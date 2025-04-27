Maria Gutschi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Soujourner's avatar
Soujourner
11hEdited

Apologies to those who are reading for the science, but, Maria, I appreciate the reference to Divine Mercy Day. I just arrived home from a morning at church and today, Orthodox Christians ☦️celebrate Thomas, the apostle known as 'the Twin'. Thomas was a practical, intelligent guy, like alot of us. And while he had the faith and courage to say to the other disciples "Let's go with the Master, even if we must die with Him" on Palm Sunday, he is sadly known only for his doubt. Frankly, a doubt most of us would identify with, we can 'get' him. Why? Simply put, he didn't believe the *other* disciples when they saw Jesus' side, and hands and told Thomas. Thomas needed to see what they were talking about for himself. Most of us would do the same. But, as always, the gospels get better...as soon as Thomas saw, he didn't need to touch...according to John's account, Thomas NEEDED NO additional evidence and said "My Lord and My God!". That's it. No more evidence was necessary! The evidence was before him and there was not a shred of doubt remaining. (And look what he went on to do....just sayin')

How much more evidence do doubting scientists, pharmacists, nurses, educators, doctors, 'experts need? When will the scales fall from the eyes and the hearts soften?

Keep praying. May God have mercy on us.

Thank you, Maria. 🕊️🕊️🕊️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Washed Up Pharmacist and others
Genervter Bürger's avatar
Genervter Bürger
11h

"I do not want to flood your in box but this morning Focal Points by Dr McCullough published this post and I felt I had to respond."

McCullough provides only one thing here: a) he didn't read the paper and looked at the graphics or b) he does not even understand endogenous.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Maria Gutschi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture