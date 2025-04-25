I am trying to methodically explain the various steps of the mRNA platform so that my readers can understand and spot inconsistencies and lies by omission. So this is a bit heavy on the science post again. I have covered fenestrated endothelium in other posts but I thought I’d update it again.

Well we started with Step 1: the BioCorona and a quick review will help you with this section.

So once these LNPs get a biological identity with the biocorona here are a few of my questions

how do the LNPs escape the vasculature? can they go right through the blood vessel cell walls? Or are all the LNPs transfecting blood vessel cells, except maybe the liver and macrophages? what is happening in the heart? and lungs?

Quick Anatomy Review

Hope I get this right, because it was a long time ago that I did anatomy (though it was tough with bell-ringer exams I remember clearly, yuk).

Here is a picture of the bicep from Moderna’s Science Day 2022

The bulky muscles have lots of blood vessels, so whatever is injected quickly reaches the blood circulation and thereafter into the specific region of action. It was NEVER going to stay in the muscle. But how do the LNPs get INTO the blood vessels? For drugs, the medication diffuses into the capillaries within the muscle tissue. Usually passively (ie higher concentration to lower concentration) and the rate depends on muscle blood flow (high absorption) and the drugs’ solubility.

But the LNPs do NOT absorb passively through cell barriers. They are too large so it is an active process of transfection either using ApoE receptors or just engulfing them into the cell whole. Then they would be in the capillary endothelial cell itself and then you would have spike protein production in those cells and no where else. Right? Right? But that is NOT what happens.

muscle capillaries have relatively porous endothelial linings, allowing nanoparticles to pass into the bloodstream. So the cells of the capillaries themselves are NOT transfected. The rate would depends on LNP size, the biocorona, and the viscosity of the interstitial fluid. Smaller LNPs (<100 nm) are more likely to cross into capillaries efficiently. But MOST of the LNPs enter the lymphatic system before reaching the blood circulation. Lymphatic capillaries in muscle tissue are highly permeable due to their loose endothelial junctions, readily taking up larger nanoparticles (including LNPs). From there the LNPs travel to lymph nodes as we know and then into the blood stream via the thoracic duct. At that point, blood is travelling at the speed of 5L/min which matches cardiac output. That a pretty fast flow rate.

So from the right side (ie getting your IM shot in your right bicep) the thoracic duct enters into the right subclavian vein (the big vein in your arm), then into your heart (the right atrium), then your lungs, the left side of the heart, and then wherever blood goes. The thoracic duct carries lymph from the rest of the body and empties into the left subclavian vein, which is the major vein in the left arm. So no matter if the LNPs travel by blood (veins) or lymph they all end up in your heart, lungs and then is pumped to the rest of the body.

OK, this is where things get very interesting. There are 3 main types of endothelial cells, that is the cells which line capillaries and blood vessels.

tight junctions: the cells are continuous with NO breaks. So the only way that a drug or the LNP passes through is via TRANSCYTOSIS. More about that later. Fenestrated epithelium with diaphragms: the cells are continuous with breaks that have a diaphragm Fenestrated epithelium with intercellular gaps ie=fenestration means windows

Here are some examples. Look familiar?

The fact that LNPs travel preferentially to fenestrated endothelium was already known and documented with the drug Onpattro (patisaran). Onpattro uses LNPs, and its ionizable lipid is very very similar to Pfizers (ALC-0315) and Moderna’s (SM-102) ionizable lipids.

This is from the European Public Assessment Report of Onpattro

So liver is the main organ, but organs rich in LDL-like and related receptors (ie ApoE from the biocorona) and/or where there is FENESTRATED ENDOTHELIUM. Well that explains a few things.

The LNPs Preferentially Distribute to Organs with Fenestrated Epithelium

So the fact that LNPs distribute to organs with fenestrated epithelium was KNOWN for the LNPs. It was NEVER going to stay in the arm.

A . So lets look at organs which have a discontinuous basement membrane (or large fenestrations) and freely exchange large and small molecules. Even though LNPs are nanoparticles and are assumed to be small, they are BIG particles and do not cross barriers easily.

The organs with large fenestrations (or sinusoidal) are:

liver (sinusoids) spleen (sinusoidal) bone marrow (sinosoidal capillaries) kidney (glomerular capillaries)

These organs rely on fenestrated endothelium for rapid molecular exchange. So the liver and spleen are no surprise but the biodistribution studies in rats didn’t highlight the kidney or bone marrow per se. Meanwhile John Beaudoin

reports kidney injury as highlighted here

. Maybe it is because the kidneys have fenestrations and filters all the blood and eliminates toxins.

Larger LNPs (>150-200nm) preferentially accumulate in the liver sinusoidal endothelial cells as they are less likely to pass through smaller fenestrations or be filtered. Regardless, those for the spleen (200nm) or kidney (50-100nm) allow PASSIVE transport of the LNPs INTO the organ. This article from my previous biocorona post explains why the liver is the primary organ for biodistribution of the LNPs and that is unlikely to change no matter how much messing around they do with the biocorona or LNP manufacturing.

Does anyone think that the LNPs did NOT distribute to their bone marrow in humans given this information? One exception is the adrenals which don’t really have sinusoidal fenestrations but LNP uptake is significant, likely because of large fenestrations described below.

B . So lets look at organs with fenestrated capillaries. These include those that have a large amount of molecular exchange.

These include

the small intestine pancreas adrenal glands choroid plexus in the brain eyes (behind the retina) thyroid and the kidneys again (they can be found in both categories I think, let me know in the comments if I am wrong)

This would explain all the eye related AEs we see, and the thyroid ones as well. Is this why we see pancreatic cancer? We knew about the adrenals from the Pfizer biodistribution study but many people forget about it. What about the small intestine? GI issues?

OK what about the choroid plexus in the brain? This specialized structure in the brains ventricles makes CSF (cerebrospinal fluid) and has fenestrated endothelium. Well SARS-CoV2 affects the choroid plexus as discussed in this study. “some vaccinated mice still show lingering spike protein” in the brain. Not sure, but maybe the choroid plexus is part of this skull-meninges-brain axis? Please correct me if I’m wrong. Is this the way the LNPs can transfect our brain? Otherwise it is through the tight blood brain barrier which do not have fenestrated capillaries.

C . What about other organs? Ones that do not have fenestrated capillaries but high blood flow? How does the LNP get into the organ?

These organs have continuous capillaries with tight junction and a continuous endothelial layer. These cells use trancytosis for transport of macromolecules.

What is transcytosis?

Grok says

Transcytosis is the vesicular transport of macromolecules across cells, typically from one side (e.g., the luminal side of endothelial cells) to the other (e.g., the abluminal side). It involves endocytosis, intracellular trafficking, and exocytosis, often mediated by caveolae or clathrin-coated vesicles. In endothelial cells lining capillaries, transcytosis is a key mechanism for transporting large molecules like proteins (e.g., IgA, transferrin) when paracellular transport is restricted by tight junctions.

What are the organs with continuous capillaries and high blood flow?

heart lung brain and spinal chord skeletal muscle skin

As per Grok

LNPs (80–150 nm) can transcytose in continuous capillaries, particularly in the brain (BBB), lungs, and heart, via RMT or caveolae-mediated pathways. Their biodistribution is influenced by size, charge, and protein corona, with transcytosis efficiency varying by organ.

Well contrary to popular belief LNPs can perform TRANSCYTOSIS across capillary or the endothelium. SAY WHAT? That means the LNPs go right through these capillary cell WHOLE and to the organ. Usually the smaller LNPs, and likely dependent on the biocorona. I remember proposing that at some meeting about 2 years ago because that was the only way you get the heart transfected and was looked at like I had two heads.

Here is a schematic describing the various ways molecules can cross the endothelial cell intact. LNPs are pretty big, bigger than macromolecules like antibodies. However, they can cross the blood brain barrier as shown below, but at a much lower rate and amount than to the liver or spleen.

In this schematic it is the receptor-mediated transcytosis which is used, because the biocorona has ApoE among other lipids and there is a receptor on the endothelial cells. The brain needs cholesterol after all. The issue that constrains the transport through the cell is the strong interaction between the LDL receptor and the LNP and if that is the case, no exocytosis occurs. So the choroid plexus would get most of the LNPs going to the brain, then trancytosis at a much lower rate through the blood brain barrier. There may be a role for the individual biocorona as well.

