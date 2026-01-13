Why I am writing this

I am writing this little review as a record of the process I underwent of the previous year: how my questions evolved, where my confidence solidified, where uncertainty still remained and how to continue my work when it all seems a bit superfluous, or unimportant.

This year, I used ChatGPT and other AIs less as an answer machine and more as a thinking surface. I used it to test hypotheses, sharpen language, and notice when I was reasoning like a pharmacist/scientist versus when I was being pulled into narratives that weren’t pharmacological at all.

From molecules to systems

Early in the year, most of our conversations were still framed the way most of the field frames them: mRNA, lipids, excipients. Individual components. Familiar categories.

What changed, starting in about March, slowly and then all at once, was the realization that lipid nanoparticles are not just delivery vehicles, formulations, or a collection of synthetic lipids, but supramolecular assemblies with emergent behaviour. That their pharmacology cannot be reduced to their parts. This was clear to me by October.

I found this reframing altered everything:

how biodistribution is interpreted (I was already half-way there)

how adverse effects are categorized

how “immune-mediated” versus “direct pharmacologic” effects are separated

And how regulatory blind spots form. I just couldn’t understand why LNPs were seen as novel excipients and basically classified as “inert” even though the FDA called them adjuvants.

Two LNPs, two worlds

One of the most clarifying threads was distinguishing between:

LNP behavior in plasma and lymph (opsonization, complement activation, CARPA) LNP behavior at the cell membrane and intracellularly (cationic amphiphilic drug–like (CAD) effects, lysosomal stress, signaling disruption)

These are routinely conflated in papers discussing LNPs or in presentations, videos and the like. They should not be.

This distinction helped explain why certain adverse events are dismissed as psychosomatic or stress-related when they align more closely with known supramolecular pharmacology. And why adverse events, are rarely attributed to the LNPs but almost exclusively to spike protein.

CARPA, misclassification, and professional silence

Something I really argued about and examined with ChatGPT and other AIs was how I believed Complement Activation–Related Pseudoallergy (CARPA) is repeatedly misclassified. Considered as ISRR (immunization stress related responses) or anxiety-driven responses. Gaslighting to the max.

This is not a naming problem, imho. It is a pharmacological one and another ontological problem, with consequences for surveillance, diagnosis, and patient trust.

The most uncomfortable realization was not that this happens, but how few pharmacists and clinicians recognized it, or did much about it. Even allergists. Ditto for the Regulators. Maybe I’m wrong and it is more nuanced than my current framing. Still.

What ChatGPT (and other AIs) actually contributed

I rarely ask the AIs for answers. I use it as a spring board most of the time. For me it provided:

resistance when arguments were under-specified or a little too out there

pressure to define terms precisely

a mirror for when reasoning drifted outside my competence

On a few occasions, it taught me when not to defer, and when professional judgment mattered more than consensus language. I did beat it up a few times, and they admitted partial defeat. I do worry that it tries to flatter me too much so I ask it to be brutal, or pretend I am someone else who is very skeptical. Sometimes it works.

The human cost of thinking clearly

There is a personal cost to sustained analytical dissent. Fatigue. Repetition. The constant need to justify why pharmacology or even why my role in health care still matters. Sometimes, I ask myself, why am I continuing to do this?

This is where my colleague and collaborator Falko’s poem (aka Genervter Bürger) so evocatively summarizes for me. Amazed that a non-native English speaker can write like this.

Falko’s Poem

Where have you stumbled from silent contemplation to wild action and intervention, and from the work of intervention to swear that you have penetrated nature itself? Are BRET and FRET still young buds, to ever grasp that detail you so boldly proclaim in passive contemplation? Thus, born of transfer and intervention, a judgment weighed down by bias as heavy as lead, that one, enraged as a faithful scholar, surrenders the last thirty, sixty years in journals of cellular art to the Orcus of oblivion. And worse still: the circle closes, self-referential, like a mirror within a mirror. An artifact sees the light of day, and the drama takes its course: It becomes the cornerstone of new hypotheses, new interventions confirm the false trail, reviewers, blind in their belief, expect it, deviation is considered error, and so a false but consistent realm emerges, not truth, but stability of narrative,the core of the culture of publication and textbook. Was it the name of science that gave birth to this; or the name of tightly laced rules, born of ambition and pressure, in which free thinking no longer breathed, but was measured, tamed, and cemented; where intellectual emptiness, in Orwellian disguise, called itself erudition and weighed like a plague on all science?

Unfinished work

There are still papers to revise. Frameworks to formalize. Hypotheses that need stress-testing rather than polishing. Learning to write cleanly and clearly. To have a structured “red thread” and not veer off into “interesting” but not relevant.

But if 2025 year clarified anything, it is this:

Lipid nanoparticles are not neutral messengers.

And thinking clearly, slowly, publicly, and without surrendering professional standards is still worth doing.

What I am finding is that many narratives have hardened. This I think can blind us to new findings, or to take new information that points to a new paradigm. In nanomedicine for example, you can see this since supramolecular systems such as lipid nanoparticles are forced into linear, component-based narratives because those narratives are easier to regulate, publish, and defend. Over time, models are validated by the very assumptions that produced them. A mirror forms within a mirror. Stability is achieved but not truth. This happens more often than we would like, or even recognize. And once stability becomes the regulatory objective as I believe it has, then proposing a dissenting paradigm or asking troubling questions are no longer treated as inquiry, but as disruption.

For me, the obligation is not to preserve current regulatory paradigms, but to ask, probe and prod, repeatedly and without apology, whether what is being regulated still corresponds to biological reality.

Thank you for reading. I have another substack on LNPs from a new preprint that will blow everyone’s minds. It did mine.

Meanwhile, continue to pray the rosary, and stay the course.

