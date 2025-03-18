There has been a flurry of letters and petitions worldwide to stop the mRNA vaccines, recall and to study their effects. Canada has joined as well with this effort.

This letter was first drafted by myself and another colleague but has gone through several iterations since. The aim of this particular letter is to use Canadian specific data to make this more local and hopefully more meaningful.

You can read the letter here: call2halt19

We call for the following actions:

An immediate halt to the use of and a recall of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine products.

An independent and transparent public inquiry into the regulatory processes leading to the approval of these products and their ongoing use.

Scientific assessments and analyses of all mRNA products to determine the health risks to humans from residual plasmid DNA, potential aberrant protein production, and shift to IgG4 antibodies.

Access to data and funding for independent research to assess the potential link between the COVID-19mRNA vaccines and the recent probable increase in cancer rates and mortality, including any association with the SARS-CoV-2 virus itself

What makes this letter different from any other one?

Residual DNA and SV40 sequences

Not too much actually. We focus on the DNA contamination, the SV40 sequences, the LNPs, ribosomal shifting and the shift to IgG4 antibodies. However, these issues were chosen because they were safety issues identified by Health Canada scientists themselves.

Internal email from an ATIP (Canada’s FOIA) filed by Noe Chartier from the Epoch times, and a few other ATIPs from

show confusion and questions arising from

’s work (Kevin McKernan) and our subsequent Canadian results on residual DNA levels and the discovery of the SV40 promoter/enhancer/ori. As the vaccine scientists said internally…

these sequences "serve no purpose in the manufacturing of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines" and are "not present in any vaccines currently approved in Canada.”

Variability in Manufacturing

We bring up the issue of “variable and concerning” levels of residual DNA and that adverse effects are batch specific. It is not only about the quantity and how to measure DNA for example, it is also that variability in the amount of residual DNA, especially for the Pfizer products, are very concerning since this represents a fundamental issue with the manufacturing process. The process is the product for any therapeutic biologic product. I talk more about how important this is here:

And it is not just about residual DNA but other impurities like dsRNA, fragmented mRNA and impurities in the ionizable lipids.

This whole DNA story has legs, as they say, since results continue to confirm Kevin’s and David Speicher’s earlier work. Most recently the Slovakian government analyzed these vials under forensic conditions, addressing any remaining concerns regarding chain of custody or other similar concerns. Kevin McKernan addresses the latest findings here:

Pfizer and “Hard” Fraud

Here we not only emphasize the potential dangers of this sequence found in the Pfizer/BioNTech vials but also the fact that Pfizer lied about these sequences. This is what I call “HARD” fraud because it is an outright lie and deception, and most likely planned and deliberate . Most people who do not work in regulation assume drug manufacturers are fraudulent all the time. Well, they are but most of the regulatory type fraud is stretching the truth, or “soft” fraud such as “soft” coding adverse events, (in the context of adverse event reporting refers to selecting a less specific and less severe MedDRA term than the actual adverse event, potentially masking important safety signals). You can usually identify soft fraud if you ask the right questions. Manufacturers are usually proud of their manufacturing processes (think what they say about generics) and this section of a regulatory submission is usually the most straightforward as most manufacturing are processes that are measured analytically and objectively. So this outright deception and lying on a manufacturing process is quite disturbing imho.

Irrespective of the potential health risks associated with these sequences, the lack of disclosure to Health Canada and other regulators by the manufacturer alone is a violation of World Health Organization (WHO) Guidelines for mRNA vaccines that require all sequences in the DNA starting material to be annotated and justified.

Ribosomal Frameshifting and the Shift to IgG4

We bring these up because these issues were put forward by Noe Chartier from Epoch Times and the FOIA reveals how this was assessed internally. As you can see, there was lots of confusion and recognition that these issues could be important….the levels of aberrant proteins produced by the mRNA vaccines were considered "a high level of impurity…” yet again, potential issues from these jabs are downgraded and messaging massaged to ensure the “benefits outweigh the risks.” Yeah. What benefits and what risks.

Will This Make a Difference?

I am not sure this letter on its own will make a difference but we can at least try. We are also working with our Quebec counterparts, ReInfo Quebec, an excellent organization for any francophones out there. We are currently gathering signatures and plan to send this to all MPs in parliament at the end of the month. Most importantly, we plan to send it to all the provincial Chief Medical Officers of Health of all the provinces and territories. It is my belief, that many public health officials do not know about the residual DNA issues, the SV40 or even about the ribosomal frameshifting issues. They live in a bubble and only read what they are allowed to read. So we need to inform them directly.

It is time, beyond time actually, to withdraw these dangerous jabs. They don’t work, they won’t work and I don’t think they ever will.

Join me?

Sign the Letter at Call2halt19.ca

PS. This is very uncomfortable for me to ask all of my subscibers to sign, since I do not like the spotlight, am not an “influencer” or someone who is politically active. I like my home and family, cooking, gardening and sewing but the times are such that this is not really possible any longer. Oh and thank you to those that have already signed.

PSS Continue to pray the rosary. I sometimes think that is the only thing keeping me sane, lol.

