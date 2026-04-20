Maria Gutschi

Maria Gutschi

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Silvano
4d

Oh, and keep writing this is important . Also, I am looking at the ribosome and what’s happening with it’s unusual metabolism since the rollout of the vaccine. This may be finding something interesting.

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Silvano
4d

So sad to see, so so sad. Six years after the devastating rollout of the vaccines are still debating what one thing caused many of the severe adverse effects.

Nature is not one thing it’s many things it’s hundreds of things it’s thousands of things and to pull one mechanism, one molecule aside as is commonly done in the universities like MIT, Yale, Princeton is the Biochemistry of failure and they know that. Buy, they can continue arguing about a single cause, until we’re all dead

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