Trigger Warning:

This post contains detailed accounts of:

Medical trauma and health care system failure

Death by suicide/drowning

Grief and family suffering

Mandated-related coercion

TL:DR It was extremely traumatic and I am only now finally able to talk about it. This document is long, and difficult so do not read if stuff like this really upsets you. Please take breaks as needed.

Introduction

This document represents my attempt to record, as accurately and completely as possible, what happened to my family during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly during the mandate period of 2020-2022. I wrote this quite a few months ago but wasn’t sure I should post this. It was difficult to write.

I am publishing this on Ascension Thursday because after the darkest suffering comes resurrection. It is not a story of despair, but how we survived, what grace, and love continues even through death. It is my Easter/Paschal witness.

I am writing this while the memory of these events are relatively vivid, and while some of the evidence is still accessible to me, and while my experiences have not been fully blurred (I feel this starting) by the revisionist narratives we are seeing which inevitably follow traumatic historical periods.

I am a drug evaluator by profession, formerly with the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB), and an ICU pharmacist, clinical educator/manager, with national policy experience. I wrote chapters in books and was nationally known. In 2014, I was a hospital pharmacy consultant that took a backward pharmacy department stuck in the early 90’s to one that was considered a model community hospital pharmacy within 5 years, and won an antimicrobial stewardship award to boot. I was trained to read regulatory documents, assess evidence, and make determinations based on risk benefit and comparative data. I can write policy, analyze studies, teach and mentor pharmacists and operationalize hospital manufacturing accreditation standards and clinical programs. This account is written with commitment to accuracy and documentation.

However, this is a deeply personal story. It is the story of how my family, who have credentials, have resources, and are scientifically literate were systematically pressured, punished, and nearly destroyed for asking questions and standing on scientific principle. It is the story of how my youngest sister died after seeking help at a hospital that failed her. And it is the story of how we survived, though barely, and what we learned. It is not an easy story to read, and to many, may appear fantastical or unreal. Let me assure you it is all true.

Some details may be added as memory serves and as I continue to process these events. But the essential truth is here, preserved before time can blur or soften it.

This is a medical, ethical, and human story. And I think it needs to be told, at least to document things.

Part I: Before the Storm (2019-2020)

Who We Were

In the fall of 2019, I made what seemed like a simple, loving decision: I left my position as a hospital consultant pharmacist to care for my granddaughter while my middle daughter, “M”, completed her master’s degree. I was 60 years old, the eldest of four daughters, managing my rheumatoid arthritis with a medication called tofacitinib and hydroxychloroquine. Life was pretty good. Manageable. Full of the ordinary challenges and joys of a largish family.

My family make-up was this: I am married to an anesthesiologist, a man of deep integrity and care, who loves his wife to bits, someone who has spent his career keeping patients alive during their most vulnerable moments. We have three children, each remarkable in their own way.

Our eldest daughter, “D”, was an iOS developer in Toronto at the time; brilliant, independent, quirky, living her own life with the challenges and gifts that neurodivergence brings. Wonderful sense of humour and a generous soul.

“M”, our middle daughter, was working in a hospital laboratory doing PCR testing and other technical work. She had just completed her master’s degree, was married and had a young daughter, my first granddaughter, whom I had left my hospital position to help care for.

Our son was in his final year of performance music studies and, at just 21 years old, had already won a position with a Canadian orchestra. This is a remarkable, almost unprecedented achievement that should have launched a brilliant career. He was gifted, dedicated, on the cusp of everything he had worked for.

My three sisters were living their own lives. Two were married with children, doing well, living stable lives.

My youngest sister, “MH”, lived in Windsor, Ontario, unmarried, taking care of our parents. Our mother, 92 years old at the time, is what can be said a covert malignant narcissist. This fact affected all of our lives in ways we were only beginning to fully comprehend. Our father was 91, stubborn, independent, with severe osteoarthritis but still mentally sharp, still living in their own apartment with our mother with some in house supports.

MH’s unmarried state was no accident. As I would later say there is no way my mother was going to let MH get married. MH had been conscripted into caretaking duty, usually the youngest, which was considered typical and expected in my mom’s larger family of origin. It was her role, her burden, her invisible cage.

But in 2020, she was trying to break free. She was weaning off the benzodiazepines she had needed to take “because of Mama” to manage the anxiety that comes from being mom’s chosen caretaker. She had successfully discontinued her SSRIs. She was making plans for a new life. She was looking forward.

This is who we were before the storm.

The First Blow: April 2020

In April 2020, as the world locked down and COVID-19 dominated every conversation, I received medical news that would change everything: my Absolute Neutrophil Count (ANC) had dropped to 0.6.

For those unfamiliar with this measure, a normal ANC is 1.5-8.0 (×10⁹/L). The ANC represents the number of infection-fighting white blood cells (neutrophils) in your body. Below 1.0 is neutropenia, a dangerous condition that leaves you profoundly vulnerable to infection. At 0.6, I was essential at 0.5, or severe neutropenia and in serious trouble. Any infection could be life-threatening.

I had to stop tofacitinib immediately. And at 60, I had a 50% chance I would recover fully from a drug -induced neutropenia adverse event. I looked it up because no one would tell me.

What followed was a descent into pain and disability that is difficult to adequately convey. Rheumatoid arthritis is not just “arthritis.” It is a systemic autoimmune condition where your immune system attacks your own joints, causing inflammation, swelling, pain, and eventual destruction of the joint tissue itself. It also affects other organs like the heart, and lungs. The tofacitinib had been keeping this process largely under control. Without it, the disease roared back with a vengeance.

By August 2020, I had 26+ joints (the maximum on the scale that was used) which were swollen and painful. My C-reactive protein (CRP), a marker of inflammation in the body, had reached 80. Normal is less than 10. I was on fire from the inside. Every movement was pain. Getting out of bed was pain. Dressing was pain. Holding a cup was pain. My hands were swollen, my feet, my knees, my shoulders, my hydantoin bone in my throat even! That caused difficulty in swallowing. I couldn’t drive (getting in and out of the care was painful and slow and I couldn’t turn my head), couldn’t sit at the computer for more than 2 hours, if I could take shower and get dressed it was a good day. I was living in a body that felt like it was betraying me, attacking itself. I really have a good idea what the vaccine-injured go through. That was my reality as well.

And I was trying to manage this crisis through phone appointments. No in-person care. No doctor’s examining my inflamed joints. Just voices on a phone, trying to manage a medical emergency remotely. Though I give credit to my rheumatologist. She broke a few rules to see me in Sept 2020 (masked of course) to examine me and give me a shot of Depo_Medrol (steroids) as I was her sickest patient in the whole city, and my inflammation was out of control.

I was getting bloodwork nearly every week to monitor my bone marrow function. Sometimes the pain and fatigue were so severe, I used a walker, and had my son drive me. Waiting was torture. I couldn’t do line ups for blood tests, even though that was what was expected.

This was what I was going through when the vaccines arrived: I was profoundly immunocompromised, in uncontrolled autoimmune disease, desperate for relief but also acutely aware of my body’s fragility and the fact that I had not yet fully recovered from the autoimmune neutropenia brought on by the tofacitinib.

This context is important. I was not someone dismissive of vaccines, I had believed in the flu vaccines and did a small study on it. But I was someone living in medical crisis, dependent on the healthcare system, desperately wanting something that would help.

But, importantly, I was also someone who knew how to read and analyze documents. And that made all the difference.

Interlude: January 2021 – A Death in Isolation

Before the vaccines.

Before the mandates.

Before we understood what was coming.

There was already loss.

On January 4, 2021, my brother-in-law died.

He had emigrated from Mexico after marrying my sister. They had two daughters together. He was a warm, gregarious man, someone who lived through connection, through people, through conversation. English was not his first language. He worked in warehouses, at the age of 50, due to his poor English. Meanwhile in Mexico he was well known in Mexico City. The move to Toronto was hard on him, but he did it for the safety of his daughters because my sister was worried they would be kidnapped and held for ransom.

The lockdowns hit him especially hard.

The isolation. The disconnection. The sudden removal of the social fabric that was so important. Over the course of 2020, he became increasingly depressed, though we were not aware. We were 500 kilometers away. Travel was restricted. Families were separated not just by distance, but by policy and fear. There was no easy way to gather, or to support him, to intervene in the ways families normally would, even if we knew how sick he was. And I was too ill to travel. I remember seeing him on Zoom at Christmas, looking like a zombie. Is he ok I asked? My sister said, he’s having a hard time, but is getting therapy. She did not seem that worried.

On January 4, 2021, he threw himself in front of a train on the Toronto Transit Commission. It was sudden. Shocking. Devastating. We didn’t know what to do. We couldn’t come together as a family. I couldn’t face it given how I was feeling. We couldn’t sit beside each other, give support or grieve in the way human beings are meant to grieve.

The funeral was held over Zoom.

A life reduced to a screen. Grief mediated through technology. No physical presence. No closure. It did not feel real. It did not feel finished. At the time, we absorbed it the way we absorbed everything else: we carried on, buried it deep.

But looking back, this was the first clear fracture. Before the mandates, before the coercion, before everything that followed.

Something had already begun to break.

Part II: The Documents No One Else Read (January 2021)

What I Knew

In January 2021, I did what I had done for years as a drug evaluator for the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board: I read the European Medicines Agency’s European Public Assessment Report (EPAR) for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Reading EPARs was normal for me. It was part of my professional practice. These documents are detailed, technical, comprehensive assessments of new drugs and biologics. They discuss clinical trial data, manufacturing processes, quality control measures, known risks and benefits, and importantly, any concerns or outstanding issues that the regulatory agency has identified.

EPARs are written for a technical audience. They don’t sugarcoat. They are honest about limitations, uncertainties, and conditions placed on approval. They are also much more complete, better organized and better written than the FDA and HC documents, imho.

What I found alarmed me deeply.

The Specific Obligations

The EMA document on the Pfizer vaccine outlined multiple **Specific Obligations** which are conditions that the manufacturer was required to fulfill post-authorization within 12 months. These included concerns about:

1. Manufacturing process consistency and control

2. Purity and quality control measures

3. Long-term stability data

4. Confirmation that the commercial manufacturing process produced the same product as the clinical trial material

This last point was critical: The vaccines tested in clinical trials were manufactured using “Process 1” using linear DNA. The vaccines being rolled out to billions of people were manufactured using “Process 2”, a scaled-up commercial process using DNA plasmids. At that time, I did not realize quite HOW significant that was though I knew it was not the same product.

However, is was Specific Obligation 1 that did it for me. The EMA document stated that “it had not been confirmed that Process 2 produced an authentic Wuhan spike protein equivalent to what was produced in Process 1.” The grainy Western blots with all the questions the EMA asked.

This was not a technicality. This was a fundamental question about whether the product being injected into billions of arms was actually the same product that had been shown to be safe and effective in trials. All those truncated and fragmented modRNA from 80% intact to about 55% intact. And perhaps most importantly. was an actual authentic spike protein made in our cells? This was the pharmacist brain thinking this is a pro-drug and they haven’t even shown what has been produced. This stopped me in my tracks.

The Specific Obligations were supposed to be fulfilled by August 2021. I wrote about it in this book.

My Professional Assessment

As a drug evaluator, I understood what I was reading. These were significant gaps in the evidence that would normally result in a more cautious rollout. Like maybe the high risk group only while these manufacturing issues were ironed out.

I made a decision: I would wait. I would wait until the Specific Obligations were met, until the manufacturing concerns were resolved.

