There are many scientists and physicians in Canada who have suffered much under the Covid mandates, lockdowns etc but one person you may not have heard of, is Dr Patrick Provost. Patrick is a biochemist at the Universite du Laval in Quebec. He is arguably Canada’s premier RNA researcher, mostly regarding DICER and miRNAs.

Dr Patrick Provost

Here is his Google Scholar page

Notice that he is an EX-Full Professor. His research has been pivotal in understanding the enzyme DICER, crucial for small mRNAs like miRNA and siRNA. This has practical applications in developing RNAi-based therapeutics like Onpattro, which I have talked about before. Also, that last article? About microRNAs in extracellular vescicles (ie exosomes!!!) surviving stomach acids and being absorbed? Could that have implications of babies and breastmilk with exosomes of the mRNA vaccines being absorbed through the baby’s stomach?

Patrick expressed publicly his concerns that the risk of mRNA vaccination in children may outweigh the benefits based on his research. There were issues of academic freedom, etc but what is really outrageous imho, is that his critics say his expertise on miRNAs is not directly related to mRNA vaccines. This is Kafka land. Patrick has since been dismissed from the University of Laval following multiple suspensions.

Patrick contacted me and asked if I was interested in attending RiboClub taking place in Ottawa with him, where I live and I was honoured to do so.

RiboClub

What is RiboClub? The RiboClub was founded in 1999 by researchers at the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences of the Université de Sherbrooke in Quebec. All the founding members have a particular interest in some aspect of RNA biology.

The RiboClub was put in place in order to : • Establish an exceptional environment for students.

• Encourage students to interact and exchange with other students within the RiboClub.

• Stimulate interdisciplinary collaborations between groups.

• Foster the initiation of innovative projects that span multiple areas of expertise.

• Offer access to the latest technology infrastructure.

• Organize a monthly seminar series and an annual meeting.

It is mostly Canadian and Quebec based, but has grown to include national and international collaboration.

So, I signed up. It wasn’t cheap, and I don’t have any university or industry funding etc. My sweet wonderful husband, who loves his crazy wife agreed to sponsor me. I really don’t deserve him.

The RiboClub Annual Meeting

Each year, there is an annual meeting. Here is the agenda for RiboClub 2024 and what the meeting is about.

And here are the speakers

Not too shabby. Gulp. I am not going to understand a thing.

My Poster

On encouragement from Patrick, I submitted a poster on a lark. Wrote it in 10 minutes expecting it to be rejected.

THEY ACCEPTED MY POSTER!! OMG I HAVEN’T DONE A POSTER IN 30 YEARS!! PANIC!!!!

I feel like a grad student again. A retired grandma going back to school.

Here is the poster which has a lot of material. PS do you like the Batman logo?

Dr Patrick Provost Disinvited

Meanwhile, Patrick was DISINVITED from going to the meeting because of his stance on the modRNA vaccines and because of so called previous “conduct violations”.

It is truly outrageous.

Meanwhile it will be upto me to go to all the workshops and featured speakers and figure out what they are talking about, what the future for mRNA is (there is nothing on the agenda re mRNA vaccines btw) and the prevailing RNA world view.

They don’t know who I am, obviously. I did remove Patrick’s acknowledgement from the poster, just in case. I do want to be there (after all that $$ which does include meals and I am going to eat every one, lol) and explain my poster.

My Request

Having no real lab experience in this area, and really a pretty superficial understanding of mRNA, I would like to ask my well-informed subscribers what kinds of scientific questions I should ask? Polite ones please. And also which workshops would be the most beneficial?

For example, here is Tuesday morning. Other than Anna Blakney and maaaybe the aptamer talk, I have no clue what the others will be talking about. I think I will be writing lots of notes, lol.

And here is the whole meeting and agenda.

RiboClub 2024

I also ask that you pray for me and for Patrick Provost next week.

Thanks for reading, and pray the rosary

