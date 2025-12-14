Introduction

When the first mRNA COVID-19 vaccines were rolled out, the public was repeatedly reassured that the injected mRNA would be rapidly broken down, that spike protein expression would be short-lived, and that the body would quickly return to baseline, leaving only immune memory (what I call antibodies, schmantibodies, lol). These assumptions were treated as settled fact, even though long-term human pharmacokinetic and biodistribution data were limited at the time of authorization.

In the years since, a growing number of independent studies have reported detectable vaccine-derived mRNA sequences or spike protein fragments weeks to months after vaccination, in blood, tissues, and selected biological fluids. These findings have often been interpreted, by both critics and defenders, as evidence either of alarming persistence or of inconsequential molecular debris. In reality, neither conclusion follows automatically from detection alone.

In this article, I review the available evidence and argue that much of what is being detected is unlikely to represent intact, translation-competent mRNA. Instead, I propose an alternative explanation: that a fraction of vaccine-derived RNA persists in an altered biochemical state, associated with lipid components of the formulation such as lipid adducts. This hypothesis does not assume these lipid adducts or similar altered lipid components are benign; rather, it reframes the question from “Is mRNA still being translated?” to “What exactly is persisting, and what does it do biologicall in the body?”

The lipid-adduct hypothesis presented here is speculative but grounded in established lipid–nucleic acid chemistry and documented formulation impurities, but it has not yet been directly tested in vivo.

Summary of key empirical findings

Detection of mRNA in circulation up to ~2 weeks or more (Fertig et al, 2022)

A study titled Vaccine mRNA Can Be Detected in Blood at 15 Days Post‑Vaccination ( Fertig et al 2022 ) used qPCR to follow circulating mRNA in blood in healthy individuals after vaccination with the BNT162b2 (Pfizer) vaccine. The vaccine mRNA was detectable in plasma and cellular blood fractions for at least 15 days post-vaccination.

The study also used transmission electron microscopy (TEM) of in vitro cell cultures exposed to the vaccine, showing some morphological changes suggestive of LNP uptake. Only a small fraction of leukemic cells showed spike-like surface structures, indicating that in those conditions translation (or at least spike presence) was limited. BUT, here is a TEM of the cell cultures showing lipid uptake in the endosomes!

Morphological changes in primary and leukemic blood cells at 12 h incubation with the mRNA vaccine. (A–C) Enlarged endolysosomal compartments (e) in HL-60 cells (A), K562 cells (B) and primary human mononuclear phagocytes (C), containing electron dense particles (white arrows), indicative of LNP uptake.

Implication: At least in some individuals, vaccine-derived mRNA remains detectable in blood for a couple of weeks and endosomal compartments show lipid uptake. This is important for later.

Note that this is the Pfizer vaccine.

Detection of mRNA fragments (or full / partial vaccine mRNA sequences) up to ~28 days (Castruita et al, 2023)

In SARS‑CoV‑2 spike mRNA vaccine sequences circulate in blood up to 28 days after COVID-19 vaccination , Castruita et al, looked at plasma from 108 patients (with chronic hepatitis C) who had been vaccinated with either BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273. Using RNA-seq and mapping to the known vaccine sequences, they found that in 10 of 108 samples (about 9.3%) there were “full-length or traces” of vaccine-derived spike mRNA up to 28 days after vaccination.

Of the 10 samples with full length or traces of vaccine-derived spike mRNA, only 1 was that of Moderna.

Coverage of the reads ranged widely: some samples had near-complete coverage (i.e. potentially full-length or near full-length mRNA), while others had shorter fragments.

Implication: This suggests that in at least a subset of individuals, vaccine mRNA (or fragments thereof) can remain detectable for up to a month. The detection method (RNA-seq) can identify partial or full sequences, though that does not alone prove the mRNA is intact or translatable.

Detection in tissues / lymph nodes / myocardium (autopsy studies) (Boros et al, 2024)

A more recent analysis Long‑lasting, biochemically modified mRNA, and its frameshifted recombinant spike proteins in human tissues and circulation after COVID‑19 vaccination (Boros et al, 2024) argues that modified SARS-CoV-2 vaccine mRNA can “routinely persist up to a month from injection” in lymphatic tissues, and in some cases be detected in cardiac and skeletal muscle at sites of inflammation or fibrosis.

The same paper notes that in some human blood specimens, specific fragments of recombinant spike protein (encoded by the vaccine mRNA) were detected up to 187 days (≈ 6 months) after vaccination, via mass-spectrometry, a very sensitive method. This is referring to the paper by Brogna et al, 2023.

Implication: This is among the most striking evidence pointing not just to mRNA presence but to detectable protein fragments many months out (Brogna et al). However, whether these reflect ongoing translation from intact mRNA, or “leftover” protein, or residual fragments, is not clear.