This seemed reasonable and scientifically grounded. I wasn’t saying “never.” I was saying “not yet, show me the data that resolves these concerns.” This amount of lack of knowledge regarding the drug product was extremely unusual. Very concerning. I talked to my rheumatologist who asked me to get vaccinated in March 2021. I said I’ll wait until the manufacturing issues were resolved. She just gave me this quizzical look, like why does that matter, but knew enough to not argue. (I knew her as a resident 25yrs earlier, and she knew that I would have a reason of some kind).

I told my family what I had found.

Family Responses

My husband believed me. He is an anesthesiologist, of all medical sub-specialists, anaesthetists really understand risk assessment. He trusted my professional judgment and made his own assessment.

My children trusted me. They knew my credentials, my experience, my commitment to evidence-based practice. Besides, in Feb 2020, I told them a pandemic was coming, bought them masks, disinfectants and other stuff. They thought I as nuts, but when the lockdowns came a month later, they were “Mother, how did you know?”

My father was already suspicious of vaccines, he believed in bodily autonomy as a fundamental right.

MH, my sister, shared my skepticism immediately. She and I had developed finely tuned sensors for coercion and gaslighting from our difficult mother. We recognized the pattern instantly. My other sisters, not so much. They were all gung ho.

My mother thought I was stupid. She didn’t want to get vaccinated initially either, but her friends told her not to listen to me. So she got her Moderna vaccine. She had no adverse reaction. “Like water.”

Her conclusion: I was nuts. My other sisters’ conclusion: you are not credible.

This dismissal by my own mother and sisters despite my credentials, despite my professional expertise really hurt, but it was a preview of what was to come.

The Moral Calculus

As the vaccine rollout accelerated and pressure intensified, I began to understand something crucial:

I had a responsibility to resist.

Not because I was “anti-vax.” (what does that mean anyways) But because:

I had the expertise to read and understand regulatory documents I had the evidence in the form of the EMA EPAR raising legitimate questions I had the resources. My family could survive job losses I could frame objections in non-political, scientific terms citing specific regulatory concerns, not ideology and not just saying they were experimental or “unsafe”. Specific, credible concerns no one could counter.

If people like me, with credentials, evidence, and resources, didn’t hold the line on scientific principle, then I suspected it would be people without these advantages who would likely resist. And they would be easily dismissed as uneducated extremists.

I felt I had to resist because I could. Because someone had to. Because it was right.

I also understood this was a class issue. Working-class people couldn’t afford to resist. The cost was too high. My family could absorb the economic punishment. We had the privilege of being able to say no.

And with that privilege I felt came responsibility.

I told my children, we have to resist, because we can and it is the morally right thing to do (given what I knew).

August 2021: The Obligations Were Not Met

August 2021 came and went. The Specific Obligations had not been fulfilled. The manufacturing concerns had not been resolved.My position remained: Not yet. Show me the evidence. But by then, “not yet” had become heresy. And this made me very concerned. We were losing nuance, preciseness, and it was getting tribal out there. That made my quite concerned and I started to really question all the narratives.

Part III: The Mandates and Systematic Destruction (2021)

The Tightening Noose

The mandates came in waves. First healthcare workers. Then teachers. Federal employees. Anyone who wanted to travel. Anyone who wanted to eat in a restaurant. Employment mandates spread through the private sector. And with each wave, the rhetoric escalated: “Unvaccinated people are selfish and dangerous.” The language became eliminationist. We were called vectors of disease, blamed for prolonging the pandemic, accused of killing grandmothers.

Never mind that many of us had recovered from COVID and had natural immunity (though no one in the family got covid until mid 2022). Never mind ANY legitimate medical concerns.

We had failed the loyalty test. And we would be punished. And I knew that unless I resisted, or our whole family did, then more impositions would come. Not at first, but later. This were the tactics my mother used. Below was just a few of the news items we saw during this time period.

(BTW: I dont think I’ve recovered from not being able to go to restaurants or to concerts hearing my son play. I feel uncomfortable in crowds. OK with fast food and drive through. But that’s it. I don’t want to fly either.)

My Son: A Career Destroyed at Its Launch

My son did not have an official graduation of his degree in music performance. He didn’t get to play his solo to his family and peers. That was tough.

My son’s orchestra did not mandate vaccination. But the venue where they performed did. At 21 years old, having just won a coveted position, having demonstrated extraordinary talent, my son was laid off without pay. Not because he lacked talent. Not because he posed any demonstrated health risk.

Because he declined an injection.

For the next two years, he played sporadically when he could find opportunities. But the momentum of his emerging career was broken. Worse than the practical setbacks was the psychological toll. He had worked his entire life for this. And at the moment his career should have been launching, it was taken away. Not for anything he did wrong. For declining a medical intervention.

The demoralization was profound. I watched my talented son lose his sense of purpose, his sense of future, his belief that excellence and hard work mattered. Thank goodness, he turned to God, the traditional Latin mass, and especially to Mary, praying every day. He beat a path to my Mary statue in the back yard in winter. There are still the faint impression of a path.

Daughter M: Pregnant, Allergic, Denied

In September 2021, Daughter M was seven months pregnant with her second child. She had a documented, severe allergy to polyethylene glycol (PEG), a component of the mRNA vaccines.

She was working in a hospital laboratory doing the very PCR testing that was driving pandemic policy. The pressure to get vaccinated was immense. Every day she was asked it she had gotten the shot. Sometimes several times a day. It was unrelenting.

She went to get a medical exemption. The doctor ordered allergy testing. Results from the skin tests showed she did not react to short-chain PEG (present in the vaccines) but did react to long-chain PEG.

