They called them “delivery systems.” I call them stealth, shape‑shifting, almost sentient balls of wickedness with quantum‑like properties. In our first preprint, Falko Seger (aka NarfGB

) and I pulled apart the data on lipid nanoparticles, the little “fat bubbles” (we really hate this term which makes them seem benign). The LNPs make the mRNA therapeutics possible, and we describe how these “carriers” have minds of their own. These particles adapt, react, shed their coats, and rewrite their own rules once inside the body. They may be the quietest disruptors in drug therapies and perhaps the most surprisingly toxic part of this whole modRNA platform technology.

After a great deal of work, writing and rewriting we are pleased to publish a preprint on these LNPs titled:

Complexity, unpredictability and safety challenges of lipid nanoparticles - A multidisciplinary narrative review

Gutschi, L. M., & Seger, F. (2025). Complexity, unpredictability and safety challenges of lipid nanoparticles [Data set]. Zenodo. https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.17342544 (only it is not a dataset, lol. Sigh.)

So I thought I would present a very succinct and high level summary of our paper, since it is quite technical and dense.

Here is our high level summary in a figure, made by my friend, Dr S Natsheh

Conceptual overview of the unpredictable LNP platform. Four key challenges are highlighted. 1. LNP heterogeneity (variable modRNA content, aggregates, impurities) 2. Protein corona dynamics (patient-specific, uptake, biological identity) 3. Lipid persistence and toxicology (PEG lipid immunogenicity, modRNA-lipid adducts) and 4. Endosomal escape bottleneck (5-15min window, low efficacy, membrane disruption) Original work using Canva by S. Natsheh. Icons made by Pixel perfect from www.flaticon.com

Introduction

I like to ensure everyone understands the multicomponent nature of the modRNA technology. Each part must be understood first before a clearer picture of what these shots are capable of doing. Here is my take on the multicomponent nature of the LNPs in 4 parts.

the spike protein: well lots written on that, but I believe it is at the expense of the other components which have pharmacological or toxicological activity of their own the modRNA itself: the plastic RNA as I call it, all of its modifications, and those resultant effects. I believe most people understand the basics of the modRNA. the multicomponent LNP made up of 4 lipids. Each lipid has its own pharmacology and its own toxicity and metabolism. This too needs to be understood. the LNPs as a nanoparticle. The nano format of a substance often exhibits particular chemical, physical, optical, biological, paramagnetic and yes, quantum like properties. These multicomponent LNPs are a nanoparticle, and this property must be understood as well. More here. The Strange World of "Nano" The Offsc℞ipt Pharmacist · June 26, 2024 Read full story

What Lipid Nanoparticles Really Are

LNPs were designed to protect fragile mRNA and help it enter cells. They contain a mix of four key lipids: an ionizable lipid, cholesterol, a phospholipid, and a PEG-lipid (often called the “stealth coating”).

On paper, that sounds orderly and engineered. But these are MULTICOMPONENT particles. These particles self-assemble individually, meaning that every batch can form slightly different structures including, but not limited to:

some perfectly packed, others half-empty or aggregated. Some with these blebs. If anyone is interested, Simonsen reviews them here. Size ranges can vary. Differing payload (how many modRNA constructs per LNP? Well 0-7, average 2.3 but you cant tell by looking at them because the size of the LNP is not depending on how much cargo they have) Most important some studies, 30–50% of LNPs contained no mRNA at all. One study said upto 80%. It all depends on how or what analytical method is used.

That variability matters. Empty particles may act as immune stimulants (“adjuvants”) rather than carriers, which may explain why some individuals have stronger or more erratic inflammatory reactions. And they are also more likely to escape the endosome (more about that later) than LNPs with more modRNA constructs in them.

One more thing about the analytical methods. The better the nanoscientists get at measuring them, the stranger the LNPs get. This is why we say they have quantum like properties (though technically they are not small enough nanoparticles to be labelled as such). Here is one of the latest analytical methods that we think is one of the more accurate; 2-D chromatography.

LNPs are dynamic and non-linear

Once injected, the LNP doesn’t just stay put in the muscle. It enters circulation, picks up a “protein corona,” which is a personalized coating of our own proteins, and gains an entirely new biological identity. That corona is what really defines the biodistribution of these particles, along with our anatomy (i.e. fenestrated endotheium) since the corona changes which organs it goes to and how cells react to it. This new biological identity is what the cell “SEES.” It is no longer a synthetic particle but one that can be indistinguishable from other lipoproteins like chylomicrons in your plasma. The PEG-lipid sloughs off, and this new protein corona is formed, within minutes in either plasma or lymph or any other bodily fluid. This PEG shedding also causes allergic reactions, sometimes severe, which you can read about here.

