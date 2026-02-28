Maria Gutschi

Maria Gutschi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sh1rl3y's avatar
Sh1rl3y
5d

Thank you for another excellent report. The reasons to not use the platform at all are mounting.

As biological product development and manufacturing increased so should the understanding in the areas you expertly describe. Instead it was taken from the curriculum and industrial pharmacy courses were reduced.

The lack of formulation knowledge in those developing, manufacturing, reviewing and injecting biological /nanoparticle injections looks, in hindsight, like it may have been intentional. Health was never the aim, profit was.

Reply
Share
1 reply by The Offsc℞ipt Pharmacist
DoorlessCarp🐭's avatar
DoorlessCarp🐭
6d

As with saRNAs like Kostaive, an inability to accurately dose should, ignoring everything else, have been sufficient cause for a pause in development.

Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Maria Gutschi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture