another weird stuff about Pfizer and disclosure here. I am not sure I am right, but this is my assessment.

Just a quick comment that stuff pops up in my searches like this out of the blue. Like right when I need it. It is uncanny. And it has happened more than once. This is a 2022 article, but it never came up before.

Thanks for reading. Apologize for another substack so quickly but I hope this info helps people.

Oh, and pray the rosary.

