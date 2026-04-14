Maria Gutschi

Maria Gutschi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RAY FALCIOLA's avatar
RAY FALCIOLA
Apr 14

It's real nice and important to know that it's not just the mRNA gene modification payload that is bad, but it is also the LNP lipid nanu nanu nanu carrier particles that are bad.

I'm not trying to be sarcastic (seriously) but it is almost like learning that it wasn't the nitroglycerin on the truck that took out the pedestrian when he was hit but it was actually the truck turning the pedestrian in to road pizza BEFORE he got blown to bits.

Good stuff to know.

But why do I feel that in a world of complete and total dishonesty and subversion that is willing to go to mortal means to achieve an agenda ... why do I feel it is almost as if they're going to use this new LNP nanu nanu information to set the stage to exonerate the disastrous, lethal, discredited mRNA modify your genes program?

THEY HAVE A LOT OF CARDS PLACED ON THAT mRNA poison and they aren't going to give it up easily even though it is known that no one has ever figured out how to modify genes safely (at least not to my knowledge, although I'm sure they'll say, "we figured out how to modify your genes safely, trust us, because of all the lives we did not kill during COVID (the ones who died are just the acceptable and expected collateral damage of an "emergency")"

You have the $500 BILLION (to start) Stargate project laying the foundational infrastructure of the total surveillance state conveniently sold on the promise of "individualized mRNA-based cancer cures within 48 hours of diagnosis". Nothing sells like sex and and the next cure for cancer. THAT'S A LOT OF SALES MOJO TO SURRENDER if they found they could not use the discredited dangerous and lethal mRNA grift to sell us surveillance state funding. Not to mention the inherent mRNA grift that results whether or not you are leveraging it to sell the AI driven Stargate digital gulag.

Yeah they're not going to give up that mRNA thingy easily so I would not be surprised to hear soon

"it's not the mRNA it's those LNP lipid nanu nanu carrier thingy's that are to blame but we're going to wrestle that beast to the ground for the benefit of humanity soon as you give us another trillion or 10 to find an alternative to LNP nanu nanu carrier tech.

It is all too complex and subversive for me. I CATEGORICALLY do not trust ANYTHING the state proposes to inject in us at the cost of everything we have including our lives and our souls. PARTICULARLY when both the payload AND the payload transport AND the injection sales teams are all known to be consistently deadly.

If you hear "we fixed the Lipid nanu nanu particle problem" the correct response (IMO) will always be "yeah so what? Did you fix the payload problem?" No matter what they say they are lying. That is their core skill set.

Reply
Share
7 replies by The Offsc℞ipt Pharmacist and others
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
Apr 14

Even if the product in itself were valuable enough, it seems that testing everyone would be quite expensive. May be they should first make sure they have a working product? before they hire a Mercedes to deliver it?

Reply
Share
68 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Maria Gutschi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture