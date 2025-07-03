Maria Gutschi

Grant Simmons ( Australia)
Jul 3

I am so glad your daughter did not succumb to the pressure....my daughter also was pregnant at the time and did take the jab .... even though she is an educated woman , she believed the so called experts , who at the time were pushing the safe and effective fairytale still being pedalled by some today .....ironically , she didn't drink alcohol during her pregnancy because it obviously was not in the best interest of her unborn ...🤦. Her son is now 3 and he appears to be a normal healthy child and she is 34 weeks pregnant again. ....I should be happy , that it has worked out so far ....but that's the point isn't it .....we'll never know how this " may " play out , and that , as a grandfather who fought against the government run psyop , It will always be haunting me in the back of my mind .....to that end , I am so pleased to hear your story and to know that your daughter made the right choice ......thanks for your work ....!🙋🙏🙏🏾

GeoffPainPhD
Jul 3

You might like my piece on CARPA Anaphylaxis studied by Paul Ehrlich who won the Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine in 1908

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/carpa-jab-anaphylaxis-caused-by-endotoxin