The doctor’s conclusion?: She did not meet criteria for exemption and could receive the vaccine with “monitoring.” A pregnant woman with a documented PEG allergy was told she didn’t qualify. She went back to work, and shortly thereafter within 30 minutes she experienced a rash throughout her body. From the skin tests! She called the doctor again. Surely now she would get the exemption. Nope. Still no medical exemption.

But the doctor suggested she leave work and go on maternity leave early. Not a medical exemption that would protect her employment. Just a suggestion to leave. So she did.

Because of the ongoing hospital mandates, she has not been able to return to work since. A skilled laboratory technician, with a Masters, doing essential pandemic work, with a documented medical condition, was forced out rather than granted a simple accommodation. For a frigging 2 months.

This was never about health. This was about compliance.

My Husband: An Anesthesiologist Deemed “Unsafe”

My husband refused the vaccine. He stood with me, made his own assessment. He lost his hospital privileges. An experienced anesthesiologist who had spent decades keeping patients alive during surgery was suddenly deemed too dangerous to be in a hospital. Not dangerous when we knew less about the virus. Not dangerous when there were no vaccines. But dangerous now. Now that he had declined one particular medical intervention, he was unfit to practice medicine. He had an exit meeting with the Chief of Staff, who BTW was an infectious disease physician, and whom I knew PERSONALLY. I told her my concerns. She had a flicker of fear in her eyes for a brief second, but that was quickly shut down. Hubby was out.

He eventually took Novavax in June 2022, a more traditional vaccine technology, a compromise he could make. But by then, the damage to his professionalism and love of medicine had been done.

He has returned to work part-time. But something was broken that cannot be fully repaired. He heard his colleagues, with whom he had worked with for years, saying the unvaccinated should go into camps. One used to be the head of the department and the editor of an influential anaesthesia journal. He thought he knew them. He thought they were nice people. It was soul crushing for him to know how his colleagues felt. (and yes we mitigated ++++ after his vaccination)

Me: Weekly Interrogation

I was getting bloodwork nearly every week, monitoring my bone marrow, trying to manage out-of-control rheumatoid arthritis, living in constant pain.And every single time I went to the lab: ”Are you vaccinated?”

Every. Single. Time.

I would explain patiently: I’m a drug evaluator. I’ve read the EMA EPAR. There are Specific Obligations that haven’t been met. Also, I have severe neutropenia. I’m profoundly immunocompromised. And if I take the vaccine I would be lymphopenic also for 2-4 weeks (as shown in the animal studies). That would make me pancytopenic. That was too high a risk I would tell them.

Mostly of the time they had this blank look. Like what I said did not compute. What Theodore Dalrymple often said was like a cow chewing cud, or the “bovine look of indifference” lol. Sometimes they would nod and say nothing. Sometimes they would argue. Or they would glare at me. I was the person at risk before anyone else. I was immunocompromised, could die from an infection. I was being careful, masking, isolating. Only went to the lab and to church. That was it.

And I was being told I was the dangerous one.

The psychological weight of this constant questioning, this constant implication that I was selfish or irrational was crushing. At times I felt the bombardment felt like messages were broadcast to my skull, like voices in my head: “Get vaccinated. Just get vaccinated. Or you will die. It will all stop if you just comply.” I remember several moments when I almost gave in. When the pain was so severe, when watching my son’s devastation was so unbearable, when the constant pressure was so relentless.

I kept praying. Novenas. Masses, the works.

And I held the line. Not because I’m particularly brave. But because I knew, with the certainty that comes from professional expertise and lived experience with coercion, that I was right.

MH: Fighting, Then Surrendering

MH my sister was fighting too. She had complained to the mayor of Windsor, saying the mandates were “forced,” that they felt like “needle-rape.” I supported her completely. We both recognized the pattern of coercion so when the government came with mandates, demanding compliance, brooking with absolutely no dissent, claiming it was “for your own good,” punishing resistance, we both knew exactly what we were seeing. As did my dad, in Nazi Austria.

We had seen this before.

But the pressure on MH was immense. She was weaning off benzodiazepines, a medically dangerous process and very very difficult. She was dealing with our parents. She was managing her own mental health. Eventually, she gave in. She booked a vaccine appointment for January 6, 2022. She was going to comply. She was going to get through it.

She never made it to that appointment.

My Mother: “You’re Nuts (or in Spanish, TONTA!)

My mother went and got her Moderna shot after her friends told her not to listen to me. She had no adverse reaction. Her conclusion: I was nuts. Never mind my credentials. Never mind my specific regulatory concerns. She was fine, therefore I was crazy. This is how my mom thinks: If their experience is X, then anyone different is wrong. The fact that my mother’s dismissal mirrored the broader societal dismissal felt grimly appropriate. Ditto with my other sister.

Part IV: November 2021 - My Father’s Ordeal

The Delta Wave

In November 2021, Delta swept through. My mother, vaccinated, got mild COVID. My father, unvaccinated, got sicker. Then he made a crucial mistake: He put himself to bed and stopped eating and drinking. No mitigation. He wouldn’t do anything I suggested. My father was a very stubborn old coot. At 91, with the mindset that you don’t complain, you tough it out. My mother, constitutionally unable to care for anyone, it is just”not in her DNA”, did not effectively monitor him.

By day seven, he had deteriorated significantly. He went to the hospital.

What Nearly Killed Him

My father tested positive for COVID. But his oxygen was good. He was recovering from the virus. He did not need remdesevir. He didn’t need oxygenation or any treatment really, they were actually going to send him home. That wasn’t the problem.

The problem was dehydration and a urinary tract infection.

They treated him. He improved. He was preparing for discharge. He was on a monitored COVID ward. A nurse told him to get up and walk down the corridor with his walker. Context: My father had very bad osteoarthritis. He had been sick for over a week, severely dehydrated, weak. And just before walking, he complained he felt nauseous and wasn’t feeling well. I am deeply suspicious the nurses knew something was wrong. But he was told to walk anyway. He started walking. Then he suddenly collapsed.

