What if we're asking the wrong question about mRNA-LNP adverse events? The debate isn't about which mechanism causes harm, but it's about recognizing that multiple mechanisms interact, and many scientists and commentators often present single-cause frameworks. This is likely blinding us to the full picture.

I. The Frameworks

In recent discussions, I’ve noticed a pattern: both proponents and critics of these injections, tend to anchor on a single primary mechanism for adverse events:

Spike protein toxicity

modRNA translation issues (frameshifting, off-target peptides)

Immune response dysregulation (antibodies, schmantibodies/sarc)

LNP-mediated effects (the minority position)

These appear to be competing hypotheses, but they share a hidden assumption:

that one dominant cause can explain everything.

II. The Mori et al . study exposes showed why that concept fails

The difficulty with this approach becomes evident when examining in vivo data such as that reported recently reported in Nature Communications (Mori et al., 2026). In that study, cardiac function (LVEF) declined not only in animals receiving mRNA-LNP formulations, but also in those receiving empty LNPs, while mRNA alone did not reproduce this effect. I talk about it in my last substack.

What This Means:

If mRNA translation were sufficient then mRNA alone should cause the effect (it didn’t)

If spike protein were the primary driver then removing the LNP shouldn’t eliminate the signal (but it did)

But what was actually documented was that the delivery system itself, had independent biological activity

This isn’t exotic pharmacology, this is actually standard for nanomedicine. The formulation is never inert. The manufacturers (and regulators) knew this from the beginning.

Instead, what we see is a more pharmacologically familiar scenario: multiple interacting mechanisms, where both the cargo (modRNA) AND the delivery system (LNPs) contribute, and importantly, modify each other’s behavior.

And that is why, in my darker moments, I believe classifying the LNPs as NOVEL EXCIPIENTS instead of active agents was arguably worse than the Process 1 vs Process 2 debacle.

III. The Pharmacological Phase: What Happens Before Translation

This is what I call the pharmacological phase (credit to Naasani) for the concept), the biological activity of LNPs that occurs before any protein is made. LNPs are not syringes. They’re metastable assemblies (I term them SuPREXs, see my substack)

that:

Interact with membranes immediately

Acquire protein coronas from host biology

Trigger innate immune responses

Accumulate in organelles

All of this happens independent of translation.

Does This Exclude modRNA Issues?

Absolutely not. These remain valid concerns:

Sequence integrity

Translation fidelity

Peptide diversity

DNA/dsRNA/endotoxin contamination

But treating them as sufficient explanations on their own ignores reproducible, formulation-dependent biology visible at the whole-organ level.

The takeaway is not that one mechanism replaces another, but that a single-cause framework is insufficient. When BOTH the instruction set (mRNA) AND the delivery system are biologically active, and interacting WITH EACH OTHER, the outcome cannot be reduced to either in isolation.

In practice, this distinction matters. If adverse effects can arise from the delivery system itself, then focusing solely on the encoded spike protein or the RNA sequence may miss a significant part of the pharmacological picture.

And that is a mistake drug development has made before.

IV. Mapping the Complete System

To illustrate why single-cause thinking fails, I worked with SciSpace (an AI agent not just a chatbox) to create a schematic of the full pharmacological cascade from injection to system-level outcomes.

Holy Toledo, it’s complex. Because the biology is complex.

Key Features:

5 layers molecular cellular tissue system

4 cellular fate pathways (not just “transfection”)

3 major decoupling principles (dose ≠ effect at multiple levels), please this is critical to understand

Dynamic feedback loops that modify subsequent exposures

The Three Critical Decouplings:

Dose ≠ Functional Input (Layer 1→2) Variable RNA content per LNP

Empty LNPs contribute to effects Biodistribution ≠ Transfection (Layer 3→4) Tissue accumulation doesn’t guarantee RNA delivery (!!) Expression ≠ Immune Response (Layer 4→5) Antigen production and innate activation are uncoupled (this is why we see such weird immune stuff)

Visual Conventions: ▬▬▬▬ Solid arrow: Established pathway - - - - Dashed arrow: Stochastic process ━━━━ Thick line: High probability ──── Thin line: Low probability 🟢 Path A = Translation success 🔴 Path B = Degradation + inflammation 🟣 Path C = Secondary distribution 🟡 Path D = Direct lipid effects

I think it put too much in, lol. And I am missing Layer 0 which would include administration, preparation, storage as well as the analytical issues.

Woah. Now that was something.

V. Why This Matters

If adverse effects are coming from:

The delivery system itself

Host-dependent transformation of that system (the body reassembles the LNP ie protein corona)

Stochastic cellular processing

Interactions between cargo and carrier

…then optimizing the mRNA sequence and changing the antigen (like was done with the Modern mRNA-1283 RBD COVID-19 vaccine ) cannot eliminate risk.

This isn’t a theoretical concern. Drug development has made this mistake before, treating complex delivery systems as inert, then discovering formulation-dependent toxicity late in development or once approved. (look at Doxil and even Venofer (iron sucrose) or even Onpattro, lol). Oh all of these drugs cause CARPA, just like the vaccines do because they are all particles.

The schematic above is a starting point and will give me something to do for a while. Please, this needs tweaking and more iteration but I thought I would present this for at least comments and questions. Let me know if you found this helpful. I have another schematic in the works of the various mechanisms of harm of the LNPs and the lipids.

But first, we need to acknowledge that the framework matters as much as the data.

And as always, pray the rosary. It is a bit crazy out there.

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