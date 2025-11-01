The TL;DR

When lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) from mRNA vaccines or therapeutics hit your bloodstream, they don’t stay pristine. Within minutes, they start SWAPPING CARGO with your own high-density lipoprotein (HDL), low-density lipoprotein (LDL), and other plasma lipoproteins. This “remodeling” changes:

Surface charge

Protein corona

Cellular uptake pathways

Biodistribution

Immune recognition

The result? The LNP you injected isn’t the same one that reaches your liver, muscle, or lymph nodes. OK we kinda of knew that but HOW different it is, and what it means for your cholesterol metabolism is something I want to explore further.

This also means there is NO in vivo to in vitro correlation. Cell membrane remodelling, anything that uses HDL or LDL will be affected. Immune signalling, etc.

OK I need to rant a bit.

THEY ARE NOT PASSIVE ‘LIPID BUBBLES.’ If I hear that again I am going to rip out my hair. This obscures the importance of these synthetic fats to really screw up your cholesterol trafficking and other things. And because there is no in vivo to in vitro correlation, we cannot predict what happens when we inject these particles.

Introduction: The Forgotten Assumption

Ok, I think by know we know the LNPs don’t stay local. But do we know that the LNPs do NOT STAY INERT? I have talked about how once the LNPs hit lymph or plasma they get a biological identity with the biocorona. The synthetic lipids become naturalized, entering the lipid pathways and metabolism of humans. From that point on, where they go, what cells they fuse with, how long they persist, is dictated by the rules of lipid biology. So no inert cute little “fat bubbles” OK???

More about the biocorona

Bloodstream Behaviour and Systemic Circulation

Did you know we actually have some human biodistribution data? Kent et al?

You can see here that the modRNA is still detectable for several days, but in most patients the lipid component SM‑102 is gone much faster than the mRNA with a half life of about 1.14 days while the total mRNA has a half-life of almost 5 days. WHY? this divergence reveals that as the synthetic lipids are dispersed through the body, the modRNA payload lingered in remodeled nanoscale complexes — molecular GHOSTS of the original nanoparticles. What are these remodelled complexes?

Lets look at Ren et al.

Here is IV mRNA-LNP products in rats, comparing Moderna (SM-102), Pfizer (ALC-0315), Onpattro (MC3) and a new one (113-O12B). This clearly shows that the mRNA in these products last longer in the plasma than the ionizable lipid does. Moderna’s mRNA lasts longer and when they say their lipid is cleared fast, they are right. But that is not the whole story. How come their mRNA is still circulation in plasma days later? Moderna’s lipid is more “fusogenic” than Pfizers and trades synthetic and natural lipids BEFORE dissassembly. Pfizer’s is goes to the liver and is metabolised there. This also shows you how such small differences in lipid tail chemistries and ratios can results is very different kinetic profiles. Holy Toledo.

BUT WHAT EXACTLY IS HAPPENING?

Lipid Exchange: The data that blew minds (well mine at least)

The synthetic LNPs meet Plasma (human) lipid particles

The synthetic LNPs are ~100 nm spheres of ionizable lipids, PEG-lipids, cholesterol, and helper phospholipids. They’re engineered for stability in saline, not survival in blood. Plasma contains ~500 mg/dL of lipoproteins (HDL, LDL, VLDL, chylomicrons) and hundreds of proteins that adsorb within seconds.

The Exchange Begins

ApoA-I (from HDL) binds LNP surfaces.

Ionizable lipids LEACH OUT and insert into HDL.

Cholesterol esters transfer via CETP (cholesteryl ester transfer protein).

PEG-lipids are shed or masked.

Result: The LNPs SHRINK, lose the PEG, and acquire a HYPRID lipoprotein identity (a half synthetic half human lipid)

Got that?

The LNPs get smaller from 100nm to 70nm in 30 minutes Bitounis said that they totally dissassemble in serum. you get free mRNA in serum which presumably does not get transfected…..who knows? it happens FAST Zeta potential shift: –5 mV → –20 mV (more HDL-like)

Lets look at this very revealing paper by Liau et al.

