I haven’t be able to write much lately with many family issues, and trying to meet deadlines and such. But I want to talk a little about an epiphany I had, once I really started researching nanotechnology.

THEY INJECTED EVERYONE WITH SYNTHETIC VIRUSES

And those of us who did not get vaccinated have also been exposed to these synthetic viruses (unless you live in a cave or igloo….even then)

We have been focusing on the parts of the vaccine, trying to understand how it is made, tested and how it works. Each part of the vaccine is synthetic of course but there is also the missing part; that of the nano-bio format of the jabs that makes it truly a synthetic virus. Dead in vitro, but alive in vivo. I am only going to talk about the pharmacological phase of these vaccines, and not address how the spike protein, once expressed results in an immunological response.

The structure of the vaccine

Synthetic mRNA

First of course, is the synthetic mRNA. It is truly a synthetic construct. We must identify it as synthetic mRNA or modified mRNA because to call it mRNA conflates it with mRNA in humans, animals, plants etc. It is nothing of the sort.

A reminder of the structure of the modRNA in the jabs:

hAg-Kozak (nucleotides 2 to 54): 5'-UTR sequence of the human alpha-globin mRNA with an optimized ʻKozak sequenceʼ to increase translational efficiency. HUMAN Sec (nucleotides 55 to 102): Sec corresponds to the intrinsic S1S2 protein signal peptide (sec), which guides translocation of the nascent polypeptide chain into the endoplasmic reticulum. VIRAL S1S2 protein (nucleotides 103 to 3879): Codon-optimized sequence encoding the spike antigen of SARS-CoV-2. The S1S2 protein or spike glycoprotein is expressed on membranes. It facilitates recognition by the host cells as well as cellular uptake. The protein sequence contains two proline mutation (K986P and V987P), which ensures an antigenically optimal pre-fusion confirmation (P2 S). VIRAL DERIVED MOSTLY SYNTHETIC FI element (nucleotides 3880 to 4174): The 3’-UTR is a combination of two sequence elements derived from the “amino terminal enhancer of split” (AES) mRNA (called F) and the mitochondrial encoded 12S ribosomal RNA (called I). These were identified by an ex vivo selection process for sequences that confer RNA stability and augment total protein expression. HUMAN and SYNTHETIC A30L70 (nucleotides 4175 to 4284): A poly(A)-tail measuring 110 nucleotides in length, consisting of a stretch of 30 adenosine residues, followed by a 10 nucleotide linker sequence and another 70 adenosine residues designed to enhance RNA stability and translational efficiency in dendritic cells. SYNTHETIC

This mishmash mRNA of elements of human origin, virus, semi-synthetic (the codon-optimization and the N-1-methylpseudouridine) and the totally synthetic (the poly A tail) would never be found in nature. How does a body respond to synthetic genetic instructions? Do we really know?

Synthetic Lipids

Again, we have a mishmash of synthetic, semi-synthetic and human derived lipids which make the up the LNPs.

the ionizable lipids. These are synthetically made lipids with little relationship to natural lipids. They are cone-shaped with an tertiary amino head and a biodegradable linker. SYNTHETIC A very very good review article on the chemistry of these lipids can be found here for those interested. Biodegradable Cationic and Ionizable Cationic Lipids: Pegylated lipid. Pegylatation added to a natural lipid? (couldnt find out for sure). SEMI-SYNTHETIC DSPC helper lipid or distearoylphosphatidycholine from soy. PLANT cholesterol PLANT/HUMAN (but I think made synthetically)

Ok, so the lipids are synthetic or semi-synthetic. The body knows how to handle all kinds of synthetic molecules, like drugs. Some are more toxic than others, especially on repeated or an a continuous basis but we have knowledge on how to predict and mitigate these effects. I am less sure about synthetic mRNA but it appears the body can translate this modRNA into a protein though its direct toxicity and effects (of the modRNA as a chemical) are not fully known. Individually each element, is, by itself, understandable and their actions within biological systems can be studied and described.

Lipid Nanoparticles

Once the lipid nanoparticles are formulated we are no longer just discussing chemistry (the lipids), or biochemistry or biology (the mRNA), we have now added PHYSICS to the equation. The LNPs are a round or almost round solid particle. This introduces another layer of complexity because we need to consider physiocochemical aspects. This includes shape, size, surface charge, surface modifications, surface hydrophobicity, membrane penetration and partition co-efficients, etc. I will not address the formulation or buffer these LNPs are stored in which add more complexity to the stability and therefore physicochemical properties.