Detection in placenta, semen, sperm, blood many months after vaccination (nested-PCR study) (Mordechay et al, 2025)

The preprint / published paper Detection of Pfizer BioNTech Messenger RNA COVID-19 Vaccine in Human Blood, Placenta and Semen (Gavin Publishers, 2025) reports nested PCR + Sanger sequencing to test for BNT162b2 mRNA in blood, placenta tissue, sperm and seminal fluid from 34 participants (22 pregnant women, 4 male fertility-clinic donors, plus others). It has now been pulled down but is available here.

According to the authors, vaccine mRNA was detected in “most samples” from vaccinated individuals including blood, placenta, sperm/seminal fluid. Notably, in about half of the samples collected more than 200 days (~6–8 months+) after vaccination, mRNA remained detectable . (PS I am not speculating on the unvaccinated folk at this time)

However, the authors were careful to note: “We found no indication whether the full-length vaccine mRNA is still present after more than 200 days.” Their nested-PCR approach was not quantitative, and because they lacked a standard reference for vaccine mRNA, they could not reliably estimate how much mRNA (if any) remained.

Importantly, these were all Pfizer patients as this study was done in Israel

No reason known for why the paper has been pulled

Implication: The study suggests very long-term detectability of vaccine-derived mRNA sequences (or fragments) in diverse tissues and fluids, but leaves open the crucial question of whether those sequences reflect intact, biologically functional mRNA.

An Important Case Report (Magen et al, 2022)

About 2 years ago, David Wiseman sent me this report, which coincidentally (or not!) includes a few authors that are also authors on the previous paper above published by Gavin Publishers. Now that I know a lot more about LNPs this case takes on more significance. This is a report of a 34 yo woman who presented with myositis after injection of the first dose of BNT162b2 COVID-19 mRNA vaccine into the left deltoid muscle. She also had progressive proximal muscle weakness, progressive dysphagia, and dyspnea with respiratory failure.

Figure 2 shows an inflammatory myopathy perifascicular atrophy, MHC-I upregulation, complement (C5b-9) deposition, small cytoplasmic vacuolations within affected muscle fibers.

These vacuoles are not typical of injection-site injury or classic immune-mediated necrotizing myopathies. Plus these occurred in muscles contralateral (in her opposite arm to the arm that was vaccinated) so that would rule out trauma

Since this showed a combination of vacuolations, MHC-I expression, and complement activation, this pattern is compatible with persistent intracellular stress rather than transient antigen exposure from the spike protein.

therefore, her myopathy is unlinkely due to spike protein itself

The authors performed RNA sequencing and mapping and revealed the presence of vaccine-derived mRNA sequences in muscle tissue Reads map to only ~36% of the spike mRNA Authors describe this as “chopped” mRNA These fragments were non-uniformly distributed

They also couldn’t tell whether biologically functional mRNA remained, and because there wasn’t any quantitative standards, this further limits interpretation of how much was there

They also showed poor immunogenicity Poor antibody response, ie low IgG as evidence of failed translation no spike protein detected



The authors interpreted this as “The mRNA was stable enough to persist”

What I think was shown in this case report were persistent vaccine-derived RNA fragments in an abnormal biochemical state, because they were protected within or associated with lipid derived structures. Plus, it is not clear if the patient made any spike protein at all, given the poor antibody response.

Note again, this is the Pfizer vaccine, since this case is Israeli and they only used Pfizer.

Why “persistent detection” does not necessarily mean persistent, full-length, functional mRNA

Many of the positive findings I highlight above, are based on highly sensitive molecular detection methods (nested PCR, RNA-seq, mass spectrometry) which are capable of amplifying or detecting very small quantities of nucleic acid or protein, including fragments.

Detection of “sequences” or “fragments” ≠ proof of intact molecule.

Lack of quantification / unknown abundance:

Possible methodological artefacts or contamination: PCR-based methods, especially nested PCR, are I am told,extraordinarily sensitive and can pick up trace contamination, or free fragments persisting outside of intact LNPs. Mass spec is also extremely sensitive



No demonstration of translation / function: Even when mRNA sequences or spike fragments are found, I am not sure that there is ongoing protein synthesis from that mRNA. Detection of protein fragments (or even full-length spike) does not prove that they come from newly translated mRNA as opposed to leftover protein from initial rounds of translation.



Hypothesis: Lipid-adducts (or similar) as explanation for long-term detection

Given the patterns above, one plausible hypothesis is that some fraction of injected mRNA becomes “stabilized” by covalently bonding with lipids forming lipid adducts or other molecular adducts, which slows its degradation and shields fragments from exonucleases.

I cover lipid adducts below . It is important to read this to give you the chemical explanations why this is happening. This is known lipid chemistry and documented in regulatory filings.

