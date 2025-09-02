I’ve been working hard with

on the LNPs and their effects on membranes when I reviewed a paper on membranes and they mentioned antipsychotics. Did you know LNPs might share surprising molecular and cellular features with antipsychotic drugs? And with other drugs? All that share a common molecular structure? Cationic amphiphiles?

Antipsychotics and Membranes: More Than Just Receptors

Antipsychotic drugs do more than just block dopamine receptors, they insert into neuron membranes or what chemists call “intercalate” and by doing so changing those membranes’ physical properties. This insertion alters membrane fluidity, thickness, and organization, impacting synaptic vesicle fusion and intracellular signaling pathways such as MAPK and AKT/GSK-3, which regulate neurotransmission and neuron plasticity in schizophrenia. DID YOU SAY MAPK???

Biophysical data reveal that antipsychotics reorganize lipid domains, potentially modulating dopamine receptor signaling by changing the local lipid microenvironment.

So antipsychotics affect the lipid membrane, primarily through lipid rafts. Psychotropic drugs also accumulating in lysosomes, affecting vesicular trafficking, endosomal pH, and autophagy, further influencing cellular signaling.

Remember what I said about LNPs and lysosomal stress? I talk about it here.

How Antipsychotics Affect the Cell Membrane

These tend to be drug specific, since their ability to affect various pathways and the lipid membrane differ. Here is a paper talking about cell signalling from Wnt protein WHICH IS ON THE CELL MEMBRANE.

They influence key lipid classes critical for membrane structure and signaling—phosphatidylcholines, fatty acids, sphingolipids—and modulate pathways like MAPK and AKT known to affect neuronal function. And do LNPs do the same?

Ionizable Lipids Poke Holes in Endosomes and Disrupt Membranes (and they aren’t subtle about it)

Ionizable lipids, the workhorses of LNPs, also insert into membranes — but mostly in acidic compartments like endosomes. They poke holes and disrupt membranes to release their cargo, which has not been clearly explained to docs and most scientists. However, they can reside in membranes longer than thought, and they can reside in the bilayer and besides it appears their metabolites clear slowly – leaving open the question: Could they impact brain function or signaling long-term, like antipsychotics? And not only immune function?

Although antipsychotics directly alter neurotransmitter receptor function and signaling, ionizable lipids may indirectly influence neuronal signaling through prolonged membrane interaction and metabolite accumulation. So maybe the LNP ionizable lipids could affect cognition or brain function? This needs to be tested.

Shared Molecular Features? Lipid, Amphiphilic, and Membrane-Interacting

Both antipsychotics and ionizable lipid metabolites share lipid-like, cationic amphiphilic properties. They change membrane curvature, fluidity, and may influence lipid metabolism pathways. Both modulate signaling cascades important for cell function. While charge alone cannot be explicitly linked to a certain toxicity, it is clear, that along with the general physicochemical attributes, the nature of the charge is an important contributory factor.

Note: Amphiphilic is one end of the molecule is water loving, the other end of the molecule is water repellent so they interact in both aqueous and lipid environments, can self assemble into micelles or liposomes etc.

This is critical to understand. In fact there are a whole bunch of drugs having similar features that have more or less the same toxicity, at various levels of severity. This paper by Gould and Templin is an important paper on toxicology and physicochemical properties.

First lets define the kinds of toxicity that can occur with drugs or biologicals

1) modulation of the primary or intended drug target e.g., Exaggerated effect of what the target outcome of the drug

2) modulation of a secondary down-stream effect e.g indirect effects with an unintended target

3) reactive metabolite toxicity via bioactivation of the parent compound

4) modulation of an unintended drug target resulting in ‘off target’ toxicity, including as a result of physicochemical effects of a compound that can mediate nonspecific interactions and may include nonspecific binding to biological macromolecules.

What is that? It means the compound has a cationic or anionic CHARGE and are amphiphilic.

Both the ionizable lipids and antipsychotics are what you call cationic amphiphilic drugs (CADs). Here is a list of target organs for drugs/substances with a charge.

These off-target toxicities are associated with the physicochemical properties and can generally be categorized by:

1) cytotoxicity/haemolysis;.

2) phospholipidosis type pathology/vacuolation;.(i.e. they accumulate in lysosomes)

3) immune system related, like CARPA and other effects

Just a reminder about what physicochemical properties, it is the charge, shape, size, reactivity, surface modifications, hydrophobicity of a nanoparticle that I discuss here, but for drugs, it is mostly about charge and fat solubility. For nanoparticles, it is all of it.

Before we go on, what is phospholipidosis? It is induced by amphiphilic drugs like the antipsychotic chlorpromazine or hydroxychloroquine and it is when phospholipids accumulate in lysosomes. Now what does that sound like? Yup, LNPs.

Now I am not the only one thinking like this. A very interesting paper which I read over 2 years ago brought up the interactions between LNPs and antipsychotics. I didn’t get it because I still didn’t quite understand the nanoparticle nature of these LNPs and that they were CADs. And no it is not the same Sabine Hazan as the gastroenterologist.

Could LNP Toxicity Mirror Aminoglycosides?

