TL;DR it is a naval gazing exercise. The conference is all based on the premise that mRNA therapeutics face engineering challenges. But the excluded topics reveal they face significant biological constraints, which are not addressed.

So this invitation came to by email inbox (the perils of signing up for mRNA manufacturing seminars) for this summit. You have to sign up to down load the agenda. Now I am in their databanks and even MORE emails are bound to come.

Boston, July 2026. 250+ mRNA leaders. 70+ speakers. Three days. Three tracks. $3,000–$5,000 a head. “The 6th mRNA-Based Therapeutics Summit is the industry’s flagship gathering, where the future of programmable medicine” is supposed to be written.

“Programmable medicine.”

It a 29 page agenda!

I read the entire 29-page agenda so you don’t have to. Or need to download it. What I found was an industry making important progress on a very narrow front, running in place on problems it’s been chasing for a decade, and systematically refusing to discuss the biological constraints that will determine whether any of this works. Here is my assessment.

Of particular note is the REGULATORS being there IN PERSON. From the FDA, MHRA and the EMA (Marco Cavalieri no less).

They area all excited because the first NON VACCINE APPROVAL is coming.

SECTION I: WHERE THE INDUSTRY IS ACTUALLY MOVING

1. In Vivo Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)-Is It The Real Deal?

From what I understand, the LNPs are using proprietary ionizable lipids, rationally designed, distinct from prior-generation in vivo CAR-T delivery systems. It is a liver sparing LNP platform engineered for precise tissue specific delivery. It also claims to be a targeting LNP.

Hmm. Time will tell, but I am not sure they’ve thought about exosomes.

2. Circular RNA Exits the Hype Phase

Circurna has room temperature-stable circular RNA with microneedle patch delivery, Phase I in early 2027

CureMed’s cmRNA1210 encodes IL-12 for solid tumors.

Multiple groups are claiming high circularization, high yield, high purity at scale. Why this matters more than they’re saying: linear mRNA gives you hours to days of expression. CircRNA gives you weeks. That’s what chronic disease requires.

3. Trans-Amplifying RNA: The Third Way Nobody Saw Coming

Amplitude Therapeutics' taRNA achieves the potency of self-amplifying RNA without the immunogenic baggage with increased peak expression vs modified mRNA at a fraction of the total RNA dose (less LNP needed too).

By splitting the replication system into two parts, one encoding replicase, one encoding the short transreplicon, it sidesteps the saRNA problem where great mouse results never translated to primates. If tolerability holds, this could leapfrog both linear mRNA and saRNA for vaccines.

Here’s a review for those interested.

Kind of reminds of the the bivalent vaccines; how many LNPs or one and how many of the other. Hmmmm

4. AI and mRNA Design Day

A full standalone pre-conference day tells you this has crossed from curiosity to core infrastructure. But look at what they’re actually optimizing: codon sequences for higher protein production.

The unspoken premise is that N1-methylpseudouridine suppresses TLR recognition but alters ribosomal decoding fidelity producing frameshifted peptides presented on MHC-I.

The AI isn’t designing better mRNA. It’s designing mRNA that’s less broken from the modified nucleotides they chose to use. A patch on a patch. Why don’t the use unmodified mRNA with proper UTR engineering? That can achieve high translation without triggering innate immunity in many contexts. Because that would mean abandoning the patent moat around modified nucleotides.

The AI is solving a self-created problem.

5. The Regulatory Conversation Is Finally Happening

FDA, EMA, and MHRA all on stage. Rare to see all three at once though only MHRA representative is there in person.

The MHRA is explicitly presenting on regulatory frameworks for individualized mRNA cancer immunotherapies. This is welcome.

However, the fact that the FDA session is listed as “More Information to Come Soon!” is a tell. The regulators are building the plane while flying it.

SECTION II: THE HAMSTER WHEEL

These are the problems the industry has been working on for 5-10 years, or longer. They’re still working on them.

Let’s look at a few.