Massive myocardial infarction. A major heart attack. In hospital.

He survived. Another seven days in hospital. Finally stable enough to discharge home with supports.

The Final Cruelty: Denied Home Care

At the last minute just before he was discharged, home care refused to send workers into the home. The social worker had called me 3 hours previously to set up homecare. Then BAM!!. No home care available. They never really said why. But it was obvious. Papa was unvaccinated.

Just to reiterate:

My 91-year-old father had just had COVID and recovered He had just survived a massive heart attack He needed professional medical support And it was denied because he hadn’t taken a vaccine

Not because he was currently infected. Not because he posed demonstrated risk. Because he had failed the compliance test.Instead of professional home care, my sisters and I had to provide all care. We took time off work. For three weeks we did skilled nursing care we weren’t trained to provide.

The healthcare system that demanded we “protect the vulnerable” abandoned the vulnerable when they didn’t comply.

Part V: December 2021 - Christmas Crisis

My Daughter “D”: Gravely Ill and Unable to Get Care

Just before Christmas 2021, my eldest daughter”D” became seriously ill with a gastrointestinal infection. For 2 weeks, she was becoming progressively weaker and dehydrated.

She tried to get medical care. She couldn’t get an appointment even for blood work. Everything was locked down, virtual only.

She was getting worse and worse, alone, unable to access outpatient care. This is what healthcare had become: A young woman with severe food poisoning, unable to see a doctor, unable to get basic testing, deteriorating.

Christmas Day: A Birth I Couldn’t Attend

On Christmas Day 2021, my daughter M, who had been forced from her hospital job while pregnant, gave birth to her second child. Laboring and giving birth with a mask on. Madness.

I couldn’t be there. I was caring for my gravely ill eldest daughter. Besides the hospitals were locked down.

Daughter M’s husband took the vaccine so he could stay with her during labour. The rules required masks during labour, and he wouldn’t be allowed to stay with his labouring wife unless vaccinated. He could have managed to stay in his job without being vaccinated. Difficult but possible. And we were willing to help them financially.

So he took it.

This is what coercion looks like.

Part VI: New Year’s Eve 2021 - The Night MH Died

7:30 PM - Two Daughters, Two Hospitals, Two Cities

MH’s vaccine appointment was booked for January 6, 2022. She had given in.

On New Year’s Eve, she went to see our mother with a friend. They got into a big fight about the mandates and vaccine. (Mama told me months later.) MH left.

That same evening, we got finally got to a lab and then received daughter D’s blood work results:

Potassium: 2.3 (normal 3.5-5.0—critically low) Sodium: 111 (normal 135-145—life-threateningly low). As an ICU pharmacist, I knew exactly how dangerous this was. I was absolutely terrified I was going to lose my daughter. At 7:30 PM my husband and I rushed “D” to the hospital in Ottawa.

At the exact same time, 7:30 PM, MH’s friend dropped her off at the hospital in Windsor. Because of lockdowns, the friend did not go inside with her. Similarly, because of lockdowns we could not go inside with our daughter.

MH was suffering from a major anxiety attack from the argument with my mother, and was in benzodiazepine withdrawal. This is a dangerous medical condition that can be fatal and requires medical supervision.

The Hours That Followed: Two Parallel Nightmares

I couldn’t go into the hospital with my daughter because of lockdown rules. I went home crying and praying, terrified.

I called my sister MH. Her phone was off. I called and called. No answer.

At around 11:30 PM I called and called the hospital and finally talked to my daughter D. They had gotten her potassium up. I felt a wave of relief, she was likely to be OK.

“D” is shy and couldn’t communicate due to her state of weakness. She had tested negative for COVID. I had been making her do Xlear nasal spray every hour. My secret weapon. She said the nurses treated her well. But the doc was mean, short with her and dismissive.

Just after I was feeling relief, I felt something else: like a sword had pierced my heart. I was shaking. Overwhelmed with a feeling I couldn’t explain.

The next morning at 11:00 AM, the hospital called us to pick up “D”. My husband and I were surprised. Electrolytes this severe typically require 24-48 hours of ICU care. “D” had been there only about 14 hours. Was she discharged early because she was unvaccinated? I will never know for certain. But I suspect so. Just long enough that it wasn’t malpractice. God only knows what would have happened if we didn’t know what to do at home and if our family doc didn’t come through.

Then I got the call from my other sister.

What Happened to MH

MH had been dropped off at the hospital at 7:30 PM in visible distress.

No one knows exactly what happened inside.

She was seen on hospital security cameras going back and forth in the vestibule, trying to answer the intake form. I believe there was a question on the form regarding vaccination. Then it appears she turned off her phone. She never physically entered the hospital proper. She stayed in the vestibule. At some point, she left.

She walked for three hours in the Canadian winter with no hat and no gloves. She walked into the Detroit River.

Time of death: 11:30 PM to midnight.

The exact moment I felt that sword pierce my heart. The exact moment I was talking to “D”, feeling relief that one daughter would live but unbeknownst to me my sister would die instead.

I do not think that is a coincidence. I remember saying to myself soon after, someone was slated to die that night. Did MH offer herself instead of my daughter? She would do that in a heartbeat. I am not saying this is true of course, but something spiritually profound happened that night. Of that I am certain.

The Coroner’s Report

The coroner ruled time of death just after midnight and stated Martha had drowned because there was water in her throat. I am not sure that is true. Three hours walking in Canadian winter with no hat or gloves? Walking into a 4C river? Hypothermia would have killed her before drowning. But drowning makes for a cleaner narrative. Drowning sounds like suicide, a choice, a mental health issue, not a systems failure. But I cannot be sure.

The Hospital’s “Investigation

According to my sister, there was “a bit of an investigation.” The hospital concluded they had done everything right because MH never physically entered the hospital and she stayed in the vestibule. Cameras showed her going in and out. She did not ask for help.

Case closed.

But I know what really happened. Martha was in medical emergency: benzodiazepine withdrawal can cause:

Delirium and confusion Severe anxiety Akathisia, this is a nightmarish condition where you feel compelled to move, cannot stay still, feel like you’re crawling out of your own skin

She was also having a severe panic attack after her fight with my mother, which impairs cognition and judgment. She came to the hospital for help. She was in medical crisis. She was visible on cameras, in obvious distress.

And she was allowed to leave and walk into the winter night.

She had no drugs in her system. No benzos, SSRIs, alcohol, nada, except an antihistamine. But MH was NOT suicidal. I kept joking I was going to die because of my risk of infection, and she would say, not it’ll be me and we would laugh uproariously because both of us, though suffering, were not suicidal or even depressed really. She was planning things. She was renovating her kitschen. She had a vaccine appointment booked. She went to the hospital because she needed help, as per her withdrawal plan.

And I feel the system that had demanded her compliance abandoned her in her moment of greatest need.

I will never know for sure, of course what exactly happened to my sister.

Part VII: January 2022 - The Depths of Despair

My Father: Mute with Guilt

After MH died, my father couldn’t talk. He went mute. Or was extremely mean and angry. No in between. I believe he thought he could have stopped it, could have prevented the fight with our mother. But I don’t think this fight wasn’t really extraordinary. Fights with our mother were normal. How could he have known?

He is gone now. Rest in peace, Papa. You held strong. You went in your own way. Peacefully, with me at your side. And St Michael.

My Mother: The Grieving Mother at the Funeral

Our mother was the centre of attention at MH’s funeral. Even at her own daughter’s funeral, it had to be about her. “Why did she do this to meeeee?” But I knew she had that big fight with MH. It was hard, because I had my own unresolved issues. At least we could gather together physically in the funeral home. Which we couldn’t for my brother-in-law. Rest in peace MH. I loved you, my little sister.

D still hadn’t fully recovered from the food poisoning and electrolyte crisis when we went to MH’s funeral 2 weeks later. She was fragile, traumatized, physically compromised. I don’t think she has fully recovered TBH. Cipro was absolutely needed for her recovery and I worry if she has ongoing problems because of that.

The New Granddaughter

We finally met my daughter “M’s” new baby, born on Christmas Day a good three weeks after her birth. Three weeks of missing those precious early days because everything had fallen apart.

My Husband: Reeling

My husband was reeling from losing his privileges. An experienced anesthesiologist, suddenly deemed too dangerous to practice. Hearing how his colleagues thought of the unvaccinated. That really does not go away.

Me: Ready to Die

I was in terrible pain. My RA was out of control. My bone marrow was severely compromised. I had just started methotrexate (even with my low white count!) and it hadn’t kicked in yet. I was watching my family disintegrate.

And I was ready to die.

Not suicidal. I need to be clear. But I had reached a point where death was acceptable, if it came to that, compared to continued torture of mind, body and spirit. My daughter was ready to die. My son was ready to die. My husband was probably ready to die too. We were seriously thinking we were going to be put in camps. And at that point, I was willing. I was planning to see if they would take away my methotrexate which I had just started. Whether I could bring some personal things. I had planned it all in my head. Had started making a list. Took out a suitcase.

Part VIII: The Convoy - Hope Arrives. And More Trauma

Late January 2022: The Truckers

Then something happened that I believe gave my son the hope he needed to survive: the Freedom Convoy. The first time I had seen him smile in almost 2 years. Where he could meet people like him, even other musicians who had been cancelled. The convoy made me smile. From where I lived I could here the honking. It was soothing to me. A little like the horns on the big lake freighters on Lake Erie where I grew up.

Trucks began rolling from across Canada toward Ottawa where I live, the political capital, the epicenter of the mandates. I had worked for government in the past. I knew how Ottawa worked, how narratives were constructed, how targets were selected. Was I was targeted because I knew things and assessed things no one else did?

I felt like my family was targeted. I really did. It felt like an evil was attacking us specifically.

What the Convoy Meant

The Convoy said: You are not alone. You are not crazy. You are not dangerous. We see what’s happening. We stand with you. For my son, who had watched his career implode, who had spent two years in demoralization, who was ready to die….the Convoy gave him hope. To my husband as well, to me and to my daughters.

Things slowly turned around after that. I cannot prove causation, but the correlation is clear: The Convoy shifted something. Political pressure changed. The narrative cracked. The certainty of camps faded.

We survived.

July 2022: The Fire - One More Trauma

In July 2022, just six months after MH’s death, my parents’ apartment caught fire. Their cleaning lady had accidentally left a cigarette burning on the balcony.

My 92-year-old father and 93-year-old mother barely escaped with their lives.

They lost nearly everything. Their home, their belongings, the familiar space where they had lived independently for over 30 years. But more than the material loss, they lost their sense of safety. Two elderly people who had just lost their youngest daughter, who were already traumatized and grieving, now had to flee their burning home. They stayed in MH’s house, my dead sister’s house, while they searched for a new place to live. I can only imagine what that was like for them: sleeping in the home of the daughter they had just buried, surrounded by her things, her absence.

Eventually, they moved to an assisted living facility which was something we daughters had wanted them to do for years, but not like this. Not traumatized. Not displaced. Not having lost everything in a fire just months after burying their child.

The fire felt like one more blow in an endless series of blows. One more trauma heaped on a family that had already endured too much.

But my dad is tough. The toughest man I know. They do not make them like that anymore. And my mom, not far behind.

Part IX: Today - What Remains (2024-2025)

Where We Are Now

ME: My rheumatoid arthritis is under control with better control than I ever had even with tofacitinib, though my bone marrow remains with mild neutropenia on methotrexate/hydroxychloroquine, and adulimumab. I just dont pay attention to it. Have had several episodes of cellulitis and several UTIs. These have all calmed down in the last year though.