Aminoglycosides are antibiotics known for their ear and kidney toxicities, tied to their cationic amphiphilic structure. I spent a good time in my professional career ensuring patients did not get aminoglycoside toxicity. Aminoglycosides accumulate in cells until a threshold saturates the kidney tubules or cochlear cells in the ear, causing membrane damage, oxidative stress, and inflammation. Maybe the LNP ionizable lipids might cause similar toxicity effects in kidneys and ears? I propose there is a saturation effect, where saturation leads to non-linear, threshold-dependent damage, similar to what aminoglycosides do. This could explain why toxicity sometimes seems abrupt or harder to predict. And that might explain the kidney failure and sudden hearing loss reported in case reports.

What Does This Mean?

We know ionizable lipids can disrupt membranes, reside in cells longer than expected, and affect signaling.

They share chemical qualities with antipsychotics that modulate brain function—yet, but the long-term cognitive effects of LNPs remain unstudied.

Toxicities like nephro- and ototoxicity might arise in a threshold, saturation-dependent fashion, similar to aminoglycoside mechanisms.

More research is crucial to understand if LNPs influence cognition or cause non-linear toxicities like classic cationic amphiphiles.

Implications and Future Directions

The shared biophysical properties of antipsychotics and ionizable lipids suggest potential unexpected biological effects of LNPs on brain membranes and neuronal signaling pathways.

The slow clearance and metabolite persistence of ionizable lipids could extend these membrane-related effects, possibly influencing cognition.

Renal and ototoxic side effects of LNPs may arise through mechanisms similar to aminoglycosides, involving membrane disruption and saturable intracellular accumulation.

Further mechanistic and clinical studies are essential to investigate LNP effects beyond delivery, including possible neuropsychiatric and toxicological impacts.

So this needs to be looked at and studied.

This was ChatGPT’s potential take on all the data I asked it to assess. Sobering.

This non-linear context dependent action could lead to this IgGv stuff maybe. If it causes hysteresis, that is delayed reaction or prolonged effects even after the LNPs are degraded and gone, that may be a factor. This is seen with amphiphilic drugs.

One more thing: Drug Interactions

There isn’t supposed to be drug interactions with vaccines, is there? But that is not the case with modRNA vaccines. I review them in a substack post.

Neutropenia with clozapine an antipsychotic is a known adverse event (maybe from those membrane and signalling effects. In fact vaccination with modRNA vaccines made the neutropenia WORSE, at least temporarily.

I’m beginning to think some of these should have been anticipated if we had really known what the LNPs do and if they were regulated separately, instead of assuming they were inert excipients.

What do people think?

Could this common toxicological process that has been known for many years explain the toxicity and associated effects of the jabs? And does it maybe explain some of the neurological and cognition effects? Kidney and hearing loss? Is that what is happening?

This non-linear response to LNP infrequent dosing but with huge doses of ionizable lipids per single LNP is something we need to really think about. As compared to the slow adaptable effect of antipsychotics. And no one thinks antipsychotics are benign.

I need to do some work on this but believe this is a novel approach to look at how the LNPs do what they do and how, because of their nanoparticle nature affect cell membranes and are pathogen-like.

References

Alves I, Staneva G, Tessier C, Salgado GF, Nuss P. The interaction of antipsychotic drugs with lipids and subsequent lipid reorganization investigated using biophysical methods. Biochim Biophys Acta. 2011 Aug;1808(8):2009-18. doi: 10.1016/j.bbamem.2011.02.021. Epub 2011 Mar 4. PMID: 21377444.

Sfera A, Hazan S, Anton JJ, Sfera DO, Andronescu CV, Sasannia S, Rahman L, Kozlakidis Z. Psychotropic drugs interaction with the lipid nanoparticle of COVID-19 mRNA therapeutics. Front Pharmacol. 2022 Sep 9;13:995481. doi: 10.3389/fphar.2022.995481. PMID: 36160443; PMCID: PMC9503827.

Lu, ZR., Sun, D. Mechanism of pH-sensitive Amphiphilic Endosomal Escape of Ionizable Lipid Nanoparticles for Cytosolic Nucleic Acid Delivery. Pharm Res 42, 1065–1077 (2025). https://doi.org/10.1007/s11095-025-03890-8

Wang J, Ding Y, Chong K, Cui M, Cao Z, Tang C, Tian Z, Hu Y, Zhao Y, Jiang S. Recent Advances in Lipid Nanoparticles and Their Safety Concerns for mRNA Delivery. Vaccines (Basel). 2024 Oct 8;12(10):1148. doi: 10.3390/vaccines12101148. PMID: 39460315; PMCID: PMC11510967.

Ziyi Yuan, Ruyu Yan, Zuyi Fu, Tao Wu, Chaoxiu Ren, Impact of physicochemical properties on biological effects of lipid nanoparticles: Are they completely safe,Science of The Total Environment,V olume 927, 2024,172240,ISSN 0048-9697, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.scitotenv.2024.172240.

Mingeot-Leclercq MP et al. "Aminoglycosides: nephrotoxicity and mechanisms." Antimicrob Agents Chemother. 2001 Jul;45(7):2077-86.https://journals.asm.org/doi/pdf/10.1128/aac.43.5.1003

Schacht J et al. "New insights into aminoglycoside ototoxicity mechanisms." Expert Opin Drug Metab Toxicol. 2010 Dec;6(12):1637-45.