Maria Gutschi

Maria Gutschi

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DoorlessCarp🐭's avatar
DoorlessCarp🐭
Apr 29

Phew, thank you for this. You discussed many of my concerns, and added a few more, too.

If the treatment works for those getting no relief for years, then that's great, and I don't wish to knock it.

A few observations/concerns:

We already have a pair of highly efficient, optimised filtration systems that remove amyloid and excess proinflammatory cytokines--our kidneys.

Is kidney function being assessed? Are they compromised by amyloidogenic aggregates? Can they be better supported? Eg drink more fluids. Increase your magnesium intake.

Long COVID is a spectrum of disorders and causes. If you don't know the cause(s), then how you know your treatment is appropriate?

Can you filter amyloidogenic spike aggregates or fibrin that is persistent across the BBB or travelling along the axons? What about autoimmune antibody imbalances? We do need some of these for damping mechanisms, such as inflammatory signalling after injury or pain receptor signalling.

Do you need further courses every year?

Annelise suggests that growth factors that promote mTOR could also, inadvertently, help to maintain viral reservoirs.

Or are LNPs causing downstream epigenetic perturbations? Or is the problem caused by persistent expression of Spike, due to LINE1 integration? IgG4 class switching and related disease mechanisms? HSP70 autoAbs?

And then there's this risk, caused by the growth factors:

Immortalization of Mesenchymal Stem Cells for Application in Regenerative Medicine and Their Potential Risks of Tumorigenesis

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11676347/

It might be ok, but if you are harbouring and promoting such transformed cells then you might not know for decades.

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Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
Apr 29

Thank you for this. The vaccine injured are susceptible because no help exists, no acknowledgement exists and trust is at an all time low. Many through these past 5 years have spent significant amounts of money getting tests or help elsewhere. Although Dr. Phillip Buckhaults molecular biologist, cancer geneticists at the university of South Carolina designed a diagnostic test looking at the contaminated DNA, no diagnostic test is available and doubt there ever will be. Kevin McCairn has offered hope. My son and I are both injured. I have been following this procedure and sent blood smears. I have many questions and don’t feel comfortable not to mention the cost, does it require follow up procedures? The way we’ve been treated is nothing short of abuse. I don’t hold out hope that Canada will step up to the plate. Thank you for the deep dive through your experienced eyes.

I’m sorry, but I’m not sure what has transpired with your daughter. I understand the angst when it comes to your children no matter their age.

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