It is a fallacy to think of the LNPs as a combination of A plus B; that is that there is a lipid shell containing the modRNA and that they act independently from each other or that the LNPs is just a carrier for the modRNA. Because it is a PARTICLE, and a NANOPARTICLE at that, we must consider the surface of the LNP in addition to the complex chemical interactions that occur between the lipids and the modRNA which results in a complex entity entirely different than the A plus B concept. Nanoparticles are different.

see here: what are nanoparticles?

This surface area to volume ratio influences toxicity in the following ways:

As size decreases, surface area increases, speeding up dissolution of soluble particulates (sloughing off of the PEG lipids?) Exposes more of the reactive surface to durable but reactive particulates (like the ionizable lipids?) facilitates movement of particulates across cellular and intracellular barriers (ie allows transfection of the LNPs?) allows particulates to interact with subcellular structures (ie like the endosomes/lysosomes?) including microtubules and DNA (and RNA!) increases pathologic and physiologic responses including inflammation, fibrosis and allergic reactions (AHEM) risks of genetoxicity and carcinogenicity (double AHEM)

and these effects are not necessarily particular to these lipids or modRNA but to the nano-format of these products. See Nanotoxicology: a pathologists perspective which was written in 2011!! Now, not all nanoparticles present all these issues, and some of these effects can be mitigated depending on the materials used and structure.

The LNP/modRNA particles as BIOLOGICAL ENTITIES

Finally, the last shoe to drop is what happens when the LNPs encounter bodily fluids, be it blood or plasma. They aquire a biomolecular corona. The nanoparticles are now no longer intert or act using CHEMICAL or PHYSICAL concepts (ie physicochemically) but now have added the BIOLOGICAL aspect to the LNPs before it goes into the cell.

They have a biological identity. IT IS WHAT THE BODY SEES. A BIOLOGICAL ENTITY, not a shape shifting, synthetic mRNA delivery ball of synthetic lipids. A stealth synthetic virus.

Biological identity: The physiochemical properties such as size, shape, charge, aggregation state of LNPs together with their coronas. The biologcal idenity depends on the composition of the surrounding biological environment and determines the subsequent nano-bio interactions.

So now they are “alive.” You cannot differentiate these biocorona covered LNPs from naturally occuring particles in the blood like cholesterol particles such as cholymicrons etc. One reason why measuring biodistribution is so difficult. They are trafficked in the body similar to biological particles or viruses and not like small organic molecules (drugs) or proteins. Once they ‘infect’ a cell, they can also be excreted into the interstitial fluid in exosomes. Etc. Has anyone done a biodistribution study of viruses? Would that help understand the disease better? Maybe, maybe not.

This concept of the nanoparticle formulation must be understood, imho, in order to really grasp how and what these jabs can do. And why this was totally predicted. There are a few concepts I have learned that I feel are important, but few are talking about. I think without some understanding of these concepts we really, even still, do not have the full knowledge needed. And I am sure there is even more to understand about the pharmacological phase of these jabs.

the biomolecular corona exosomes transfection and release from endosomes/lysosomes the properties of nanoparticles

Comparing the LNPs to a Synthetic Virus

The “Vaccine”

Here is a picture of the LNPs. Remember even Moderna doesn’t know how the LNPs look like inside. The figure shown does not have the biomolecular corona.

A Synthetic Virus

A rendering of a synthetic virus, in this case using DNA.

They say it themselves

Non-viral vectors, protein only particles and virus like particles (VLP) can be constructed which contain all the necessary functional moieties. These resemble viruses and are called artificial or synthetic virus. The artificial virus eliminates the disadvantages of viral vectors but retain the beneficial effects of the viruses. Need for further functionalization can be avoided by this approach because incorporation of requisite agents such as cell ligands, membrane active peptides, etc. into proteins is possible. The protein- DNA complexes resemble bacterial inclusion bodies. Nucleic acids influence conformation of protein units which subsequently result in cell uptake and finally to the cell nucleus. Such tunable systems mimic the activities of infected viruses and are used for the safe and effective delivery of drugs and genetic material in gene therapy. The versatility, stability and biocompatible nature of artificial virus along with high transfection efficacy have made it favorite for gene delivery purposes, in addition to being useful for various biomedical and drug delivery applications.

Artificial Virus as Trump-card to Resolve Exigencies in Targeted Gene Delivery

Artifical viruses as gene delivery mechanisms???? Yikes. I just have the abstract though. It might not sound so ominous if I read the whole thing. RIIGHHT? Not exactly an LNP though it sure looks like one.

Lastly, what about the immunological phase of these jabs. Is that a “synthetic” immunological response as well? It surely is not a long lasting response. But immunology is not my field.

Synthetic mRNA combined with synthetic lipids makes a synthetic virus which results in a synthetic immunological response? Is that about right?

Only, the adverse events are real.

What does everyone think? Please discuss.

Oh and pray the rosary.