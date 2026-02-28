Introduction

I have been thinking about batch heterogeneity which I understand well. But then I thought of how these colloidal systems are affected by preparing the dose and administering it. The biological outcome of a modRNA–lipid nanoparticle (LNP) injection is not determined by formulation alone. It depends critically on how the dose is drawn, stored, and administered.

As I have discussed in the past, LNP formulations are dynamic colloids containing charged lipids, PEGylated stabilizers, and fragile modRNA strands. They are not regular “vaccines.” They are supramolecular assemblies, that are process dependent which results in biophysical effects.



Minor deviations in technique can change particle integrity, biodistribution, and immune activation which affects both efficacy and adverse event (AE) profiles.

I thought I would systematically explore these real-world handling variables rarely discussed outside internal manufacturer protocols or among hospital pharmacists.

Goal: To map the key mechanical, physical, and procedural factors that can alter modRNA vaccine outcomes, and explain how each step may translate into pharmacological variability.

ACT I: The Physical Reality

1. These Are Supramolecular Systems, Not Classical Vaccines

The biological outcome of a modRNA–lipid nanoparticle (LNP) injection is not determined by formulation alone.

It depends on the physical integrity of a dynamic supramolecular colloid at the moment it enters tissue.

These systems contain:

Ionizable lipids

PEGylated stabilizers

Structured aqueous cores

Fragile strands of modified RNA

process related contaminants like dsRNA, DNA plasmid, endotoxin etc

They are not inert protein suspensions. They are nanoscale delivery systems whose structure determines function. And importantly, this structure is sensitive to its environment.

Temperature.

Shear.

Light.

Air–liquid interfaces.

Gravity.

All of these alter colloidal systems. That is basic formulation science.

2. Handling Is Physics

Pharmacists who had training on formulation science (us oldies) understand:

Freeze–thaw cycles change particle morphology.

Vortexing increases size and polydispersity.

Air–liquid interfaces promote lipid rearrangement.

Aggregation shifts hydrodynamic diameter.

Larger particles dominate DLS signal (this means that measurement may miss smaller particles or large agglomerates, only an average is given. The average might not change but the range in sizes do)

None of this is controversial. It is colloid chemistry.

If particle size, surface charge, and lamellarity shift, then biodistribution, protein corona formation shift and cellular uptake can change.

That is the premise.

For example here are some articles describing these issues.

Stability Issues of the modRNA-LNP Vaccines

Here is an article as early as 2021.

See the mechanical stress with syringes? Well 40 cycles is kind of high, but for getting out 6 doses, you may see some issues. What would happen with road transportation in the heat?

Aggregation shifts with storage

Here are some cryo-EM figures from a company who looks at LNP quality.

Cryo-TEM image of LNPs stored at for under 1 week at 4° C. You can see the blebs and the variability in size and lamellarity or layering and concentric circles.

Cryo-TEM image of LNPs stored at for 10 weeks at 4° C, showing irregular morphology. Agglomeration, fusion etc. Irregular size. And this is from a cryo-EM company so there was no drawing from the vial or shaking. This would affect biodistribution and the protein corona. However, I cannot say that this represents true clinical formulations, but rather an example of what can happen over time. Currently, vials can be stored for 10 weeks at 4C.

Vortexing increases size and polydispersity.

This was looked at very early in the rollout in this paper in 2021.

They conclude:

Knocking or dropping vaccine samples from small heights resulted in lowest levels of instability, indicating low risk of compromising clinical efficacy. However, repeated drawing and injecting through 23 G needles at high speed and, more significantly, shaking and vortexing led to progressive increase in the size and polydispersity index of the lipid-mRNA nanoparticles, coupled with or caused by up to ~50% release of mRNA from the lipid formulation. This is thought to impact the vaccine’s efficacy due to lack of free mRNA protection and cellular internalisation.

This means that free modRNA (along with process related impurities, ie dsRNA, dsDNA and endotoxin) would be injected and larger less spherical LNPs. This would have clinical effects.

Air–liquid interfaces promote lipid rearrangement.

This paper looked at the air-liquid interface of LNPs and shaking and found:

Air‑liquid interface exposure

PEG and surfactant rearrangement at the meniscus

Membrane rupture and pores forming

RNA escape into buffer

Aggregation/fusion of destabilised vesicles

This is a more scientific examination of these issues. Well worth the read.