You can see here in Panel A that the original mRNA-LNP (blue/green line) gets smaller in size (decreasing in light‑scattering mass and breaking apart). There is a concurrent increase in smaller plasma‑associated species which suggests lipid transfer and/or hybridization with plasma lipoproteins (likely HDL).

In Panel C which is refractive index (RI) of all solutes, not just UV absorbing ones show mass transfer. The LNP peak shrinks and broadens and plasma peaks increase over 120min. As LNPs contact plasma lipoproteins, phospholipids and cholesterol swap, producing intermediate‑density particles that shift between the LNP (~6.7 min) and HDL (~7.8 min) regions. Hard to tell, but that’s what the paper said.

So this paper showed what nanospecialists call GHOST PARTICLES. This is how Alter AI defined them.

Spent shells…empty but structurally coherent vesicles — are what many researchers call ghost particles. They are, metaphorically, the echo of the original LNP: the scaffolding persists even after the genetic payload is gone. A continuum of smaller particles (~10–20 nm) remains, with light‑scattering properties inconsistent with proteins alone frequently co‑migrating with HDL.

And they aren’t measured by qPCR. Or by luciferase assays. Only with lipidomics or nanoparticle tracking methods like SEC-MAL used by Liau et al.

So it is not just about the PEG lipid, which I knew about from the very beginning but had assumed the remaining LNP was stable. It is also about swapping out the helper lipid and cholesterol as well. So if these synthetic lipid particles swap out phospholipids (the helper lipid) and cholesterol in serum/blood, can it do it at the cell membrane?

Downstream Implications: What does this mean?

Ohhh this is where it gets interesting

endothelial uptake inflammation HDL dysfunction membrane remodelling

Let’s look at Luo et al., who tracked fluorescent LNPs and translated modRNA cargo across tissues. Their single-cell maps showed uptake not only by immune cells but also by endothelial cells in the heart, WITH shifts in vascular and immune proteomes.

So these studies suggest once the LNPs enter circulation, they participate in a normal lipid exchange and trafficking pathways, and this might influence both biodistribution AND immune signaling. Holy Toledo.

HDL-mediated trafficking could help explain:

Unexpected tissue expression : Redistribution via HDL or lipid intermediates bring any residual modRNA to distant, non-lymphoid sites, the so called ‘off target effects” What exactly does HDL do in the body? (this requires another substack on its own and many of my readers will be able to connect the dots)

Inflammatory or vascular effects : HDL normally exerts anti-inflammatory effects, but hybrid HDL–LNP complexes or these GHOST particles could change that balance or trigger immune recognition WITHOUT ANY SPIKE PROTEIN.

Interindividual variability: Differences in lipid metabolism (age, sex, diet, statin use, etc.) might affect LNP–HDL interactions, changing how long particles persist or where they localize.

Implications:

The heart and vasculature are highly lipid sensitive.

Chronic or repeated exposure (boosters!!) makes systemic membrane remodeling increasingly possible.

Safety assessments ignored long-term lipidomic effects.

And THIS is why

has been screaming from the rooftops for a while. The implications of this membrane remodelling in cells will be the subject of an upcoming NEW article that will drop soon. Stay tuned. Meanwhile read our preprint

which hints at these issues (and I quote the above papers).

Open Questions

Does HDL remodeling explain batch-to-batch variability in reactogenicity? or as these lipids remodel with HDL do the ionizable lipids dissassemble and at that point become pronated and thus reactive? Clotting? CARPA? What happens in dyslipidemic patients (high LDL, low HDL)? Do statins make it worse or better? do cell membranes remodel (likely) what are the effects? ie charge inversion?

The more we learn about LNPs, the worse it gets. And children got these synthetic lipids.

Each injection is a miniature lipid storm…the metabolic equivalent of mainlining a decade’s worth of processed fat chemistry, compressed into a teeny injection of a few milligrams of synthetic molecules.

At the risk of upsetting people, the focus on spike and antibodies, schmantibodies has obscured the risks of the LNPs which may be less immediate but longer lasting than the spike protein.

Continue to pray the rosary.

And thank you for reading

