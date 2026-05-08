Maria Gutschi

Maria Gutschi

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Siguna Mueller, Ph.D., Ph.D.'s avatar
Siguna Mueller, Ph.D., Ph.D.
3d

Yes, tragic. Yes, I have long though that DNAs play a role in LNP composition and function. As for them playing a role in immunity - the work you know about and which I had essentially finished in June of 2025, is under review AGAIN. This is now the THIRD major revision - the first was submitted ages ago, then underwent peer-review, and, after I had rewritten some 80-90% of the original version, was fully accepted..... Then, the nightmare unfolded. I am not revealing details. Suffice it to say, what unfolded was worse than I ever thought could happen. After many months of "nightmare," I rewrote it and resubmitted it again. Meanwhile, I am writing a book about related immune issues and have been busy enough and actually appreciate the fact that I have not heard back in a while...

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3 replies by The Offsc℞ipt Pharmacist and others
Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
3d

I am envious that you people can throw ideas and research work at each other. I dearly wish I had the education or brains to understand most of what is being said. As a shot injured person, I wonder why testing the subjects isn’t involved to assist in finding answers. Why haven’t diagnostic tests come to market? Judging from what I’ve read, HC seems to have an inkling that all is not well with these shots. Also, I’d love to know why some people I know have had 11 or 12 shots with no side effects and I’ve had one which is a continuing nightmare. Do these shots affect people who share some genetic pool? Thank you for the work that you all are doing. What would we do without good people?

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