Buffer and pH drift

pH drift during thawing/dilution altering lipid ionization. This was made worse by the PBS buffer in Pfizers first lots, and changed to Tris buffer in 2021. I call this Process 3.

Repeat Freeze-Thaw Cycles

Here is Brader from Moderna showing us what happens with LNP degradation when stressed ( multiple freeze-thawed cycles). I am sure, some vials were thawed or partially thawed and then refrozen.

3. Administration Is Not Neutral

An intramuscular injection is not simply “delivery.”

It is a mechanical event.

Needle gauge affects shear.

Plunger speed determines pressure gradients in muscle or subcutaneous tissue.

Injection depth determines lymphatic vs vascular exposure.

Storage orientation (needles stored up or down) determines gravitational stratification.

A supramolecular system entering tissue carries the imprint of how it was reconstituted, removed from the vial, stored, and administered.

That handling may alter biological identity.

IM Administration

Anatomical Location

Mid‑deltoid recommended, yet numerous reports show injections lower or posterior on the arm.

Vascularity and lymphatic drainage differ by centimeters , influencing local dose kinetics and systemic spread.

Site variation affects both antigen persistence (ie depot like effect) and reactogenicity (local) .

I believe anatomical location as one of the most important factors for vaccine reactogenicity and response given its colloid nature.

ACT II — The Biological Translation

4. Injection Site and Route Matter

Intramuscular (IM) administration is intended to create a local depot with lymphatic drainage.

Subcutaneous (SQ) delivery alters dispersion kinetics.

Intravenouse exposure, even partial, would bypass depot behavior and produce immediate systemic distribution. Animal biodistribution studies show profound differences between IM and IV nanoparticle delivery.

From our preprint.

After a single intravenous infusion in rats (patisiran-like), 90% of radioactivity was found in the liver within four hours, indicating fenestrated endothelium and ApoE/LDL-R uptake. Conversely, a single intramuscular dose of modRNA-LNP (Moderna-like) remained at the injection site for 24-48 hours and only appeared in the liver after 8-48 hours, showing that the administration route affects timing and distribution patterns, even in controlled conditions.

Whether microvascular exposure during human IM injections contributes meaningfully to adverse events remains insufficiently studied. This needs to be done.

But the pharmacokinetic principle is clear:

Route alters distribution.

Distribution alters target cells.

Target cells determine biological response.

Intravascular (accidental IV): endothelial transfection → spike expression in microvasculature → amplified systemic inflammation leading to CARPA, cytokine storm?

Intramuscular (IM): intended for controlled, local transfection of muscle and resident dendritic cells. Draining into lymph nodes.

Subcutaneous (SQ): slower dispersion, potential for sterile abscess or granuloma. Depot effect.

IM vs SQ Injection of Nanoparticles

This study showed Intramuscular and Subcutaneous Administration Drain to Anatomically Distinct lymph nodes. So if you inject into subcutaneous fat, you get a different biodistribution. Same with accidental IV administration. How much did public health emphasize administration issues? Honestly, there was a lot in the first few months, but were all the recommendations followed?

5. Complement Activation Is a Known Class Effect

Liposomal and nanoparticle systems have long been associated with complement activation–related pseudoallergy (CARPA).

This is not unique to mRNA vaccines.

It is a property of certain lipid surfaces interacting with innate immunity.

Variables that increase systemic exposure or alter surface presentation through aggregation or PEG rearrangement could theoretically modify complement activation thresholds. Other stuff like cholesterol crystals.

This article from Janos Szebeni written BEFORE the COVID-19 vaccines show the internal and external factors associated with CARPA. Most are present with the modRNA vaccines. Therefore CARPA was a known possibility. And it is what I call a threshold event. So if we have aggregation, misshapen LNPs, LNPs that have merged and release modRNA (and other impurities), cholesterol crystallization on the surface, loss of PEG, endotoxin and the protein corona, is it not possible that some of the acute events after administration reflects this blood-facing immune reaction? ESPECIALLY IF IT WAS ACCIDENTALY GIVEN IV?

This was discussed early on in an article I found in Science discussing allergic events here.

And what do I find?

Szebeni’s later work would negate some of that assumption, I think. See here and here

6. Sedimentation and Orientation

All colloids “stratify” under gravity over time.

Horizontal storage distributes gradients along barrel length.

Vertical storage aligns them along dose axis.

Microfluidic and Turbulent mixing So you can see how storing prefilled syringes could result in uneven administration, depending if you are storing them upright or downwards. Storing flat is best.

Sampling location therefore becomes a variable. This was mentioned in the EPARs.

Dynamic light scattering disproportionately detects larger aggregates. Even modest stratification could influence measured size distribution.

If effective particle diameter shifts, surface curvature shifts.

If curvature shifts, protein corona composition may shift.

Protein corona defines biological identity. This affects the types of cells that take up the LNPs. This is not speculation. It is established nanoparticle pharmacology.

7. Temperature, Light Exposure and Structural Drift

Ionizable lipids undergo hydrolysis.

PEG-lipids can de-anchor.

RNA strands can fragment.

Too cold (frozen slush): ice interface shearing, oxidative damage.

Too warm: rapid hydrolysis of ionizable cationic lipids and mRNA backbone. this is when LNP adducts form and other modRNA stability issues arise Schoenmaker et al lay this out quite well and is a must read

Prolonged refrigeration post‑thaw: risk of PEG de‑anchoring and aggregation. (see previous figures)

Old vials: cumulative degradation would result in erratic expression kinetics and innate immune overactivation.

You can get lipid adducts because of electrophilic attack on the RNA. And likely the DNA as well. I cover that here.

Cryo-EM studies in nanoparticle literature demonstrate morphological drift under stress conditions, as we saw earlier.

Whether clinical vials reproduce extreme examples is unknown.

Light Exposure

Blue and UV spectrum trigger lipid oxidation and mRNA cleavage.

Transparent syringes in bright environments accelerate degradation during pre‑draw.

use amber shielding or limit time under exam lamps.

8. Pre‑formed Particulates or Manufacturing Residue

Microscopy of certain lots reveals silicone droplets, steel particles, or polymer shards.

May arise from fill–finish line wear or vial stopper abrasion.

Each foreign particle acts as a nucleation site for clotting or immune activation.

In addition, the first lots had visible particulates of lipids. See visible particulates in a sterile injectable product usually means a recall. I cover the implications in a previous post.

ACT III: Clinical Variability

9. Two Sources of Variability

So you have two sources of variability.

Manufacturing variability is systematic. Administrative variability is stochastic (random)



Manufacturing differences create lot-level trends.

Handling and injection technique create within-lot scatter.

When stochastic variability overlays biological diversity, outcome distributions may develop heavy tails, rare but intense reactions among otherwise typical responses.

This framework may help explain why identical products sometimes produce non-identical real-world outcomes.

Naasani was getting at this from his article in 2022, since he was aware of the colloidal nature of the modRNA vaccines.

In practice, both likely compound.

Clinical data likely reflect superposition of two distributions: A smooth Gaussian from intrinsic biological variability. A heavy‑tailed overlay from handling/technique chaos.

That’s why I think campaigns reported “spurts” of AEs despite supposedly identical supplies, administration variability, but not always batch heterogeneity.

10. Aspiration and Practical Limits

I want to address “aspiration prevents IV injection” because I believe this is overstated. And aspiration may not lead to less AEs. Do I think accidental IV injection was associated with serious AEs? Yes I think so. Do I think accidental IV injection happens not infrequently with IM administration. Yes. However, I do not believe aspiration will prevent these issues. Why?

Muscle tissue is densely vascularized with microcapillaries that cannot aspirate blood visibly even when the needle tip is within a capillary or luminal reach.

A fine 25‑ or 27‑gauge needle, used with low negative suction, simply won’t yield a flash of blood unless in a vessel of >100 μm diameter (roughly venular caliber).

I get injected weekly IM and also biweekly for the last 2.5 years. My husband injects me IM and NOT ONCE has there been blood visible in the syringe. And he uses a fine 25G needle. So I do not believe that aspiration to prevent IV injection is a viable option. It is very difficult to aspirate back without having the barrel of the syringe deform. Ask me how I know.

So in practice:

Fine-gauge needles generate minimal negative pressure.

Capillary-scale vascular contact may not yield visible flashback.

Partial bevel placement could allow limited vascular exposure without clear detection. I believe this happens not uncommonly.

Current injection protocols deliberately discourage aspiration because it slows throughput and increases injection‑site trauma.

The sensitivity and specificity of aspiration for preventing microvascular exposure have not been robustly quantified in this context. BUT IT NEEDS TO BE.

As far as I am concerned, as someone who has actually given IM injections, and is RECEIVING IM injections, aspiration is neither sensitive nor specific enough for avoiding IV administration.

11. What Is Missing

What would reduce uncertainty?

Published shear stability curves.

