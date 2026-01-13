Maria Gutschi

Alan Bleiken
Jan 13

My personal experience with AI interragation was this....it only answered me in the "narrative" mode.

I challenged it about other studies that were certainly equally relevant, and almost certainly more truthful. Eventually, Gemini admitted that it only researches "accepted" material. In other words, it refused to step outside of the mainstream narrative, and told me explicitly that it would not. It told me its role was to support "the narrative."

I suppose depending on the topic you may get different results.

Reading the Gemini answers to my queries was the same as if I had called up Health Canada or the CDC. It is programmed to support the agenda, not to contest it.

1 reply by The Offsc℞ipt Pharmacist
David Wiseman's avatar
David Wiseman
Jan 13

Essential reading and paradigm shift

