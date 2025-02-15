The Unique Features and Immune Effects of the modRNA Jabs: Part 1
Szebeni harm article summarized with my pathogenic mechanism framework
This post is a add-on to my previous post in which I am trying to categorize the adverse effects of the jabs based primarily from a pharmacokinetic and pharmacological approach.
chemical toxicity of the LNPs (both extracellular and intracellular)
the direct effects of spike protein expression in the cells
the destructive effects of the immune response to the jabs
Now comes this very comprehensive analysis from a researcher I have been following from the beginning who I feel has a real understanding of the complexity of these products. Janos Szebeni is a Hungarian researcher, and an expert on CARPA and the LNPs.
Szebeni asks in this article: what makes these injection UNIQUE? How can we answer this without reflexively saying they are gene therapy and getting into a discussion of what is “gene therapy?”
Unique Features of the modRNA injections
Here I will place his unique features within the framework above. Now there is a lot more to these jabs than what is presented below, but this provides a way of understanding how different and complex these injections are compared to regular vaccines or even drugs. And vaccines are complex.
A. Chemical Toxicity of the LNPs
RNA transfection and immune stimulation (ie IN the cell)
what happens when a cell is transfected? With just plain LNPs? Different lengths of mRNA? or of microRNA, or siRNA? Does it differ?
what immune stimulation happens with transfection itself? What metabolic pathways are upregulated/downregulated?
does dysregulation downstream after LNP transfection destroy everything upstream?believes this is possible/probable. Narf's ChatGPT of his 7 substacks (need to translate to English)
LNP immunogenicity (ie outside the cell or in the plasma/blood)
intermittent complement activation, and pseudoallergy or CARPA
sensitization to PEG
multi-organ inflammation
anaphylaxis
LNP instability (outside the cell)
instability of the LNPs in storage, degredation, agglomeration, lipoplexes and lipid adducts. I have talked about this a lot in my substack
enhanced multiorgan distribution and transfection with mRNA lipoplexes, shearing stress and complement activation
toxicities arising from LNP instability such as clotting, , aldehydes and adduct formation and mutagenicity
B. Direct Effects of the Spike Protein Expression IN the cells
ribosomal synthesis of the target antigen
this fundamentally changes the whole vaccine equation since now you have a whole bunch of biochemistry regarding antigen processing (ie the spike protein) in the cell and its presentation on the cell wall
this differs from all other vaccines, which has the antigen fully formed so that there is no antigen processing or presentation on the cell wall required
since this is an extra step, then it follows there must be a comprehensive understanding of these steps and data to corroborate. Is there?????
what effects are seen with this ribosomal synthesis of a biosynthetic modRNA? Less proteins made in the cell since the modRNA takes up all the energy and resources within the cell?
what about the deleterious effects of the endosomes/lysomes of mRNA/lipids/spike protein in the cells?
Szebeni suggests
Enhancement of immunogenicity by uncontrollable cytoplasmic accumulation with diversification of the processing and presentation of
the SP
Digestion of the SP by the proteasomes resulting in cross presentation on MHC-Class-I molecules with autoimmune damage
Expression of the SP on the plasma membrane leading to antibody-mediated cellular and complement-mediated humoral cytotoxicities
Secretion of the SP into the extracellular space for reuptake
and systemic dissemination ( via exosomes which can last for upto a year)
The autophagy pathway of antigen processing and presentation (so destruction of cells via autophagy)
the “toxicity” of the spike protein WITHIN THE CELLS
we all think of the toxicity of spike protein in the blood or plasma or in organs but what about the effect of the formed spike protein IN the cells?
has anyone thought about this? What biochemical pathways are affected? What cytokines, proteins etc are stimulated? We should have a good understanding of this since Kammemer et al showed MOST OF THE SPIKE PROTEIN PRODUCED IS INSIDE THE CELLS. See above.
Szebeni suggests complement activation, endothelial inflammation, microvascular damage, oxidative (mitochondrial) damage, cytokine release
the Spike Protein stabilization with those 2 prolines
the spike protein produced by the vaccine is not the same as the virus because of these 2 proline substitution.
these proline substitutions make the spike protein produced by the jab stable and provide rigidity
Szebeni notes that these prolines have prominent deuterium (heavy
hydrogen) binding sites which leads to robust isotopic stability to the protein that resists not only enzymatic breakdown, but virtually all (non)-enzymatic cleavage mechanisms known in chemistry. That is why you can find the spike protein for months, or longer.
contamination of the the vaccines with DNA, SV40 sequences, dsRNA and inorganic elements
Kevin McKernan, Jessica Rose and others (even me, lol) have delineated these effects
dsRNA is not talked about enough and though it is a known contaminant it is often addressed in the immune response to the jabs
C. The Immune Response to the Injection
Collateral immune effects (or what the jabs are supposed to do, and their destructive effects).
diversification in antigen processing, ie many different peptides, or aberrant protein production and presenting the antigen on the cell surface
innate immune activation (may also be from dsRNA..)
cytotoxic T-cells
exosomes
reverse transcription and insertional mutagenesis
somatic hypermutation
frameshifting
This is just the unique features identified. What makes this mRNA product so different. I hope by using a pathogenetic framework for the mechanism of action we can get a better idea of what happens when a person is injected with these so called vaccines.