Instead of an inert package, the LNP becomes more like a traveler constantly changing disguise, shaped by each person’s biology, diet, medications, age, and health status. They remodel in plasma as well, and can exchange THEIR lipids for lipids in our plasma. This is why we call them stealth particles, with a mind of their own.

Finally, the protein corona defines which cells will be taken up more that other cells, and what endosomal pathway or the degradation pathway in the cells.



These factors alone make “one-size-fits-all” predictions unrealistic.

The Bottleneck No One Talks About: Endosomal Escape

For the mRNA to do its job, it has to escape from tiny vesicles inside cells called endosomes, and it has to do it FAST, like in 5-15 minutes. If escape fails, the LNP is broken down, or worse, stresses the cell by clogging up its recycling machinery. This process is very INEFFICIENT. Only 1–15% of internalized LNPs ever release their genetic cargo. And the process by which the modRNA is released into the cytosol is toxic to the cell. In order for the mRNA to leave the endosome, there are small perforations formed, which can be quickly repaired, but sometimes, large pores are formed which is difficult to repair and causes cytotoxicity. That line between tolerable and cytotoxicity is very small. It is what we call in pharmacology a “narrow therapeutic window,” and it is individual in each person AND even in each cell type.

Note: Falko is getting good a BioRender, LOL.

This inefficiency isn’t just about manufacturing. It defines how much protein is produced and in what cell types, and influences both therapeutic benefit and potential toxicity.

So we ask, what happens to the rest of the LNPs?

Persistence, Lipid Metabolites, and Open Questions

The lipids themselves don’t vanish immediately. Some, like ALC-0315 (Pfizer) and SM-102 (Moderna), are slow to degrade and may linger in tissues for weeks. They were designed to be “biodegradable,” but in practice, breakdown can be sluggish and incomplete. And ‘biodegradability’ is defined for the intact ionizable lipid, for example, so that when its ester bonds are cleaved then it has “degraded.” But what about the metabolites? There is very little out there on this, and tertiary amine heads can be difficult to metabolize in other drugs

At the same time, there are chemical side reactions, lipid adducts, in which reactive lipid fragments bind to mRNA (covalent bonds!!!) while in storage, but whether this happens in the body is just beginning to be studied. These adducts can make the mRNA unreadable, or trigger unwanted immune responses. And IF they also occur de novo in the body, you could have lipid-protein complexes which are haptens (which elicit an immune response and cause the production of antibodies that specifically target the hapten or protein = autoimmunity), or they could bind to DNA etc etc.



They form more readily in heat-stressed or older vaccine batches, which is one reason Pfizer quietly shifted its buffer system in late 2021. And why I call this PROCESS 3.

Surprising Pharmacology: Possible Drug Interactions

We also highlighted evidence that LNP-based vaccines may transiently affect drug metabolism, especially through inflammation-induced suppression of CYP450 enzymes, the same enzymes that clear drugs like clozapine, benzodiazepines, and statins. These interactions weren’t all minor, some were what we call moderate which calls for vigilance, and some cause hospital admissions. Holy Toledo. How many AEs of the vaccines were partly due to drug interactions? And as part of the regulatory processes, drug interactions are not assessed for vaccines, like at all. Vaccines are immune to drug interactions it seems.



There are even hints that drugs with “cationic amphiphilic” properties (like some antidepressants or antipsychotics) might change how LNPs move through cells. This is something I will explore more deeply. I think it is important.

None of these mechanisms are formally studied during vaccine approval. They should be.

The Big Picture

Our message is simple:



Lipid nanoparticles are not inert vessels. They behave as active pharmacological systems with their own toxicity profiles, biological effects, and unpredictable variability.

It means this platform demands the same transparency and scrutiny that any powerful drug would require. We feel scientific innovation must be matched by honest evaluation, and there is very little on the LNPs, outside of some niche areas of nanotechnology.

Where We Go From Here

What we need next:

Real biodistribution and transfection studies using the actual vaccine formulations and modified mRNA, not just surrogates.

Independent investigation into long-term lipid persistence and protein corona variability .

Pharmacovigilance systems that track drug-vaccine interactions (oh and get rid of the Brighton Collaboration for these products, maybe for all vaccines).

Transparent regulatory communication on adducts, degradation products, and excipient toxicity.

The fundamental question is not “safe or unsafe” — it’s “how much uncertainty are we willing to tolerate before calling it predictable?”

Please read and download our preprint! More coming, BTW, on what these LNPs do inside our cells with respect to cell signalling and the like. Stay tuned!

Citation

Gutschi L.M., Seger F. (2025). Complexity, unpredictability and safety challenges of lipid nanoparticles: a multidisciplinary narrative review (Version 2). https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.17342544

Thank you to the most indefatigable and brilliant Falko.

