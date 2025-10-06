I’ve spent the past four years poring over mRNA vaccines, from lipid nanoparticles to modified RNA sequences in the EMA leak/hack. Scaling up a new vaccine platform during a global pandemic is chaotic. There were lots of issues; getting the right glassware, enough enzymes that were close to GMP, clean LNPs that weren’t contaminated with chromium hexavalent, truncated, fragmented mRNA etc etc. That what would be expected with new technology. The regulators should have waited a bit more and insisted on better purity but it was a “pandemic” and all. Plus the modRNA LNP vaccines were new technology. No one knew what they were doing.

But some of the disturbing findings of Kevin McKernan go way upstream — to steps that should be routine. Steps that any hospital pharmacist who has set up a clean room would recognize as foundational. I’m talking about the plasmid DNA used as the template for mRNA.

Kevin’s latest findings about the linearization of plasmids, and sealing the 3’ ends — this is standard operating procedure. This is pre-mRNA therapy stuff. It’s basic biotech 101. Plasmids have been used to make protein since the 1980s!! See my review here:

And yet, the evidence points to serious deviations here.

Kevin McKernan just sequenced large DNA fragment from a Pfizer lot and found:

3–4 kb DNA fragments spanning the Eam1104I linearization site — a step that should produce a fully linear template.

These are not a small error or an oooopsie. This suggest that the linearization step either failed or was skipped. What’s the problem? If the linearization isn’t done right (say at the EAM site) then you have sticky ends and it is possible that once in vivo, a circular plasmid could reform. Or you add another enzyme to blunt the ends to ensure that doesn’t happen. Here is his substack on this.

Plus, this plasmid has lots of stimulatory motifs in it, that can indirectly act as an adjuvant due to the type of E coli bacteria used. I have been talking about this for some time as well. See point 6 onwards.

The EMA documents, which leaked in 2021, provide additional context. Internal QC notes repeatedly flag missing Certificates of Analysis (CoA), undefined stability, and incomplete analytical method documentation. Regulators noted these deviations.

EMA’s repeated “OC” flags (which ended up as recommendations on the EPAR) show regulators were uneasy about:

Lack of details on the source and generation of the plasmid (who actually made it, how the strain was handled).

Missing CoAs and method validation for starting materials.

Undefined storage and stability data — does this suggest Pfizer was relying on another organization’s internal data or certificates?

Here are a few excerpts from the EMA leak/hack.

EAM restriction enzyme used unclear Different enzymes produce different overhangs; “or equivalent” permits variability in cleavage site and overhang chemistry, which affects sealing strategy. This vagueness could allow Pfizer to use a different vendor/supplier which uses different restriction strategies without harmonized validation.

No description of end-processing/blunting/sealing (see Kevin’s post) linearization that leaves sticky ends unsealed permits re-ligation or recircularization; the EMA text doesn’t state a mandatory blunting/terminator step. That omission is a procedural gap.

Analytical methods for linear template control not described / not qualified. the Pfizer submission lacks full methods/validation for detecting rare long fragments, circular vs linear state, or functional backbone sequences. This is an analytical blind spot.



Here’s the crux: this is not novel technology. Plasmid linearization and QC is decades-old, well-understood biotech. It should have been done correctly BEFORE any mRNA was ever synthesized. That it wasn’t raises legitimate questions about manufacturing reliance, oversight, and process control. Who was making this plasmid anyways, and who and how was this supervised?

From a hospital pharmacist’s perspective, this is the equivalent of skipping the sterilization step before compounding hazardous sterile injectables like chemotherapy. Like not wiping down your hood. The foundation is compromised.

I also would have thought this would have been rapidly fixed. Kevin tested a Pfizer FL8095. This lot would have been made in either late 2021 or early 2022. A whole year later. You would think that issues with poorly performing enzymes would have been fixed by then, or that you would ensure the ends were blunted so any chance that these fragments could then reform into circular plasmids in vivo would be pretty well zero. RIGHT?

OK Lets look at everything we know about this Plasmid propagated in Ecoli and its linearization

1. SV40 promoter/enhancer

Plasmid construct

Should not exist in therapeutic plasmids; may drive unintended transcription, not reported

Evidence: Kevin McKernan sequencing, paper in Autoimmunity, various independent researchers

2. Reverse ORF(s)

Plasmid sequence

Unexpected ORFs could encode off-target peptides, not reported

Evidence: Kevin McKernan substack

3. 3–4 kb DNA fragments spanning linearization site (Eam1104I/Eam444I)

Linearization of plasmid

Indicates linearization step failed or incomplete; risk of circularization

Kevin McKernan sequencing and new preprint

4. Incomplete DNase cleanup

Post-linearization

Standard DNase step not fully removing residual plasmid DNA

Evidence: various independent researchers, EMA assessor comments / internal docs

5. Lack of in-house QC / Certificate of Analysis (CoA) for enzymes

Regulatory documentation

Reliance on vendor certificates; suggest further contamination and inflammatory concerns

EMA 3.2.S.2.3 assessor comments

6. DAM methylation from the E coli used

post transcription from lack of DNase cleanup

m6A-modified DNA has been shown to stimulate the cGAS–STING pathway, leading to the induction of type I interferons and other inflammatory mediators.

potentially functions as an adjuvant in the vaccine, adds fuel to the inflammatory fire

Evidence: Kevin McKernan’s new preprint/substack

and I will add a new one

7. DNA-lipid adducts

occurs after encapsulation the residual DNA into the LNPs,

LNPs may form covalent adducts with this residual DNA (they form with mRNA so the chemistry is the same, therefore it is likely there are DNA-lipid adducts)

could persist since DNA is more stable than mRNA

could be immunostimulatory as well, cGAS/STING and TLR9 etc

Summary

everything about this plasmid stinks this lack of linearization at the appropriate site is another serious quality control blunder that I find hard to believe that my theory I have had since mid-2023 that the excess DNA acts as an adjuvant is now more likely than ever no way is Pfizer not aware, nor its employees. Now QC people are exact and thorough and I find it hard to believe they would not have done basic linearization and basic purification for all plasmid based therapies. WHY IS THIS ONE DIFFERENT? I start to wonder if Pfizer is even in charge or if their own employees are doing all the plasmid manufacturing and purification. The FDA must go in and get those records, files, and test everything. I think I will need to ATIP Health Canada to clarify exactly who made these templates, how they were controlled, and what QC was performed.

Holy Toledo! The quality and manufacturing just gets worse, and it seems very little of it has been fixed. I would like to know about Moderna. I bet their EAM reagents worked very well and all of their plasmids are linear. But Kevin doesn’t have anymore Moderna vials to test and I gave mine all away.

They told us it was “safe and effective.” But even before that could be said, it had to be linear and clean.

As always, pray the rosary. Now, more than ever.