1. Codon Optimization (Still)

The entire AI & mRNA Design Day is built on managing the immunogenic consequences of N1-methylpseudouridine. Ribosomal frameshifting with modified nucleotides produces out-of-frame peptides.

For a therapeutic protein 2,000 amino acids long, the potential slip sites multiply enormously and the rules for what constitutes a slippery sequence with m1Ψ are still being worked out.

Worth reading Sense of Awareness Ehden Biber’s White Paper from on codon optimization. Sense of Awareness Codon Optimization Moratorium Whitepaper The following Whitepaper was submitted today the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee… Read more

2. Targeted LNPs: The Zombie Idea That Refuses to Die

Bispecific antibodies for targeted delivery have been in the literature since when? ~2003? Mote Therapeutics frames it as “removing complex chemical conjugation” as if conjugation chemistry was the bottleneck. The bottleneck was and remains: once you put an antibody on an LNP, the Fc receptors on macrophages route it to liver, spleen, and bone marrow regardless of what your targeting moiety aims at. As one recent review noted, bispecific antibodies may increase Fc-dependent hepatic sequestration — “Ya think?”

SORT (Selective Organ Targeting): the initial hype was charged lipids tuning organ tropism. What’s emerging is that a lot of this was differential exosome uptake. The particles weren’t going where they were aimed, they were being repackaged and redistributed.

After six years and three “Next Generation Delivery Days,” extra-hepatic targeting in humans remains shall we say…..aspirational. You can't out-engineer the reticuloendothelial system.

3. dsRNA Contamination: The Forever Problem

Pfizer presenting on “Reducing dsRNA With IVT Processes” in 2026 . This problem was identified in 2016. More data coming soon!

Vazyme selling engineered T7 RNAP with lower dsRNA is a vendor solution, which means it’s not solved, it’s managed. Moderna has something similar.

For vaccines, some dsRNA-mediated innate activation might help. For therapeutic proteins you want to express chronically, it’s a disaster.

The circRNA dsRNA problem is actually worse : a 0.1% contaminant that survives purification will activate RIG-I and PKR for weeks instead of hours. The durability advantage amplifies the consequences of any impurity. And dsRNA is notoriously hard to measure reliably. See Nepetalactone Newsletter from Kevin McKernan here.

A good review of WHY dsRNA is important in RNA therapeutics can be found here.

4. Manufacturing: The Unresolved Tension

SECTION III: WHAT THE AGENDA DELIBERATELY EXCLUDES

I don’t think the following are oversights. These are strategic silences.

1. CARPA: The Adverse Event No One Will Name

Complement Activation-Related Pseudoallergy which is NOT IgE-mediated, complement-driven, happens on first exposure. Here is my review.

For a therapeutic dosed weekly or monthly for years, even a 1% CARPA rate is unacceptable. You are virtually guaranteeing an event.

The mechanisms are understood: complement opsonization of nanoparticle surface → C3a/C5a anaphylatoxins → mast cell/basophil activation

The solutions are not: stealth coatings don’t fool 500 million years of complement evolution. It is mostly about the PEG, and lots of people are looking on how to fix this with not much sucess.

Zero sessions. Zero mentions. For a conference about LNPs administered INTRAVENOUSLY to humans. CARPA is MUCH worse with IV administration

2. Long-Term Immunology: The Unspoken Requirement

Reducing immunogenicity is not the same as establishing immune tolerance. If you deliver mRNA encoding a therapeutic protein to a patient who has never produced that protein, the wild-type protein is a neoantigen.

It doesn't matter how non-immunogenic your mRNA is the protein product triggers adaptive immunity.

This is exactly what happened in early hemophilia gene therapy in mice: inhibitory antibodies against Factor VIII/IX

For chronic protein replacement to work, you need active tolerance induction such as regulatory T cells, tolerogenic nanoparticles, co-delivery of tolerance signals

The agenda doesn’t touch this. Not once. Across 29 pages and 70+ speakers.

