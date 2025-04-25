Maria Gutschi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DoorlessCarp🐭's avatar
DoorlessCarp🐭
8d

Vaccinal spike gets transported everywhere in time, at various concentrations:

Cutting Edge: Circulating Exosomes with COVID Spike Protein Are Induced by BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) Vaccination prior to Development of Antibodies: A Novel Mechanism for Immune Activation by mRNA Vaccines

Sandhya Bansal et al. J Immunol. 2021.

... Results demonstrated induction of circulating exosomes expressing spike protein on day 14 after vaccination followed by Abs 14 d after the second dose. Exosomes with spike protein, Abs to SARS-CoV-2 spike, and T cells secreting IFN-γ and TNF-α increased following the booster dose. Transmission electron microscopy of exosomes also demonstrated spike protein Ags on their surface. Exosomes with spike protein and Abs decreased in parallel after four months. These results demonstrate an important role of circulating exosomes with spike protein for effective immunization following mRNA-based vaccination. This is further documented by induction of humoral and cellular immune responses in mice immunized with exosomes carrying spike protein.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34654691/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Washed Up Pharmacist
Costa Mora's avatar
Costa Mora
3d

The injection is made into the deltoid, not the biceps (biceps, with an s)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Washed Up Pharmacist
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Maria Gutschi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture