Maria Gutschi

Maria Gutschi

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yolkipalki
Jun 25

Maria, thanks a lot for this. Although I didn´t understand any of the specifics I think I understand that much: they are dabbling in some half understood mechanism with lot's of variables that influence each other. My daddy was a physicist and a mathematician of some standing who taught me two things. First - and the example was fusion energy - that scientists will never tell politicians the truth that something is undoable if they get lot's of money keeping the dream alive. And second that there are things that you will never be able to successfully model as there are to many variables and to many feedback mechanisms. Both seem to be at play here.

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4 replies by The Offsc℞ipt Pharmacist and others
Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
Jun 26

I wish I was educated in micro biology and genomics. Being injured from the shot, I wish I understood it all.

I can’t help but feel we were all lab rats. We were used to further this technology that they’ve been frustratingly working on for years, they’re like a dog with a bone, that they’re so focused on this that they miss the forest for the trees.

Back in 2021 after the shot I had ocular side effects and couldn’t get in to see an ophthalmologist because of shut down. I reached out to Dawn Bowdish professor of immunology at McMaster as she was shilling for the shots on TV. She emailed me back and said she has a friend who is an ophthalmologist (but actually was an optometrist) and could get me in right away. I got in the next day. He had many journals on immunology and the mRNA technology. He was well versed in immunology and told me I had had an immune dysregulation of the complement 3 but no inhibitors existed. Interesting as that was June 2021 and today I’m reading so much about the causes of the injuries due in part to the dysregulation of the complement 3 which damages the endothelium.

The damage these shots have caused to “untold” numbers of people are not acknowledged but in the mean time they’re moving ahead with new products based on the mRNA technology. How many people are dying of cancer and a slew of other diseases years after the shots caused by a technology that doesn’t appear to be thoroughly understood. More experimentation?

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