I. It’s Time for A Paradigm Shift of the modRNA “vaccines”

For over four years, the regulator and manufacturers have insisted that the lipid nanoparticle is a “fat bubble” or just the delivery truck. That the mod RNA is the active drug substance and the spike protein the active ingredient.

Well, we now have a landmark study published in Nature Communications (Mori et al, 2026) that seriously questions that narrative. Using empty trucks.

Mori et al used empty LNPs (which they made fresh using the same lipids and lipid ratios as those in Moderna). They studied Polg^+/D257A^ mice which heterozygously express a proofreading deficient mitochondrial DNA polymerase that sensitizes the mitochondria to stress. This mutation impairs proofreading during mtDNA replication, causing gradual accumulation of mitochondrial DNA errors. Under baseline conditions, the intact wild-type allele compensates, and these mice appear healthy. But this compensation comes at a cost: their mitochondria exist in a state of subclinical stress, with depleted reserve capacity to handle oxidative challenges.

Here they measured left ventricular ejection fraction, a measure of cardiac output (clinical parameter), between a. the commercial Moderna vaccine b. their freshly homemade batch c. the freshly made empy LNPs and d. naked mRNA

You can see both modRNA formulations cause significant loss in cardiac output, but so do the empty LNPs. Naked modRNA did not cause any issues.

So when exposed to reactive oxygen species (ROS) from the LNPs, these Polg^+/D257A^ mice experience mitochondrial decompensation. Their antioxidant systems are overwhelmed, triggering RIPK3-mediated necroptosis and cardiac dysfunction.

What is important to note, is that these aren’t isnt a mutant mouse artifact, this is a biological stress test. This mice model may represent humans with:

subclinical mitochondrial disease variants (carrier states, 1 in 5000 have significant disease)

aging-related mtDNA damage (over 60 yo)

metabolic syndrome (insulin resistance and obesity impair mitochondrial dynamics)

post-viral mitochondrial dysfunction (influenza, Covid, etc)

drug induced (statins, fluoroquinolones, metformin)

They also found a role for endocrine signaling.

So if the ‘inert delivery truck’ caused similar cardiac damage as the ‘loaded truck,’ what does that tell you about toxicology testing that only evaluated the cargo?

So I think we can confidently now say (at least for myocarditis) that:

Spike protein expression isn’t the mechanism (if it were, panel d would show toxicity) LNP-membrane interaction IS the mechanism (panel c toxicity without mRNA) The ionizable lipids are the active agents, not the cargo

This is why our L-DMD paper focused on phosphatidylinositol (PI) cycle perturbation. It is the common pathway triggered by these ionizable amphiphilic lipids embedding in membranes, regardless of whether they successfully deliver mRNA or not.

II. The “Empty LNP” Disruption: What Mori et al. Actually Proved

So empty LNPs cause cardiac dysfunction in mice with mitochondrial vulnerability, which was the primary mechanism.

Their transcriptomic analysis showed downregulation of mitochondrial genes, UQCRB, NDUFB1, ATP5MC3, COX5B etc. This means people with pre-existing mitochondrial stress are the canaries in the coal mine.

But look at this! Mori et al ALSO included patient biopsies from a previous paper showing mitochondrial abnormalities.

Well, what do we see here? VACUOLES (in yellow). Yikes, as we noted in our Complexity preprint:

Vacuolations due to incomplete metabolism in lysosomes have been seen in animal studies (class effect) but not in humans (citing TGA FOI 2389)

Well I guess we see them in humans now. Vacuolation was observed in hepatocytes of rats and monkeys following repeat dosing in the rat toxicity studies of the Pfizer vaccine. This is a known class effect of PEGylated drugs and was considered reversible and non-adverse based on prior experience with Onpattro (patisiran). So the regulators approved based on this reasoning. BUT the liver is not the heart.

If PEG-lipids cause vacuolation in hepatocytes and regulators called it “reversible,” what happens when the same lipids accumulate in non-regenerating cardiac mitochondria?

Answer: Mitochondrial dysfunction, maybe permanently

Empty LNPs as Adjuvants

It may not be well known, but the commercial formulation has a significant number of empty LNPs. How many there are has been a contentious issue in the nanoparticle field. As we wrote in our L-DMD preprint

Across published platforms, estimates suggest approximately 12% [39] to 80% [40] of particles are empty or minimally loaded with modRNA, depending on formulation or assay used (e.g. dye-binding, confocal methods) as well as batch- or manufacturing-related variability [41]. Importantly, these minimally loaded or empty LNPs (eLNPs) exhibit distinct physicochemical and functional properties [3,4,7,11], may be structurally more fluid [3,8], and can exhibit higher per-particle fusogenicity and membrane disruption [8].

In addition, these can act as adjuvants.