Lipid Adducts The Offsc℞ipt Pharmacist · January 7, 2024 When I started researching the mRNA jabs I actually started with the LNPs since that was easier to understand based on my training and knowledge base. Here is a brief summary of LNP characteristics that are often not understood. Read full story

It is plausible that lipid-RNA adducts remain intact (or partially intact) for extended periods, especially if taken up by long-lived cells, or sequestered in tissues with slow turnover, or in lipid-rich environments (fat tissue, placenta, myelin, etc).

Upon sampling months later, such lipid-adducts might still yield detectable PCR amplicons (or sequencing reads), even if the RNA is fragmented or nonfunctional; or leftover lipid-RNA complexes may persist physically.

This hypothesis helps reconcile two observations: (1) persistent detection of RNA sequences over months, and (2) the lack of widespread evidence for ongoing translation or high-level spike protein production.

Spike protein fragments could also be adducted to the lipids (though that would mean that NEW adducts form in vivo as opposed to the already present adducts in the vial at the time of administration. Lipid-protein adducts, if present, would suggest haptens.

mRNA persistence in the above papers are mostly associated with BNT162b2 or Pfizer’s Comirnaty vaccine, and much less with Moderna. This is also in keeping with lipid adducts identified by the regulatory agencies and the fact that Moderna has spent a great deal of money, patents etc to eliminate these lipids, but it is unknown if Pfizer has done so. See my substack here. An ATIP on Lot Releases The Offsc℞ipt Pharmacist · November 4, 2024 Read full story

The hypothesis also suggests biochemical experiments to test whether lipid-RNA adducts (or LNP remnants) can persist long-term in vivo, what their half-life is, whether they are taken up by long-lived cells, and whether they retain any translational competence. This has also been covered by Christie Laura Grace.

I also believe this is a parsimonius explanation since lipid adducts have been proven, is known chemistry and can explain the disparate findings. Although the N-1-methypseudouridated modRNA is certainly long lasting, it is unlikely to persist for months or >200 days. And I supposed you would more likely to see intact modRNA instead of “chopped up” mRNA.

Why this matters / what are the implications

For safety / risk assessment: If mRNA (or fragments) persist for months, even if nonfunctional, it is not necessarily benign Long-lived lipid-RNA adducts may accumulate in tissues with slow turnover (fat, placenta, reproductive organs), raising questions about long-term exposure especially in sensitive populations (pregnant, long-lived tissues). It challenges assumptions used in regulatory approval regarding mRNA half-life, clearance, and biodistribution. if adducted mRNA gets translated it stalls in the ribosomes, causing stress, ribosomal collisions, etc. Lipid adducts could produce chronic, low level inflammation (activation of innate immune pathways such as TLR‑7/8, RIG‑I sensors)

For future vaccine / mRNA-therapy design: Understanding whether LNPs or lipid-RNA adducts can “seed” long-term reservoirs could inform safer designs if that is possible. (note Moderna is trying hard to limit lipid adducts, with variable success. See Hashiba et al.

For public discourse, treatment and transparency: If standard regulatory safety evaluations never studied long-term persistence beyond a few days/weeks, and only now are independent researchers reporting long-term detectability, that has consequences for public trust, informed consent, and ongoing monitoring. It is not just the residual DNA that is a problem. to determine if these adducts are a cause of adverse events in patients and could explain some of the effects seen.

For scientific research direction: A call for more rigorous, long-term pharmacokinetics and biodistribution studies of mRNA vaccines and the LNPs need to be studied as biologically active agents and not just excipients. We really need standardized quantitative methods, serial sampling, tissue biopsies / imaging, and functional assays (translation competence).



Shortcomings / What we don’t (yet) know

None of the long-persistence studies convincingly demonstrate that the detected mRNA is intact (full-length, properly capped and tailed) and translatable .

Quantitative data on how much mRNA persists and where it persists and per volume of tissue or fluid is desperately needed

The functional consequences (if any) of these low-level detections are untested: do they lead to new spike protein production? Do they pose any health risk?

The “lipid-adduct / LNP remnant” hypothesis is speculative and has not (to my knowledge) been directly tested in well-controlled animal or human studies. But it should be.

Summary

mRNA persists in tissues but these are generally fragments no evidence exists so far that these fragments are translatable into spike protein (is it possible that short peptide fragments are made?) the modRNA could persist because of lipid chemistry where the ionizable lipid forms covalent bonds with the mRNA rendering it untranslatable as shown by Meredith Packer from Moderna (and presumably very hard to digest) these lipid adducts are not necessarily benign and could cause inflammation and other biological effects They are known by the regulators but their toxicological or pharmacological implications have not been studied to my knowledge.

Thank you for reading, and as always, continue to pray the rosary

Share