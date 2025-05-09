Introduction

This is a post to follow my

BioCorona post Fenestrated Endothelium post

When you first learn about the mRNA vaccines, you usually get a figure like the following. This is from an article written by Drew Weissman, the researcher who received the Noble Prize along with Katalin Kariko for their modRNA. Note, that the focus is on response to the spike protein and the immunological response. It’s all about antibodies, schmantibodies.

Steps 3-6 is what I call the immunological phase, but steps 1 and 2 are considered part of the pharmacological phase. And this phase, maybe the most important for understanding these jabs.

Transfection

The first thing that happens is that the biocorona covered LNPs have to cross the cell membrane. Because the LNPs contain nucleic acids, this is called TRANSFECTION.

From Britannia

Transfection is a process by which foreign nucleic acids are delivered into a eukaryotic cell to modify the host cell’s genetic makeup. In the case of the mRNA vaccines this would be considered TRANSIENT transfection, but by definition it is gene therapy because DNA or RNA is involved.

What happens to the delicate cell membrane bilayer when the biocorona covered LNPs hits it?

Well, that is

’s specialty. Please read his post on the Good, the Bad and the Ugly. I will briefly address some of these issues at the end.

Methods of Transfection

If you want to transfect a mammalian cell there are 3 major methods

chemical cationic liposomes and solid structured nanoparticles,(ie LNPs, lipofectamine which is a proprietary lipid formulation used in research labs) calcium phosphate cationic polymers ( cationic peptides and their derivatives,synthetic polymers, polysaccharide-based delivery molecules (e.g., cyclodextrin, chitosan)), natural polymers (e.g., histone, collagen), and activated and non-activated dendrimers. Cationic polymers differ from cationic lipids in that they do not contain a hydrophobic moiety and are completely soluble in water. physical via electroporation NOTE! This is the method by which the gene plasmids for the spike protein is introduced into the E coli. They shock those bacteria which allows the big plasmid to be engulfed via phagocytosis. biological via viral methods this is the basis of the AZ and J&J vaccine

None of these methods are what one would call “natural” or gentle and affects the cell in ways we don’t quite yet understand.

What is endocytosis?

Endocytosis is the process of bringing substances inside a cell from the external environment with the help of the cell membrane. Through this method, cells acquire nutrients required for growth and reproduction. It is a form of the active transport mechanism and thus needs energy, in the form of ATP, to proceed.

So endocytosis is the mechanism by which the LNPs cross the cell membrane, and the LNPs are a chemical method.

Grok says an endosome is:

A membrane-bound vesicle within eukaryotic cells that functions as a sorting and transport hub in the endocytic pathway. Endosomes receive internalized molecules (e.g., proteins, lipids, or ligands or LNPs!!) from the plasma membrane via endocytosis and direct them to various destinations, such as recycling back to the cell surface, transport to the Golgi apparatus, or degradation in lysosomes. They are classified into early, late, and recycling endosomes based on their maturation stage and function.

And a lysosome is:

A membrane-bound organelle in eukaryotic cells containing hydrolytic enzymes that break down waste materials, cellular debris, and foreign substances (e.g., bacteria or viruses). Lysosomes maintain an acidic environment (pH ~4.5–5) to optimize enzyme activity and are involved in processes like autophagy, phagocytosis, and degradation of endocytosed material delivered from late endosomes. They are often referred to as the cell's "recycling centre" or "garbage disposal system."

OK here is a figure describing endocytosis.

The mechanisms of endocytosis is sometimes dependent on SIZE of the particle. Most of the LNPs enter the cell via receptor mediated endocytosis seen above, but other methods are also possible. Large LNPs (ie >250nm) are engulfed via phagocytosis, which is used by macrophages for viral and other particles. And perhaps large LNPs.

This is where the protein corona comes in, rich in Apo E. The LNPs are then endocytosed via these receptors into the cytosol (the cell itself).

See the low density lipoprotein receptor (LDL) which is used to bring cholesterol particles into the cell? See how the lipid bilayer wraps around to encircle the entire LNP? The LDL receptor eventually gets recycled in the cell. Or does it?

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

Well, this is one of the most important steps in the ENTIRE process of these jabs and is considered

ENDOSOMAL ESCAPE: THE RATE LIMITING STEP

The endosomal escape of the mRNA from the endosomes is considered the rate limiting step of the whole mRNA jabs.

I don’t think I can emphasize this enough. For a run down of what actually happens with the LNPs in the cytosol. Check this out.

OK does everyone understands what happens?

ONLY 1% (well for the vaccines maybe 5% maximum) of ALL THE LNPs release the mRNA into the cytoplasm. SO WHAT IS HAPPENING TO THE REST OF THE LNPs? Are they being exhaled out? Through feces and urine? Anyone? How they get released isn’t really known. Is it holes being punched in the endosome? Endosome bursting? Something else? If the mRNA is not released (usually within 6 hours) then they can get stuck in the lysosomes to be degraded But the endosomes can act like a depot for the LNPs and potentially last a long time. Even months?

This article explains how the modRNA gets out of the endosomes.

So you remember that the ionizable lipids are neutral in plasma/blood, right? Well in early endosomes, the physiological pH (7.4) decreases to acidic values (pH about 6.5) and then in late endosomes the pH goes even lower (pH 6.0), then fusion with lysosomes at pH of 5.0. So it is imperative the mRNA has to escape from the endosomes BEFORE they merge with the lysosomes or the mRNA and the LNPs will get degraded. This is why those lipids are pH responsive. They also rearrange themselves into cubic and hexagonal shapes which make them escape the endosomes easier (shown in the inset), though this is speculative. Also if you have blebs in the LNPs, that helps. (I take about blebs in a earlier post here).

WAIT, THAT’S NOT ALL!

1. Recycling Endosomes

All these endosomes can escape either through early recycling or late WITH AN ENTIRE LNP inside them. I remember proposing this effect at some meeting a few years ago and was told that was highly unlikely. Uh yes it is. And this is also a method for transcytosis of LNPs right through endothelium to get into organs. Like those with tight junctions (brain, heart, etc)

Hello! This paper explains fast and slow recycling of the endosomes as seen below.

It was observed that the transfection efficiency of these cells was not correlated with the amount of LNP uptake, but instead, it was dependent on the endosomal properties of the respective cells. A colocalization study of pH-sensitive dual-labeled dextran with fluorescently labeled mRNA-LNPs revealed that poorly transfected cells show defects in endosomal organization and slow trafficking of LNPs from the endosome to the lysosome, whereas in highly transfected cells, the endosomal trafficking to lysosomes was much faster.

See the pH changes? So you get degradation of the LNPs and RNA in the lysosomes. Meanwhile excess LNPs get exocytosed either fast or slowly. I believe this is the basis of SHEDDING!!.

And most importantly, the efficiency and production of spike protein IS NOT DEPENDENT on the DOSE or amount on mRNA in the jabs, but on the efficiency of endosomal release into the cytoplasm.

This is why Moderna was 100ug (now 50ug) and Pfizer/BioNTech is 30ug.

2. Endosomal escape in detail

Another important paper on endosomal escape is this one, which looked at this in detail and at nanoscale. Here they demonstrate WHERE the mRNA escapes from the endosome and it is not like what other researchers have found.

Endosomal recycling tubules are characterized by high positive curvature along the tubules and sharp transition to negative curvature at the neck of the tubules. Exogenous cationic lipids may interfere with the packing of lipids in the membrane bilayer, resulting in local instability and, thus, membrane leakage. In addition, recycling tubule fission could create spontaneous breakage of the membrane favoring macromolecular escape. Therefore, we propose that endosomes with recycling tubules are hot spots for mRNA escape events

In the figure below, these are shown with squiggly red line. This mechanism is more of a biophysics explanation than a biochemical one. I think this is important and as I have posted about, the biophysics of LNPs are intrinsic to their activity and toxicity.

For those interested in the biophysics of this all, is a paper on using nanomachine-like behaviour to open up the endosomes. Crazy stuff. Using UV light opens the endosomes using some special lipids??!!

WHAT ARE SOME OF THE POSSIBLE PROBLEMS OF THIS ENDOSOMAL ESCAPE MECHANISM??

Just from transfection and endosomal escape alone.

Well, how about

Excessive endocytosis ? Does everyone think there is only ONE LNP transfecting just ONE cell. Does anyone believing those fake cartoons public health gave us? Can the cell be overwhelmed? If so, what does that look like? No one knows exactly how many LNPs can transfect a cell but it is likely at least 10 and more likely 50-150 LNPs. This paper says that too many endocytosed LNPs resulted in entrapment of LNPs in peripheral endosomes. This then significantly impairs the intracellular trafficking of LNP to the perinuclear lysosome region and cytosolic release of LNP cargo. So they stay stuck in these endosomes which eventually turn into lysosomes.

There are no robust techniques to study endosomal escape

No one understands it

Various drugs, synthetic lipids, targeting proteins etc are being used to improve endosomal escape. I will talk more about this later in another postbecause it is fascinating

Dowdy concludes:

A breakthrough of the bottleneck is not expected to take place in the near future because of incomplete understanding of the process of endosomal escape, and equally important, lacking robust techniques to study endosomal escape.

But I thought these LNPs and mRNA jabs have been studied for year and years?

WHAT ARE THE POSSIBLE CYTOTOXICITIES? IMMUNOLOGICAL RESPONSES?

Is that possible? If you have lots and lots of LNPs that transfect the cell, many LNPs will be exocytosed and eliminated from the cell as shown above (ie shedding), and if most of the endosomes contain LNPs, proper cell function cannot be maintained over time. What do you think THAT does? In addition, the release of the mRNA means there are holes punched in the endosomes or other more extensive damage, with possible cytotoxic effects.