3. Anti-LNP Antibodies and Repeat Dosing

The repeat-dosing problem isn’t one problem. It’s four overlapping immune responses:

Anti-PEG antibodies: pre-existing in ~70% of the population, boosted by first dose, responsible for accelerated blood clearance (ABC) and anaphylactoid reactions on redosing (CARPA) Anti-phospholipid natural antibodies: present at baseline, amplified by LNP exposure, opsonize particles independently of PEG Anti-ionizable lipid responses: The tertiary amine headgroups in ionizable lipids directly bind TLR4 and CD1d. TLR4 is the same receptor that recognizes bacterial lipopolysaccharide. CD1d presents lipid antigens to NKT cells. The ionizable lipid is not an excipient; it’s a ligand for innate immune receptors Oxidized cholesterol cholesterol derivatives formed during storage or in inflamed tissue are particularly immunogenic

Each component has an immunological footprint. You can reduce the footprints individually, but you can’t erase them. Nothing on this appears in the agenda.

Here’s the presentation on Sanofi’s Morpholino lipids based on vitamin B5 (pantethonic acid). Lots of questions and note that all 4 elements have to be optimized at the same time (supramolecular particles) and is there a risk for aldehyde formation and adducts?

4. DNA Template Contamination

In vitro transcription from plasmid DNA → DNase digestion → purification. DNase digestion is never 100%. Residual DNA fragments including antibiotic resistance genes and bacterial origins of replication end up in the final product. (Process 2, note Process 1 also had lots of DNA but it wasn’t bacterial)

The FDA has residual DNA limits for biologics, but mRNA therapeutics don't fit neatly into existing categories.

Questions that should have sessions: DNA clearance validation, size distribution of residual fragments, biological consequences of chronic exposure to trace plasmid sequences from repeat-dosed mRNA.

Zero sessions. Not one.

5. Exosomes: The Delivery System Biology Already Built

Growing evidence suggests that when you inject LNP-mRNA, a significant fraction reaches target cells via exosomes, not the original LNP.

Transfected cells package mRNA into exosomes and redistribute it. The broad biodistribution attributed to LNP "targeting" may be exosome-mediated redistribution.

If this is correct, the entire LNP engineering effort is optimizing the wrong variable, and repeat dosing becomes even more problematic, since you're training the immune system against its own intercellular communication.

Not a single session on exosome biology. At a delivery conference. In 2026. Despite research looking at exosomes as delivery vehicles, or LNP-exosome hybrids to replace LNPs.

6. Genomic Integration Risk (LINE-1-mediated reverse transcription)

saRNA and taRNA replicate inside cells which is their selling point. But once in the cytoplasm, the replicase generates both positive-sense and negative-sense RNA strands.

LINE-1 elements encode functional reverse transcriptase expressed in germ cells, early embryos, stem cells, and certain immune cell populations. The negative-sense intermediate is particularly relevant: uncapped, not conventionally polyadenylated, present at high copy number, all features that could affect LINE-1 interaction.

For vaccines in healthy people, this was always the uncomfortable question.

For therapeutics in sick patients, the risk-benefit shifts significantly. This deserved a session. Silence instead.

7. The LNP Physical Chemistry Constraints and PIP Signaling Disruption

This is the constraint nobody discusses. Well, except us in our paper which is undergoing final edits. The ionizable lipid becomes positively charged in the acidifying endosome. At the pKa inflection point, you get a sudden, massive increase in positive surface charge density. This charge:

Collapses the electrostatic potential across the inner leaflet normally maintained at -30 to -50 mV by clustered (phosphoinositide) PIP headgroups

Strips phosphoinositides of their counterion cloud PIPs that were clustered and signaling-competent then becomes dispersed and functionally silenced.

Triggers calcium influx and the calcium flood activates calpains, scramblases, and phospholipases that further degrade PIP homeostasis

PIPs are tiny, powerful signaling molecules. PI(3)P regulates early endosome identity. PI(3,5)P₂ controls late endosome ion channels and lysosomal fusion. PI(4,5)P₂ is the substrate for phospholipase C, the anchor for the actin cytoskeleton, the gatekeeper of ion channels, and the most electrically sensitive phosphoinositide.

The charge density required to force endosomal escape of a macro-cargo like mRNA is the same charge density that collapses the electrostatic signaling of the endosomal membrane. You can’t have one without the other. You might engineer around the consequences with different lipids, antioxidant excipients (see Moderna patents), or co-treatments (like using nortriptylline!!).

But you cannot engineer around the physics. Escape and damage are the same event, just named differently depending on whether you’re selling it or studying it.

SUMMARY

Where the Successes Will Be

The programs most likely to succeed are those where the biological constraints are least damaging:

In vivo CAR-T for B cell malignancies and autoimmune disease. One dose, deep B cell depletion, transient CAR expression. No repeat dosing needed. No immune tolerance required. The m1Ψ frameshifting doesn’t matter because the CAR is a foreign protein anyway. This is why there’s genuine excitement.

Gene editing where editing efficiency matters more than durability. Single-dose Cas9 mRNA achieving 60% editing in target tissue IF the therapeutic effect is durable after one editing event, you’re back to the one-dose model.

Cancer vaccines where immunogenicity is the goal. If you’re trying to provoke an immune response against tumor neoantigens, LNP immunogenicity is a feature, not a bug. But you still need it to work with one dose.

Vaccines are no longer the story.

Where the Failures Will Be

Chronic protein replacement for genetic disease. Requires repeat dosing for life. Every dose generates anti-LNP antibodies. Every dose risks CARPA. The therapeutic protein is a neoantigen. You need immune tolerance to the protein, tolerance to the LNP, and a delivery system that works on dose 50 as well as dose 1. Nobody has solved any of these individually, let alone together.

Personalized cancer vaccines at scale. The manufacturing economics don’t close. Sequencing, designing constructs, individual batch manufacturing, QC for each patient, the cost is astronomical and the timeline too slow for metastatic disease.

Anything requiring chronic CNS delivery. LNPs don’t cross the blood-brain barrier efficiently. Intrathecal injection is invasive. The brain is exquisitely sensitive to inflammation, and LNPs are inflammatory.

The Constraints That Will Outlast the Money

Some constraints aren’t engineering problems. They’re facts about how living systems work.

The immune system has evolved for 500 million years to detect non-self. It detects lipids, RNA, proteins, and particles. It remembers what it sees. It escalates on repeat exposure. You cannot engineer a particle that is simultaneously stable enough to survive in circulation, fusogenic enough to escape the endosome, and invisible enough to evade adaptive immunity on chronic dosing. Those three requirements are in tension at a physical chemistry level. Not just at a biological or chemistry level.

The ribosome has evolved for 3.5 billion years to translate RNA with extraordinary fidelity. Modifying the RNA with non-natural nucleotides perturbs that fidelity. You can reduce the perturbation but you cannot eliminate it without using natural nucleotides which brings back the innate immunogenicity problem you were trying to solve.

The complement system recognizes surfaces. It doesn’t care about your ionizable lipid patent. It sees a particle, it opsonizes it, and if you give it a second chance it does it faster.

The endosome doesn’t care about your patent portfolio. If a supramolecular assembly breaches a membrane whose inner leaflet is an electrostatic signaling platform, the soft matter physics is non-negotiable.

The in vivo CAR-T data appears to be genuinely exciting, and there will likely be medicines that help real patients. But the hubris of “we will engineer our way out of biology” needs a counterweight. Some constraints are permanent. The mRNA field needs to stop pretending the next ionizable lipid or the next AI model will make the immune system forget how to be an immune system, or that an endosome has an inner leaflet with electrostatic signaling.

The train is out of the station. It will keep going until the money runs out or the first catastrophic failure in a chronic-dosing trial makes the constraints undeniable. I hope this helps people see the tracks ahead before the wreck happens.

And as always. Pray the rosary. Please.

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