“D” my eldest daughter. She recovered, though her GI tract remains sensitive. The salmonella and electrolyte crisis left their mark.

“M” my middle daughter: She has not returned to work. She cannot return to the hospital that forced her out because the mandates are still there. And I am not sure she wants to. Besides, she gets the last laugh. She is expecting her fourth daughter. She is building a life focused on family. Pray for her, she is having a bit of a difficult pregnancy. Scheduled C section and the baby is small. We are praying everything turns out.

My son: He got his position back at the orchestra and another position besides. He has tenure which is extraordinary at his age. He got married He is expecting his first child. The career that was nearly destroyed is flourishing. This is quite amazing for an orchestral musician after 2 years “off.”

My wonderful hubby: He took Novavax in May 2022. I mitigated with IVM and other supplements. Nattokinase for 3 months, etc etc. He is doing well. He has returned to work part-time. But he doesn’t look at medicine in the same way.

My granddaughters: The Christmas baby is now four years old. And there is a younger lively sister with another on the way. One grandchild is coming from my son. Life is regenerating.

MH: Gone. Forever 56 years old. Dead in the Detroit River on New Year’s Eve, after seeking help at a hospital that I believe failed her.

My brother-in-law: Gone too soon. Getting therapy over zoom just wasn’t enough. I told CAHM too when they asked me for donations. His daughters were still teenagers, early 20s. They have had a hard time. My sister, too.

My father: I just lost him last year at 94. He suffered so much in his life.

My mother: She has outlived her youngest daughter. She is now in a nursing home with mild dementia. She is 96. She was pretty sharp mentally in 2021. I don’t know if it is the vaccines, but I will always wonder.

My sisters and their family: All doing well physically at least. No vaccine injuries of which I am aware, no new diseases. My niece is expecting her first this summer. Sometimes, in my darker moments, it does not seem quite fair. All got vaccinated, each at least 3 times. But I am happy they are well.

What was lost

MH’s life. That is the irreplaceable loss. And my brother-in-law.

But also:

Years of my son’s career at a crucial age Daughter “M’s” healthcare career because of ongoing mandates My husband’s faith in the hospital where he worked for 35+ years and knowing what his colleagues are really like Years of my own health Trust in the medical system Faith in public health institutions The belief that “first, do no harm” still meant something

What Was Learned

I learned that “expertise” means nothing when it contradicts the narrative (though I am used to this).

I learned that “science” can be weaponized against those who actually read scientific documents.

I learned that coercion wrapped in compassion is still coercion. Well, I already knew that.

I learned that mandates that brook no exception for documented medical conditions, especially in pregnancy, are not about health. They are about compliance. This one still remains incomprehensible to me.

I learned that the question “Are you vaccinated?” could become a barrier to care, a mark of moral worth, a test determining whether you deserved help or deserved to be abandoned.

I learned that the pattern of narcissistic abuse which demand compliance, punish resistance, gaslight about harm, claim victim status can operate at the societal level just as it does in families.

And I learned that resistance, even when it costs everything, even when you’re ready to die, is sometimes the only moral choice.

Part X: The Question of Probability

Were We Targeted?

I asked what the chances were that all these events would happen randomly to one family in this time frame. If events were truly independent and random: ChatGPT says approximately 1 in 4 billion. But they were not really independent. They were causally linked through:

1. Healthcare system collapse that denied or delayed care (my RA management, “D’s” salmonella poisoning, MH’s crisis, Papa’s home care refusal)

2. Mandate policies that destroyed careers and coerced compliance (my son, daughter “M”, my husband, MH’s booked appointment)

3. Our family’s profile: We had expertise, we spoke out, we had resources to resist, we were in Ottawa, I could cite scientific rather than political reasons

When you apply standard epidemiological criteria for assessing causation (i.e.the Bradford Hill criteria), the evidence for targeting becomes compelling:

Strength of association: Multiple family members severely affected ✓ Consistency: Pattern repeated across family ✓ Specificity: Our family had specific characteristics (expertise, resources, location, resistance) ✓ Temporality: All events during mandate period ✓ Biological gradient: More resistance = worse consequences ✓ Plausibility: We were dangerous to the narrative ✓ Coherence: Fits pattern of how dissent was handled ✓ Experimental evidence: When Convoy shifted pressure, our situation improved ✓ Analogy: Similar to narcissistic abuse patterns we recognized ✓

Were we specifically targeted compared to other families? I cannot really say. But regardless of whether we meet the Bradford Hill criteria for causality or not, this really happened to us.

Part XI: What My Sister’s Death Means

The Gift MH Sent

Before MH died, she had sent a gift for my oldest granddaughter, daughter”M’s” first child, the baby I had left my hospital job to help care for, the one born before the pandemic turned everything upside down.

The gift was a children’s book: Amelia Bedelia. We opened it on Christmas Day.

And here is the thing: Before we opened that gift, my daughter “M” called us to say her second child, that Christmas baby, born December 25, 2021, the one I couldn’t be there for because my other daughter “D” was gravely ill, yup you guessed it. Amelia.

We call her Mia.

When I talked to MH later on Christmas Day, she laughed and laughed. She felt like a fairy grandmother, knowing how her gift would be seen.It felt like MH had known. It feels like MH’s last gift to us: a reminder that love transcends, that connection persists, that even in death, she was still auntie, still great-auntie, still sister, still present in ways we cannot fully understand. And only 11 days later, she was gone.

Part XII: The Silence and Five Years of Trauma

The Psychological Aftermath

What I haven’t fully described yet is what all of this did to me internally, to my ability to function, to speak, to exist as a whole person.

I could not speak for five years.