Activate TLR4 (via ionizable lipid head groups mimicking LPS)

Form cholesterol crystals (NLRP3 activation)

Persist in tissues (SM-102 t₁/₂ = 7.3h; ALC-0315 metabolites up to 3 weeks)

So these empty LNPs are causing toxicity without any clinical benefit. All risk, no benefit.

Empty LNPs are the ‘adjuvant’ regulators never characterized, and in Polg mice (or humans with mitochondrial variants), we propose they tip the balance from compensated to catastrophic.

III. The SuPREX Framework: Why LNPs Are Supramolecular Stressors

SuPREX = Supramolecular Process-defined RNA Expression System

Please see my previous substack on this to get the biophysical background.

Regulatory agencies treated mRNA-LNPs as ‘vaccines.’ But that’s a category error. They are supramolecular process-defined perturbation systems. This means their effects are dictated by their biophysical interactions with membrane architectures, not just by the RNA sequence they carry.

LNP–membrane interaction perturbs lipid microdomains, including PI(4,5)P₂ pools

This may trigger PLCγ activation, generating IP₃

As a result:

LNPs are not passive carriers, instead they actively integrate into the membranes SM-102 and ALC-0315 (ionizable cationic lipids) don’t just “fuse” with endosomes, they integrate into membrane domains

This integration disrupts lipid raft dynamics and PI cycle flux The PI cycle is the mechanistic link between LNP–membrane interactions and how it is translated into mitochondrial dysfunction and downstream inflammatory signaling: PI(4,5)P₂ → may trigger PLCγ activation , generating IP₃

IP₃ induces endoplasmic reticulum calcium release

Mitochondria take up excess Ca²⁺ → increased ROS production

Elevated ROS contributes to: mitochondrial dysfunction activation of necroptotic pathways (e.g., RIPK3)

Inflammatory signaling integration This framework also aligns with observed inflammatory responses: PI(4,5)P₂ depletion may influence mTOR signaling pathways

mTOR activation contributes to NLRP3 inflammasome priming

Combined with mitochondrial ROS, this can drive IL-1β and IL-6 production SuPREX explains the “vulnerability” variable: In the Polg^+/D257A^ mice, mitochondrial membranes are already under stress

LNP integration into these membranes tips the PI cycle into runaway mode

This is why subclinical mitochondrial dysfunction becomes clinically manifest only after LNP exposure

This is a THRESHOLD response.

Below threshold, particles are mostly inert

Near threshold: small changes can produce big effects

Above threshold: response saturates

So if you have anything that lowers that threshold, then you are at more risk for an adverse event. So adverse events are really NOT RANDOM.

The SuPREX framework: LNPs are supramolecular stressors that propagate through the PI cycle to trigger the necroptotic cascade Mori observed. (Figure as per ChatGPT following our inputs)

IV. L-DMD Hypothesis Meets Mori et al.

Here we compare the findings in Mori et al with our L-DMD Framework we currently have as a preprint (hopefully soon to be published). I took sections from that paper to show how these interact, and provides support for what Mori saw.

The LNPs as intact assemblies do not last long (they are metastable, remember?), but that does not mean its DURATION OF ACTION is short. There may be bioactive bits of lipids floating around deep in the mitochondrial membrane. Plus their EFFECTS can still be measured long after the LNPs are gone. This is called hysteresis and is typical of cationic amphiphilic drugs (and others) of which the ionizable lipids share many traits. I have proposed that ROS generated by endosomal escape can produce 4-HNE from the ionizable lipid which causes adducts and other stresses. We did not explore sex differences though we saw some hints in the omics data. Finally, our L-DMD hypothesis is still a hypothesis, but a testable one.

Mori et al showed what happens (i.e., necroptosis). L-DMD explains how it happens (PI cycle-mediated membrane stress). Together, we believe they form a complete mechanistic picture (pending experimental support).

V. The “Vulnerability” Variable: Why Rare Events Are Actually Predictable

We have always heard that vaccine adverse events are “rare” and “unpredictable.” I haven’t thought that for a while, but I could not articulate what would tip someone over into obvious adverse events. It wasn’t always age, or sex, or kidney or liver function. It wasn’t this disease or that. But Mori’s mouse model proves it IS ENTIRELY PREDICTABLE, if you know what to measure.

