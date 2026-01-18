Introduction

When lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) were introduced as a carrier system to deliver the modRNA through the bloodstream, we were told they were inert packages, like little soap or fat bubbles that dissolve after delivery. Poof! Gone! This new paper by Shaun Grumelot et al. (bioRxiv, December 2025) obliterates that myth and supports much of the research and hypotheses I have been examining. Using cryo‑electron microscopy and proteomics, the authors show that LNPs don’t form a “protein corona” like hard nanoparticles do. They fuse with the body’s own lipoproteins. OK, the implications are huge imho.

The lead author is from Michigan State University (go Spartans!) and other authors are from Carnegie Mellon University, Karolinska Institute, UPenn and….McGill. So not too shabby.

The story so far about LNPs, is when they encounter bodily fluids, a protein corona rapidly forms, withing seconds to minutes. These are primarily comprised of lipoproteins like ApoE, albumin, immunoglobulins and the like. I cover that

BUT, this thinking was based on research on HARD nanoparticles like gold or silica nanoparticles. But we need to realize the LNPs are NOT hard nanoparticles but SOFT MATTER (PS that is why a lot of info on LNPs are in journals called Small or Soft Matter btw, and I don’t think these journals are not known to most vaccinologist or to the CDC, lol).

What They Found

The looked at freshly made LNPs they manufactured themselves, only changing the helper lipid (DOPE, DSPC, DOTAP etc). Freshly made particles are highly curved, flexible bilayers with little oxidation and an intact protonatable surface. So the fusion phenomenon seen is likely the upper limit of interaction, but it should be repeated with commercial product and those that have been thawed and in the fridge for a bit.



The new data show that when an LNP meets plasma, it directly merges with LDL and HDL particles, embedding itself in the same network that moves cholesterol, triglycerides, and fat‑soluble vitamins throughout the body. So instead of wearing a passive protein coat (the biocorona), an LNP becomes a HYBRID LIPOPROTEIN molecule. A chimera of synthetic and biological lipids containing apolipoproteins like ApoE and ApoB100.

So your body mistakes this chimera for a mutant LDL particle. Lets think about that for a minute. But first.

What were their key observations



Cryo-TEM Imaging: The LNPs did not display the usual fuzzy shell you see with hard nanoparticle protein coronas They saw lipoproteins fusing directly with the LNP membranes Did not matter regarding the different formulations of helper lipids

These are amazing cryo-TEM images. The middle image shows how they are fused together (black arrow).

Proteomics: apolipoproteins were abundant (ApoE, ApoC and ApoM) 124 total proteins detected 37 consistently identified across all formulations Comparison with Extracellular Vesicles (EVs): EVs which are natural nanovesciles (related to exosomes) and secreted by the cell also lack a fuzzy corona And EVs interact with the LNPs through fusion rather than absorption Could that mean EVs, LNPs and lipoproteins are no longer separate systems but a continuum? Maybe they exchange cargo (proteins, the modRNA, cholesterol) wherever they meet? Yikes. Mechanistic Proposal: The authors suggest ApoE FUSION explains why the LNPs preferentially accumulate in the liver. OK we already knew that. This just explains it better. They suggest engineering LNP-lipoprotein fusion DELIBERATELY to target specific tissues. This is a BAD IDEA, imho. They also notice that the PEG lipid may not prevent protein association, it just changes WHICH lipoproteins fuse.

Left is a typical HARD nanoparticle with proteins decorating the nanoparticle, the right is how they see fusion with the lipoproteins.

The authors know what this means, it explains many thing they were seeing. But what about for the PATIENT.

LNP–Lipoprotein Fusion = Integration into Lipid Transport Trafficking Pathways



That means an injected LNP doesn’t just coexist with circulating lipoproteins — it literally becomes part of the network.

Mechanistic consequences:

LNP bilayers merge with lipoprotein membranes.

Apolipoproteins transfer from natural lipoproteins to the LNP (especially ApoE, ApoC, ApoM, ApoB).

The hybrid particle can now bind LDL receptors, scavenger receptors, or SR-BI (HDL receptor) on hepatocytes and macrophages.

Once fused, the particle behaves physiologically like a modified lipoprotein, not a foreign nanoparticle.

So systemically in the blood or plasma, lipid nanoparticles are using the same trafficking routes as cholesterol and triglyceride distribution do. Talk about not being inert. Don’t think we can call them fat bubbles anymore.

What Could be the Metabolic Complications?

Here’s the cascade:

Competition for LDL-R (LDL-receptors): hybrids and natural LDL compete for the same receptors, slowing normal cholesterol clearance. Delayed receptor recycling: synthetic lipids alter endosomal membranes, making it harder for receptors to separate and return to the surface. This is something Genervter Bürger keeps saying. The LNPs screw up receptor recycling. False endoplasmic reticulum cholesterol depletion: the cell senses low incoming cholesterol and activates SREBP2, which senses sterols like cholesterol, SREBP2 up‑regulates HMG‑CoA reductase, LDL-R, and MTP, driving both new cholesterol synthesis and enhanced VLDL secretion. PCSK9 rises as a secondary regulator, marking excess receptors for degradation.

The result is transient dyslipidemia: spikes in triglyceride‑rich VLDL and subtle oscillations in LDL and PCSK9 levels. Do they normalize over time? Do we know?