Whole-blood complement activation data under stress conditions.

Stratification studies in prefilled syringes.

Real-world handling simulations.

Independent structural verification post-transport.

Some of this was done as I document above. But whole blood complement activation, and risks of IV administration and REAL WORLD handling would have really improved safety IMHO.

They are normal pharmaceutical quality questions for supramolecular systems administered at scale. But I think the focus on the LNPs as a drug carrier, or an inert delivery vehicle obscured the fact that these a colloidal dispersions. And that makes a big difference.

12. Integrative Perspective

Here is my stab at what the literature says, with my guesses at what happens with these administrative variables. This is just a draft and variable to change.

Overall, you will find,

Reduced Efficacy

Damaged LNPs → degraded mRNA → reduced protein translation → weaker immune priming.

Uneven site delivery → inconsistent adaptive response across populations (antibody responses reflect upstream physics of the supramolecular colloidal LNPs)

Increased Adverse Events

Aberrant biodistribution and immune overactivation when LNP structure or route is altered. Free modRNA and contaminants as triggering the innate immune system

IV leakage → endothelial transfection → CARPA and cytokine activation

Aggregate or particulate contamination → complement activation, more CARPA

What is different from normal vaccines, is that reduced efficacy is associated with adverse events because of the nanoparticle supramolecular assembly nature of the LNPs.

13. Real World Outcomes

There is one kinetic study that I know of, that measured mRNA in blood after a modRNA injection in humans. Here is Kent et al. What do you see?

Some people dont have any modRNA in their plasma until 2 days later or longer. The peak levels are anywhere from about 1-4 days. This is not a normal IM injection profile which normally has a peak from 1-2 hours or less. Similarly with the ionizable lipid. Though the ionizable lipid profile is slightly different. Nonetheless, this data shows extremely variable effects, both mRNA and the ionizable lipid from the Moderna SPIKEVAX vaccine appeared in human plasma within hours and persisted for days (the ionizable lipid) or for weeks (the modRNA).

This broad spread of peak concentrations, spanning TWO orders of magnitude, implies variable vascular leakage from a possible depot or local lymph nodes, and recirculation, rather than steady lymphatic release. Also LNP remodelling with LDL etc.

So in the real world, this appears injection technique can directly determines systemic exposure.

If this much between‑subject kinetic variance emerged from what might have been routine‑practice administration, then any uncontrolled roll-out would predictably expand that variance even more. Imagine what the curve would look like across tens of millions of doses through pop-up clinics, drive‑through campaigns and the local pharmacy.

So you have administration variability, manufacturing variability AND variability in the protein corona.

Summary: The Neglected Determinant of modRNA Technology

The administration phase of modRNA–LNP vaccines functions as a pharmacokinetic variable.

Every needle.

Every degree of temperature drift.

Every second of agitation.

Every centimeter of injection depth.

They may influence nanostructure. Curvature and charge. Size and shape. And nanostructure determines the protein corona, which determines biodistribution, uptake into cells, and even endosomal trafficking.

Public health discussions often treat doses as homogeneously identical units.

From a colloid science perspective, that assumption deserves examination.

What Would Mitigation Look Like (Conceptually)

A rational protocol (had safety of colloidal dispersions been prioritized) would have involved:

Inclusion of complement‑inert surface coatings or alternative PEG analogues.

Preclinical titration for complement activation potential in whole‑blood assays.

Optional micro‑dosing schedule (fractional IM micro‑boluses vs. one bolus load). This would solve the threshold effect that CARPA is known for.

Development of visual or acoustic injection assist devices to detect intravascular proximity by impedance or ultrasound, like this needle (only this is a 19G needle, ouch) visual vasopressin injection for gynecologists.

Strict protocols for handling and withdrawing, storage and administration. With checks, audits, and frequent reporting.

Honestly, I dont know how many are practical, other than alternative PEG analogues which are currently actively being researched. If I were designing a safe administration system for these colloidal dispersions, even if they weren’t modRNA, I would find it exceedingly difficult to design a safe, consistent administration protocol. Hospital pharmacies only, or specialty trained pharmacies and clinics. Small number of patients at a time. Hoods, gowns, precise timing of preparation. Excellent technique, maybe even insist on ultrasound guidance. Etc etc. It would not be easy.

The safety and consistency requirements for a colloidal nanoparticle system may be fundamentally incompatible with mass vaccination campaigns.

What does everyone think? And as always, pray the rosary.

Share