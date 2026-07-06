Maria Gutschi

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GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
3d

Anna K Blakney uses Endotoxin in her experiments on Hydrogels

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0142961214011806

and

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/jbm.a.34104

and

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0142961212011581

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Richard Cabot's avatar
Richard Cabot
7h

The fact that the LNP doesn't invade every egg in an ovary is the inverse of the issue. The fact that LNP invades any eggs is the issue. How many eggs would the average woman hoping to conceive children someday be willing to give up?

The fact that mass of the ovaries is many times larger than the mass of the eggs begs the question how much of the LNP is distributed into the eggs vs into the ovary tissue. The documented effects of menses disruption proves the fact that these injections are fundamentally dangerous to womens fertility.

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