Key points:

Subclinical mitochondrial dysfunction is common: ~1 in 200 people carry pathogenic mtDNA variants

~1 in 5,000 have clinically significant mitochondrial disease

But many more have subclinical defects (aging, metabolic syndrome, prior viral infections) The Polg^+/D257A^ model is the Rosetta Stone: These mice have 50% normal mitochondria → compensated at baseline

But LNPs unmask the latent vulnerability

This explains why myocarditis is “rare” (low baseline prevalence) but severe (once triggered, the cascade is catastrophic)

and it explains how repeated doses increases the risk for a threshold response Estrogen’s protective effect for myocarditis fits the L-DMD model: Bazedoxifene (the SERM) prevented cardiac dysfunction

Estrogen receptor β (ERβ) localizes to mitochondrial membranes

ERβ regulates cardiolipin synthesis and PI metabolism

This is why young males (low estrogen) are most vulnerable

So this kind of reasoning may explain neuro adverse events, musculoskeletal adverse events, endocrine adverse events and the like. This would depend on where the LNPs went in the body and how much and and what types of cells took up the LNPs.

This figure gives an idea of the stochastic, and threshold drive adverse events which occurs from the LNPs as a supramolecular assembly, especially on repeated doses.

Here is a figure that describes the missing mechanistic link between the LNP biophysics and the outcomes described by Mori et al. This figure was designed in BioRender by Genervter Bürger

Here is a very high level explanation for what is going on in this figure.

Figure.

The three principles of signal control: first recruit, then signal, then decide the cell’s fate.

Signalling starts with membrane chemistry. Negatively charged lipids such as PtdSer and PI(4,5)P₂ create an electrostatic docking surface that recruits key signalling proteins, including AKT, PDK1, and other charge-sensitive membrane-associated factors.

If supramolecular assemblies of LNPs disrupt that surface, the pathway can be thrown off before the first real signal is sent. Once assembled, the system switches into biochemical mode: RAS is loaded with GTP, PI3K generates PI(3,4,5)P₃, and the MAPK and AKT pathways carry the signal into the cell interior.

These pathways then converge on two major hubs:

ERK , which reshapes gene expression in the nucleus, and

mTORC1, which links signalling to mitochondrial function and cellular energy balance.

*NOTE: This is only an incomplete example for two signaling hubs, but not the entire network logic.

Target Outcomes: Final physiological changes occurring in the nucleus or mitochondria.

Pink Arrows (→): Represent electric attraction driven by membrane charge.

Black Arrows (→): Represent direct biochemical activation or conversion.

Red Boxes (ORP5/8): Highlight the oxysterol-related binding proteins critical for lipid homeostasis.

In cardiac tissue, chronic disruption of this system may shift cells from adaptation to oxidative stress, energetic collapse, and ultimately injury. Such as myocarditis.

VII. Systemic Toxicology: Why This Changes Everything

So what do we hear from the regulators:

The LNP is inert toxicity is dose-dependent and acute Adverse events are “idiosyncratic”

Mori’s study together with our L-DMD framework challenges all three assumptions.

Key arguments:

The LNP is not inert, it’s a supramolecular stressor (SuPREX) This means every dose perturbs membrane homeostasis

The question isn’t if it causes dysfunction, but who is most vulnerable? And to what degree? Toxicity is not just dose-dependent, it’s context-dependent In healthy mice (Wild Type), LNPs are tolerated (for the length of time of the study, though unknown on repeated doses)

In mitochondrially vulnerable mice (Polg^+/D257A^), LNPs are catastrophic

This means population-level safety cannot be extrapolated from healthy cohorts, and why we see these “fat tails” of vaccine harm. “Rare” adverse events are predictable from omics signatures Mori’s transcriptomic data showed downregulation of mitochondrial genes

Our L-DMD hypothesis and analysis shows PI cycle gene dysregulation

These signatures should be screening criteria, not post-hoc findings

The call to action:

If we treat the delivery platform as a pharmaceutical agent (which it is), we need:

Platform-specific toxicology studies (not just payload studies)

Vulnerability screening (mitochondrial function, PI cycle biomarkers)

Long-term membrane dynamics monitoring (not just antibodies, schmantibodies)

A more complete toxicological and pharmacological framework is required by the regulators for LNP based therapies. One that accounts for both payload and platform, and for the variability inherent in human biology (and not what is normally measured like kidney or liver function)

As a result, these LNP assemblies will likely never be safe enough to give en masse to 3.5 billion people.

VIII. Conclusion: The SuPREX Reckoning

Mori et al. proved that the ‘inert delivery truck’ was always the toxin. But they stopped short of asking the deeper question: What does this mean for the entire mRNA platform? For all the new gene therapies? The cancer vaccines being rolled out?

If you looks at these jabs using the SuPREX framework, the answer is clear. These are not vaccines and not just a carrier. They are supramolecular membrane perturbation systems. The RNA is just the cargo. The platform is the payload.

And if we don’t start regulating them as such, the ‘rare but severe’ events will keep piling up because we’re testing THE WRONG THING.

The next question isn’t if LNP-based therapeutics cause systemic membrane dysfunction. It’s which populations (maybe ALL of us??) are most vulnerable, and why are we still pretending not to know?“

And as always, pray the rosary.

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