1. The apparent and intrinsic pKa of the ionizable lipids

It is important to differentiate between apparent pKa and intrinsic pKa. The apparent pKa is the pKa measured for the entire LNP. This is dependent on the molar ratios of all the 4 lipids making the LNPs. However, the pKa BEFORE the LNPs are made as LNPs and as individual lipids are much higher. For example, the intrinsic pKa are:

SM-102 = 8.93 which changes to an apparent pKa of 6.75 measured in the LNPs ALC-0315 =9.6 which changes to an apparent pKa of 6.0 ish measured in the LNPs

So that means that when disassociated or separated from the entire LNP within say, the lysosomes, the pH of the ionizable lipids are similar to that of ammonia. What do you think that would do to a cell?

This paper by Segalla goes through the intrinsic cytotoxicity of the ionizable lipids in the LNPs.

Not good.

2. Lysosomal toxicities

In this paper. non-LNP nanoparticles are studied, but the authors propose lysosomal toxicities of nanoparticles are due to

Nanoparticles damage lysosomal structure and function.

Nanoparticles distribute the acidity of lysosome to the cytosol.

Nanoparticles disrupt lysosomal function by the regulation of ion channel proteins.

In summary, NPs cause lysosomal dysfunction mainly through several mechanisms:

lysosomal acid environment unbalance lysosomal rupture and lysosomal membrane permeability (LMP) which is regulated by numerous ion channel proteins

Most of these toxicities would also apply to LNPs since this is a general nanoparticle phenomenon, differentiated only by degree.

3. Effects of LNP induced cytotoxicity

LYSOSOMAL STORAGE DISORDERS

IMPAIRING AUTOPHAGY

REACTIVE OXYGEN SPECIES

Are LNPs making ZOMBIE CELLS???

Have you heard anyone talking about these issues with endosomal escape and lysosomal issues with the jabs? No? Is this another Gutschi axiom?

HOW IMPORTANT IS LYSOSOMAL/ENDOSOMAL DAMAGE IN DISEASE?

This paper explores the association between lysosome damage, repair mechanisms, and diseases, particularly in the context of aging, neurodegenerative diseases, tumor development, regenerative medicine, inflammation, and immune regulation. Does this not sound a lot like the adverse events we are seeing with these products?

So this fits in well with

exhaustive work on cross talks and damage from messing up with the cell membranes.

ONE MORE THING

Depending on how you measure the LNPs, upto 80% are EMPTY.

Say what? The encapsulation efficacy (ie the percent of cells containing mRNA) can differ depending on the method used. In this careful analysis, the authors propose upto 80% of the LNPs are empty, more often about 40-50%. So is toxicity from the jabs at least related to the LNPs intrinsic mechanism of action???? And not as much from the spike protein? If at least HALF of the LNPs are EMPTY???

SORRY ONE MORE, ONE MORE THING

How does the mRNA unpack from the LNPs in the endosome? Do you think it is one long strand in there? No it is a highly rolled up ball with lipids interspersed plus the contaminants plus who knows what else. It takes TIME to unpack as seen here. Very little is known about the fate of the mRNA in the time window AFTER endosomal escape and BEFORE you would get spike protein production. The authors call this time window the dark hour of transfection (see figure below)

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0939641124000481

Time difference indicates a distinct time difference between endosomal release and mRNA unpacking, ie the dark hour of transfection. What is happening in the cytosol during this time?

SUMMARY

This is a bit of a heavy post, but I believe critical to understanding these mRNA jabs and it is not talked about or understood by most docs and scientists.

Transfection disturbs the delicate bilayer of the cell with effects that have not yet been fully delineated The rate limiting step of all therapies using LNPs is ensuring endosomal escape of the cargo No one knows how this happens and it is difficult to study If the mRNA does not escape the endosome within 6 hours, the LNP can remain in the endosomes which are then shuffled off to lysosomes and degraded Excessive transfection leads to endosomal recycling and release of intact LNPs LNPs enclosed in a lipid bylayer as extracellular vesicles (EVs) possible EVs with semi-digested LNPs shedding The lipids and mRNA can remain in the lysosomes for some time which results in effects that resemble lysosomal storage disorders Autophagy is affected The immunological and cytotoxic effects of this process is likely low grade, but extensive and can contine for a long time affecting many cellular processes. Most, even over half of the LNPs may not have any mRNA in it, suggesting a large part of the toxicity we see with the jabs are based on the LNPs Researchers are spending lots of $$$ trying to solve this endosomal escape problem It is as much a biophysical problem as a biochemistry or immunological problem Because of the centrality of endosomal escape to the activity of the jabs, “dose” is not important and has very little to do with efficacy. Finally, no one talks about it (at least not enough) so I believe it fulfills a Gutschi axiom (ie the less something is talked about publicly the more important it is to the toxicity and mechanisms of the jabs).

Let me know if you have any questions or comments, and as always, continue to pray the rosary.

Share