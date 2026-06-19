Maria Gutschi

Maria Gutschi

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The Offsc℞ipt Pharmacist's avatar
The Offsc℞ipt Pharmacist
Jun 19

Comments are turned back on. Sorry.

Also, this post is a bit personal. I suffer from autoimmune neutropenia due to a drug I was taking for my rheumatoid arthritis. My bone marrow makes neutrophils but they get destroyed in my blood so my white count shows mild to moderate neutropenia. As a result I am at a moderately elevated risk for bacterial infections, and yes, I have had my share of cellulitis, and UTIs. These are all endogenous infections. So I am always scanning for bites, scratches etc and taking mannose for UTI prophylaxis. My risk for virus infections are low however.

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
Jun 19

From one pharmacist to another, thanks for this post! Infectious disease was a touch subject but quite interesting. I practiced community so not as specialized as the hospital, but that respect is still there.

You may appreciate my recent article on how to actually heal healthcare. I foresee we have a lot in common as we’re both off script. Here’s my recent piece if interested: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/4-ways-to-save-healthcare-and-how

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