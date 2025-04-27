I do not want to flood your in box but this morning Focal Points by Dr McCullough published this post and I felt I had to respond.

This paper by Polish scientist Krawczyk et al was just published April 16th, 2025 in Nature. The fact that it has been published in Nature, means that all the scientists, public health officials and docs will finally know about this feature of the mRNA vaccines. Notice however, that it was submitted in DECEMBER 2022. That is more than 28 months!!

Here is the original preprint which was discussed intensively on twitter when I had my old account and before our favorite annoyed citizen was kicked off.

Please read Genervters discussion regarding the issues of this paper and difference between the preprint and the published paper. Lots to learn and think about. Is it only happening in the cytosol? Or also in the nucleus? Is it only TENT5A or is it other enzymes? and just in antigen presenting cells? etc etc How honest were the researchers?

Some interesting statements by the authors

Both the preprint and the publication are highly technical, but I want to highlight these (cough) helpful sentences from the authors.

Owing to methodological challenges, the in vivo metabolism of thera- peutic mRNAs is poorly understood. Quality control of mRNA therapeutics, especially their poly(A) tails, presents similar difficulties. Notably, almost nothing is known regarding the metabolism of vaccines’ poly(A) tails.

Really? This lack of measuring the IN VIVO metabolism of the mRNA transfection is THE most outstanding problem we have. All the studies in rats, mice and even non-human primates are only peripherally useful because humans have different anatomies, physiologies, ribosomes, enzymes etc etc. AND YOU REALLY CANT MEASURE HOW THESE TRANSFECTIONS WORK IN HUMANS. Well, not while they are alive, that is.

In addition, right at the beginning of the rollout, the EMA leak DID have trouble with the poly A tails. The poly A tails were hard to measure, they were a quality attribute, and Pfizer used an analytical technique not generally accepted for measuring poly A tails. Mostly importantly the Pfizer poly A tail is SEGMENTED (30 As then a 10 nucleotide linker, then 70 AAs). And the Moderna poly A tail? Well it was of indeterminant length but this Nature paper mentions they detected mΨCmΨAG at the 3′ end of the poly(A) tail and report its presence in the output. These change could also affect poly A stability and repolyadenylation.

So what does Moderna do? They add an inverted thymidine to the 3 UTR I think. See below.

And this provides a 2-FOLD increase in half-life of the PROTEIN, because the modRNA is protected from being broken down.

What one little change can do.

Meanwhile as BioNTech is concerned, this interesting snippet from the EMA leak

BioNTech uses a segmented poly A tail.

Translational efficiency in dendritic cells? Do you think this was accidental? So the biosynthetic segmented poly A tail is DESIGNED TO MAKE LOTS OF PROTEIN IN YOUR ANTIGEN PRESENTING CELLS. And no one is talking about this? And how long do you think it took them to design these unusual poly A tails. It sure was not overnight.

This is why I was not surprised at the duration of modRNA in tissues and why I believed that was the major source of the prolonged production of spike protein, and not necessarily genetic reintegration.

N-1-methylpseudouridine is NOT THE ONLY major modification both Moderna and BioNTech made.

These biosynthetic poly A tails may be even more impactful than this commonly talked about codon optimization trick. I wrote about this over a year ago.

Why are we hearing about this now?

Moderna was open about the poly A tail, and the segmented poly A tail by BioNTech was known in 2020, well for both manufacturers.

A researchers looks into this in late 2022 but cannot publish what is occurring in vivo until 2025. None of this was exactly unkown. But a lot of this type of data is in preprints and obscure journals and are NOT READ by our scientists at NIH the FDA or the CDC, etc.

Now all of a sudden we are getting papers like this and admissions from the CDC. Is it the RJK Jr effect? Something else?

Is this an example of a Gutschi Axiom?

Maybe this paper on poly A tails may fulfill Gutschis axiom: the less you hear about something regarding the mRNA vaccines, the more important it is.

Time will tell, and meanwhile pray the rosary on this Divine Mercy Sunday.

Thanks for reading

Share