OK, then how come the HEART has so much damage? There is damage in the myocardiocytes, heart cells themselves which means that the LNPs had to traverse the tight capillary junctions using transcytosis as shown above. This is going to be happening at a lesser rate than the fenestrated epithelium or in sinusoidal cells like the liver. But the heart is exposed to lots of LNPs because it is the first organ that the LNPs see after IM injection (well maybe after lymph nodes). Maybe that is why? So there’s more LNPs available for transcytosis? Any comments/criticisms would be appreciated.

Also, this study be Moderna of their Lipid 5 one of the better done biodistribution studies might provide a clue.

Check out how quickly the mRNA disappears in the heart, but that protein production continues at a low but steady level. So even though the AMOUNT of LNPs entering an organ is much less than the liver or spleen, because transcytosis is not as efficient as fenestrated endothelium, the production of spike protein lasts a very long time in the heart.

D . What about organs that have low blood flow and tight junctions in their capillaries, or are avascular (almost no blood flow?)

Ovaries and Uterus testes (have barrier) brain (brain blood barrier) adipose tissue peripheral nerves avascular tissues (no blood flow) cornea and lens cartilage hair and nails

Hmmm, that doesn’t seem right for ovaries and uterus. Is there something else at play here rather than just passive transcytosis? I will need to look into this.

However, it appears that ovaries, uterus, and lung support transcytosis so maybe that explains things. I think the corpeus luteum has a more leaky endothelium than the rest of the ovary which makes LNP transfection higher during ovulation or pregnancy.

Grok says

The corpus luteum, formed post-ovulation, is highly vascularized to support progesterone production. Its capillaries are predominantly fenestrated (pores ~50–100 nm) to facilitate hormone secretion and nutrient exchange. These fenestrations are covered by diaphragms but allow greater permeability than continuous capillaries. Some continuous capillaries with tight junctions may also be present, particularly in the outer layers.

So if you are ovulating, or pregnant you would have increased uptake of the LNPs. Holy Toledo. And it might depend on how many LNPs are in the smaller size range in the dose you got, plus your individual biocorona plus other factors we don’t yet know. That might explain things, wouldn’t it? More work required.

Summary

The biodistribution of the LNPs is primarily dependent on the endothelium and fenestrations. Those that have large fenestrations are exposed to more LNPs than those with little blood flow or organs with tight intracellular junctions. I propose 4 major “compartments” based on this insight, as described above. sinusoidal organs get the bulk of the LNPs organs with fenestrated epithelium (changes depending on who you read) get the next biggest dump of LNPs Organs with continuous epithelium use transcytosis in order to enter the cells. I propose the heart may have more exposure and more transcytosis because it is the first organ after exiting the thoracic duct. Others Knowing that LNPs use fenestrated epithelium which is dictated by the biocorona, helps you understand the biodistribution and organ monitoring should have been done at the time of the vaccine roll out (and toxicology studies looking at this). Kidney distribution and LNPs to the bone marrow have not been emphasized as much as it should be. Trancytosis is dependent on many factors such as cell type, the biocorona, blood flow etc. It is also possible that specific endothelial cells are transfected and are NOT exocytosed and therefore make spike protein with all that entails. Would it cause inflammation of the blood brain barrier? Testes? Ovaries? LNP biodistribution to ovaries and the brain appear to be anomalies, and several other explanations are possible. Nonetheless, the majority of the LNPs are trafficked to the liver, spleen, kidneys, bone marrow and adrenals.

Finally, just keep in mind that biodistribution does not equal amount of transfection (just look at the heart for instance) and it also does not equal spike protein production. However, it does suggest that biodistribution studies in rats and maybe even in monkeys do not inform us of the biodistribution and therefore risks of the jabs. Our anatomy and physiology are sufficiently different from mice and rats that studies used to describe biodistribution of LNPs, may not be reflective of what is happening in humans.

So does anyone think that LNP targeting can be significantly modified since biodistribution is partially based on ANATOMY?

Thanks for reading. I welcome any comments and discussions, and as always, pray the rosary.

