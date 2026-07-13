Maria Gutschi

Maria Gutschi

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David Wiseman's avatar
David Wiseman
Jul 16

Congratulations @CanningPharm @stephanieseneff @NarfGb

on this landmark review of the "mechanistic framework for understanding the persistent biological effects of modified modRNA-LNP exposure and emphasizes a systems-level intracellular perspective."

https://x.com/AdhesionsOrg/status/2077770048425353543

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Karl Childers
Jul 15

Outstanding work Maria and thank you for helping another uncredentialed curious mind doing his own research in trying to understand the "science." Please give my kindest regards to Narf.

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