Next we have to link all of these to the clinical syndromes we see. Because of the various mechanisms at play here, it can be very difficult indeed. Perhaps we will never figure it out. But I believe unless we have some kind of heuristics to understand these jabs we will never discover how to treat or manage its adverse events. So it is not just about spike protein toxicity, or insertional mutagenesis, or cytotoxic T cells. We need to think of complement activation, mitochondrial toxicities, lysosomal storage disorders, oxidative damage etc etc….
This is just my first stab at this with this important paper by Dr Szebeni.
I found a video of Dr Szebeni discussing his research. He starts at hour 3:23
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/s236en:c
Next instalment we can discuss in more detail and link to possible clinical syndromes
Thanks for reading and pray the rosary always.
Great article on the complexity of this modRNA poison.
Anything that interferes with the day to day operations of your cells, anything that interferes with the unique and delicately timed genetic expression of your cell is deadly in the first place.
They KNOW this...
The reason to put it in your body was "SARS CoV 2" o/"covid" immunity, but there was no way this could work without primarily destroying cellular operations critical for day to day health.
Saying "But it produces antibodies" is akin to the line in Idiocracy where they keep saying "but it's got electrolytes" where they keep spraying sports drink on their crops, which kills their crops.
The antibodies are a secondary effect, the main effect is to critically damage your body at the cellular level.
Jonestown style arguments were used to push this poison from the outset...
Replace "it's Kool Aid" with "it's a vaccine"... and you've conned half your victims already, you get the picture... The substance isn't exactly what they told you it was.
"For everyone's safety" was another underhand trick, when the substance on offer is toxic, therefore it's not safe for anyone, (and could never stop a respiratory pathogen...
They told half truths
"it gives your body a message to make the antigen, so you can mount an immune response"
rather than saying your cells will start making a foreign cytotoxic protein, which will cause your immune system to attack your own cells, your own cells will get conflicting messages interfering with important genetic expression and causing dysfunction...
End result is likely cellular death, tissue necrosis, cellular dysfunction, autoimmunity and cancer, to name but a few...
Plus your immune system is now preoccupied with a specific protein, so your immune system is compromised rather than enhanced...
It was poison from the outset and never a contender to fight a disease, they had a great story to make you volunteer to inject this poison. You need IgA antibodies to prevent or tackle a respiratory illness, not blood borne IgG antibodies to Covid/SARS CoV 2, which is what an injected vaccine will do, only create IgG.
So there was no use poisoning your body in the hope you wouldn't catch whatever "covid/SARS " was in the first place.
Why?
Profits are great but free human guinea pigs are even better ...
How else would you find out how well this poison might work than to have people volunteer their arms for it, albeit on false pretences...??
Then you can get great data on how well this covert poison works
Even better it was an opportunity to check out how good we've gotten with propaganda and psyop creation.
Did they want us all dead ? Maybe...
Sterilised? Maybe...
But did they want to see the effects of systemic wide distribution of errant mRNA codes in a human being?
For sure they did...
And they wanted to see how it effects the very young to the very old. I thought it was a mistake and about profits at first, but with all the known consequences already and for it not to be off the market AND for countries to expand mRNA in big dollar deals with western govt...
It is not a mistake. It's deliberate.
Even if they are reluctant to admit mRNA vaccine's known dangers, governments should be backing away quietly, not ramping up supply with factories and billion dollar investments.
This is coming from someone who was blindly asleep and trusted our government implicitly to get us through.
Even the operation to push the sheep and opposition to focus solely on vaccines (rather than vaccines being some inconsequential thing that you rarely thought about) now they have engineered two sides, at each other's throats like sports team fans, this required planning.
This wasn't some surprise disease (if it was anything at all).
I only had a vague memory of cellular biology from uni 30 years ago, but I was dumbfounded for all reasons above when they said they were injecting man made mRNA to tackle a respiratory infection...
It was deadly and dangerous in theory to do this, so why did we?
Then the side effects started to mount up, yet it was still on the market even though the benefits (none) did not outweigh the risk (death and injury).
My old textbook from uni sums up the critical importance of mRNA signalling in your cell, so critical it should never be interfered with...
Raven and Johnson "Biology" 2nd edition (1989) which had some great colour diagrams around page 302, and very clear explanations of our cellular operations.
Even better the few paragraph summary on page 309, spells everything out in basic terms...
"REGULATING GENE EXPRESSION... A CELL must know not only HOW to make a particular protein, but also WHEN. "It is important for an organism to be able to CONTROL WHICH of its GENES ARE BEING TRANSCRIBED, AND WHEN".
* Even at this point, the question arises why interfere with this system?
"From a broader perspective, the growth and development of multicellular organisms entails a long series of biochemical reactions, each DELICATELY TUNED to achieve a precise effect."
*Precise effect, delicately tuned...
Again why interfere in something so important?*
I won't go on but here's a link to the book, really worth checking out something published well before the plans were being hatched to modify science.
https://archive.org/details/biology0000rave_02ed/mode/1up
Maria, this was one of your best. Thank you for your perseverance, may God continue to bless you, Brava!