Why the ionizable lipid alone can’t explain the systemic effects



This is where the LNPs as a supramolecular assembly helps us see what is going on. An individual ionizable lipid molecule diffuses; an LNP is a 100nm supramolecular assembly embedded with PEG-lipids, cholesterol, and helper lipids which is a metastable vescicle. OF COURSE it would fuse to LDL. This is what changing the object of analysis was all about.

Are the LDL–LNP chimeras a new class of particle?

When LDL particles (ApoB100 scaffolds loaded with cholesteryl esters) meet an ionizable-LNP surface, fusion occurs instead of adsorption. Chemically, the therapeutic modRNA-LNP particle is now a variable metastable lipoprotein subclass. Maybe we can call it Lp-syn, they’re now 25–150 nm, buoyant somewhere between VLDL and HDL in size, depending on fusion extent. They are still a supramolecular process-dependent RNA expression system (SuPrex) though.

And that’s the entity that the body actually “sees.”

First we have synthetic modRNA, now we have synthetic LDL.

Why this is important for understanding biodistribution

Once LDL fuses, the particle now goes wherever ApoB particles go.

LDL receptor (LDL-R) recognition → hepatocyte uptake.

LRP1/SR-BI pathways → macrophages, adrenal, and endothelial targets.

ApoE enrichment post-fusion → even stronger liver tropism.

You’re sending your mRNA or siRNA payload along the same route as cholesterol trafficking but the envelope is synthetic and the sorting machinery gets confused. So instead of being “designed” or “tunable” LNP delivery it’s metabolic assimilation. Your own body reassembling the LNPs.

ApoB‑containing lipoproteins reach nearly every vascularized tissue, but importance is based on the need to make sterols and on local receptor density.

Liver ≫ Adrenal/Gonads ≫ Kidney ≫ Placenta ≫ Retina ≫ Thyroid

The eye’s retina is the most metabolically active peripheral site; the thyroid is an endocrine moderate user. So overall biodistribution would include:

Liver of course, as the source and sink Adrenals, you need LDL cholesterol to make steroids like cortisol Gonads, to make testosterone and estrogen kidneys for secondary steroidogenic use, LDL uptake Placenta for fetal lipid supply spleen and macrophages as a catabolic sink the retina, for membrane renewal the thyroid

I don’t think kidneys were really mentioned too much in all the talk about Pfizer’s biodistribution studies. Nor the eye or thyroid. And I don’t want to think about the placenta. But this is where many adverse events occurred and no one really knew why or linked them to the vaccines. But if the LNPs are really synthetic cholesterol hybrids, the biodistribution now makes sense.

And they really don’t “go throughout the body.” Can we stop saying that. Please?

Feedback Chaos

With these synthetic hybrids which don’t quite have the right “accent” might cause misunderstanding by the body on how to handle these chimeras? Here is how the metabolic loop spins out as per AlterAI

It’s a disturbance of the feedback and feed-forward loops, each correction overshoots the mark because the feedback signals are distorted by synthetic lipid persistence. So what would you see clinically?

transient hypertriglyceridemia within hours to days after injection mild hepatic steatosis signals variable LDL fluctuations, depending on PCSK9 response Weird ApoB/ApoE in proteomic panels

Are we seeing more use of statins? I would think fibrates would also be useful, though they are tricky to use together. Lots of AEs. I need to check the literature on lipid profiles after injections with these products. What is everyone else seeing?

Analytical and regulatory implications

You can’t use surface‑labeling or adsorption models to predict biodistribution anymore. Sorry. All that labelling of the cholesterol etc etc. USELESS. You would be mistaking cholesterol recycling for LDL particle survival. It told us little. I don’t know exactly how you would do biodistribution studies with these hybrids. It would be very tricky. You would need to separate out molecular tracking (ie radiolabelling of the individual lipids) AND a functional assembly map (ie multi-omics, lipid turnover, cryo-EM and who knows what else). It won’t be easy.

Because we now have evidence for:

highly variable pharmacokinetics between individuals,

potential crosstalk with cholesterol metabolism

We are going to need LIPIDOMICS to really understand what’s really in our bloodstream after being injected with these SuPREXes

What does the mean for “Stealth” Nanomedicine?

In the beginning, PEGylation and ionizable lipids looked like clever engineering tweaks. But to the body they are seen as “molecular dialects” your plasma lipoproteins can understand. The bloodstream doesn’t see the chemistry of the ionizable lipid for example, it sees new slightly different, hard to understand, LDL particles.

The authors of this paper suggested future design should consciously exploit lipoprotein pathways. FOR REAL??? This assumes it can be controlled. Ahem. Such hubris. We underestimate the biological diversity of us humans and disease states where lipoprotein profiles differ. Hopefully they didn’t REALLY think this, but had to write it or not get published??? But it’s UPenn, so who knows.



In Summary

LNPs fuse with lipoproteins; they do not form traditional protein coronas. Cryo-TEM imaging and proteomics showing apolipoprotein enrichment and direct membrane merging. This redefines how LNPs behave in the body. They act like your normal endogenous lipid particles, influencing biodistribution, receptor binding, and potentially metabolic pathways. We have not mapped this out fully, or even begun We need new analytical methods, and new regulatory standards Synthetic nanomedicine is no longer external. It has become biologically assimilated.

I also suspect all the studies on lipids and cholesterol management from now on, will need to include the impact of these hybrid supramolecular assemblies.