Not literally mute of course. I could make sounds, say words when absolutely necessary. But I could not truly speak. I could not have conversations about normal things. I could not engage with life the way I had before. I was functionally silent.

The only thing I could talk about was the vaccines. The science. The regulatory documents. The evidence. The mechanisms of action. The Specific Obligations. The LNPs. Over and over and over.

It became a kind of therapy, I suppose. An obsessive loop. The only way I could process the trauma was to keep returning to the scientific ground I understood, the evidence I could control, the documents that validated my decision even as everything around me collapsed.

My poor husband. He stood by me through all of it, lost his own career, watched his wife disappear into silence, listened to the same scientific explanations repeated endlessly because I couldn’t speak about anything else. It was very tough on him. He is truly a wonderful man.

The Loss of Joy

It was only a few months ago, late 2025, more than five years after this all began that I had a genuine belly laugh. Five years without real laughter. Without that spontaneous, full-body joy that comes from being present in a moment of genuine happiness. I had smiled, certainly. I had performed normalcy. But that deep, authentic laughter that comes from the soul? Gone.

I didn’t even realize it was gone until it came back.

And when it did, I wept and wept. Because I suddenly understood how much I had lost. How much of myself had been taken. How long I had been living in a state of constant traumatic vigilance that couldn’t allow for joy.

What It Did to All of Us

“M”, my daughter? She should have had a medical exemption. She had a documented PEG allergy. She was pregnant. This should have been straightforward medical accommodation. Instead, she was punished. Forced from her career. Unable to return to work because of ongoing mandates even after the acute crisis passed. But she wins. She wins with three daughters and another soon to come. She wins by building a life centred on family, on love, on the next generation. She wins by refusing to let them break her completely.

My son, he should not have almost lost his career. He should not have been doxxed (by the Ottawa Citizen who CALLED HIM to ask why he donated to the convoy) or thought his bank account would be locked just because gave $50 to the trucker convoy. His extraordinary talent, his years of training, his once-in-a-generation opportunity at age 21? None of it should have been held hostage to an injection mandate. But because of the grace of God, he did not lose it permanently. He got it back. He has tenure now. He’s married. He’s expecting his first child. The career that was nearly destroyed is flourishing.

Grace. Not justice. But grace, which means he survived it and emerged whole on the other side. And you can see his maturity. How the conductor has given him difficult parts, how the rest of the orchestra treat him (many say to him how they regret not doing the same).

My father. My 91-year-old father should have received the care from the system he paid into for virtually all his life. He paid taxes. He contributed. He built this country. He survived the Depression, World War II, came to Canada with nothing. Decades of hard work. And when he needed the healthcare system after surviving COVID and a massive heart attack, he was denied because of his vaccination status. A 91-year-old man with natural immunity, post-MI, denied home care. This is what our healthcare system became.

My husband, my daughter “D”, and myself—it was very hard on us as well. “D” nearly died from salmonella and severe electrolyte imbalances, unable to access timely care. She still has GI sensitivity. She carries that trauma. My husband lost his career, his professional standing, his sense of purpose. He stood with me when it cost him everything. He took Novavax as a compromise when he could, but the damage to his sense of self and professional identity was already done. And we are not sure what damage will result with that vaccine (though no LNPs! is a distinct advantage). And me? I disappeared into silence for five years. Into obsessive recitation of scientific facts. Into a state where joy was impossible and laughter was gone.

We all paid. Every single one of us paid a price for my professional assessment, my scientific concerns, my refusal to comply when the evidence didn’t support it.

The Rosary

Praying the rosary during that difficult time was life-changing.

I mean this literally. It changed the course of my life. It may have saved my life. I don’t think my family and I could have made it without the rosary. Seriously. I am not someone prone to religious emotionalism. But I cannot explain what happened to us without acknowledging the spiritual dimension.

When I was being bombarded psychologically, when I felt those voices in my head saying “just get vaccinated, just give in, just make it stop” the rosary was my anchor.

When I was ready to die, when my family was ready to die, when we thought we were headed for camps and couldn’t fight anymore? The rosary was what we held onto.

The familiar prayers. The meditation on mysteries, suffering, death, resurrection. The physical act of holding the beads, moving through them one by one. The sense of being connected to something larger, older, tested by centuries of human suffering.

I prayed the rosary when I couldn’t form any other words. I prayed it when the pain was so severe I couldn’t think. I prayed it when I was terrified for my children. I prayed it after MH died. I prayed it when I thought we wouldn’t survive. I pray it every day. And somehow through grace, through mercy, through something beyond my understanding we did survive.

Not intact. Not unchanged. But alive. And dare I say it? Wiser and more complete. And less afraid of death or anything else.

Why I Do What I Do

This is why I’m writing this substack and this post. Not for revenge. Not to be proven right. Not to claim any special virtue or heroism. But because THIS happened.

Because the pattern must be documented before it’s forgotten or rewritten.

This is not ancient history. This happened in 2020-2022. In Canada. In a developed democracy with universal healthcare and charter rights. It happened to a family with credentials, resources, expertise. A family that could articulate scientific concerns in professional language. A family that should have been heard.

If it happened to us, what happened to families without our advantages?

A Request

I hope this gives you an idea of why I do what I do. Please pray for me and my family as I will pray for you.

I am asking for prayer, because I learned through the darkest period of my life that prayer is real, that it matters, that it opens channels of grace we cannot explain or control.

If you take nothing else from this account, please take this:

We survived because of prayer. Because of the rosary. Because of grace. I really believe this.

And my husband, after being married to a Catholic for 35 years, going to weekly mass, also finally converted out of the blue. God is good. Always.

And if another crisis comes, and I believe it will, because the systems and incentives that created this one remain in place (though I am working hard to change that!), we will need that grace again.

All of us.

PS. I have disable comments as I am taking some time off to care for my daughter and the birth of my granddaughter.

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