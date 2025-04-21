ACIP Meeting April 15-16, 2025

On April 15-16, 2025 there were a series of presentations made from CDC to ACIP which is the American Committee on Immunization Practices. This is similar to NACI (National Advisory Committee on Immunization) in Canada. I want to primarily focus on the information and recommendations discussed regarding the mRNA Covid vaccines.

Booster is defined as further vaccination after a primary series (ie 2 shots). It is very instructive to look at various countries. We would be well advised to follow the WHO recommendations (I can’t believe I said that, well except for the pregnancy one), since they are among the most conservative of the counties listed. The US is very injection happy. Canada follows behind but they hedge their bets. Can anyone tell me why the WHO does NOT ROUTINELY RECOMMEND COVID shots to adults, while every other country does? or is equivocal (like Canada). But why is the WHO recommending in pregnancy but this is not explicitly explained in the other countries? Anyone?

Dr James Lyon-Weiler’s Take on the ACIP Meeting

It is worthwhile to read Dr Weiler’s recent review of this meeting where he lays out a number of admissions the CDC states at this review. Most are already known but it is good the CDC is admitting to these.

Myocarditis is vaccine induced No more doses after myocarditis (duh!) Lingering symptoms can occur after myocarditis (not just transient and mild) Public trust eroding (ya think?) Covid-19 not a top cause of pediatric death “Long” Covid exists even in the vaccinated Vaccine efficacy limited and static Natural immunity is widespread CDC is internally isolated (see table above) The universal vaccine model is cracking (ie not everyone needs every vaccine)

and a few others. Here is his well written summary

WHAT IS MODERNA DOING?

But what I wanted to highlight is the presentation by Moderna to the ACIP. Of note, there was NO presentation by Pfizer. Moderna’s presentation was on their NEXT GENERATION COVID-19 mRNA VACCINE.

This brand new spanky vaccine has yet to be approved by the FDA, so why are they presenting to ACIP if there is no guarantee that the FDA will approve? It is very strange. From what I understand it is in the queue, but Moderna has not paid the fee yet which guarantees the FDA has to review within a certain time period. Most unusual.

mrna-1683 is the Moderna internal shorthand for this new vaccine. The current one is mRNA-1673 which may be familiar to you all.

Here is the new design

What do you see?

NO SPIKE PROTEIN

AND A MUCH LOWER DOSE

What???? How long did they know that a non-spike vaccine could be used, and at a much lesser dose?

They have been working on it for some time. There was a Phase III RCT vs the bivalent Moderna mrna-1673 vaccine. >11,000 patients!

Does everyone remember when the bivalents became available?

AUGUST 2022.

So Moderna was working on this new vaccine since late 2022. Did anyone know?

It is currently in press and to be published in Lancet. The results of a Phase2a study are available here. Note the RCT portion of the study only reported on 340 patients. Don’t know what happened to the rest of the approx 10,000 patients.

BTW, what happened to the IDSA? I used to admire them. They have been so corrupted.

They had 12 months of follow-up of adverse events? Without a placebo cross-over.

Not much difference in adverse events even with a lower dose? There isn’t enough data here to really analyze. But the REAL difference says Moderna, is in EFFICACY.

Look how many more ANTIBODIES SCHMANTIBODIES there are in the ELDERLY, and with the same or less adverse events (and a lower dose). Ain’t that grand?

They conclude:

HAHAHA, non-inferiority study using geometric mean ratio (GMR) of ANTIBODIES. Where do I start?

A non-inferiority study is a type of clinical trial designed to determine whether a new treatment, drug, or intervention is not unacceptably worse than an existing standard treatment (active control) by a predefined margin, known as the non-inferiority margin (Δ). The goal is to show that the new treatment is at least as effective as the standard, within the acceptable difference, often while offering other benefits like lower cost, fewer side effects, or easier administration.

Not acceptably worse. But not significantly BETTER. Or even a little better. So what we call a me-too drug. I would roll my eyes at non-inferiority studes. But they were easier to run, and needed fewer patients.

What about Geometric Mean Ratio (GMR) of antibodies?

The geometric mean ratio (GMR) of antibodies is a statistical measure used in studies, such as vaccine or immunogenicity trials, to compare the antibody levels (e.g., titers or concentrations) between two groups, typically a test group (e.g., receiving a new vaccine) and a control group (e.g., receiving a standard vaccine or placebo). It is calculated as the ratio of the geometric mean of antibody levels in one group to the geometric mean of antibody levels in the other group.

More overemphasis on antibodies, schmantibodies(TM), with arbitrary non-inferiority margins is not a vote of confidence, imho. Of course, this is standard in vaccine research, especially comparing one influenza vaccine to another. Has been used for ages. Plus there may also be issues with assay variability, no cellular immunity assessment and this type of analysis leads to the conclusion that the new vaccine is generally better, when all it means is that is NOT WORSE than the original. Crucial difference.

I found it! Just in case anyone wants to look it over.

And here is the rationale.

Well then, that’s OK? Why wasn’t a RBD vaccine thought of from the beginning? Pls or minus this NTD?

Oh wait, IT WAS.

BIONTECH was making a RBD vaccine at the very beginning. From the Rolling Review

Both BNT162b1 and BNT162b2 are described in the table. Information from BNT162b1 is presented because the data provides additional platform knowledge. BNT162b1 is also a RNA construct but encodes for only the spike protein receptor binding domain instead of the full spike protein encoded by BN162b2.

So BNT162b1 only codes for the receptor binding domain. It doesn’t have a fancy linker and the N-terminal domain like mrna-1683. But still.

And here is why BioNTech gave up on BNT162b1. From NEJM

OK I am confused. Pfizer/BioNTech give up on a RBD vaccine because it is too toxic and has too many systemic reactions, but now Moderna is making a RBD vaccine which it says is not particularly immunogenic and must combine with an N-terminal domain to get a good vaccine that is “not inferior” to the standard spike protein vaccine? Huh?

I am very confused. Can someone help?

Oh and where is Pfizer? Don’t they have a new generation Covid-19 vaccine? Is it possible there will be NO new Pfizer Covid vaccine for the 2025-2026 season? That they can’t or won’t remove the SV40 sequences? And why is Moderna still in the race? Or are they?

It is time to stop these experiments. The basic underlying issues of this technology as a vaccine (not even looking at the LNPs) is a failure. Sign our call2halt19.ca letter. Thanks.

