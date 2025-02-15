This post is a add-on to my previous post in which I am trying to categorize the adverse effects of the jabs based primarily from a pharmacokinetic and pharmacological approach.

chemical toxicity of the LNPs (both extracellular and intracellular) the direct effects of spike protein expression in the cells the destructive effects of the immune response to the jabs

Now comes this very comprehensive analysis from a researcher I have been following from the beginning who I feel has a real understanding of the complexity of these products. Janos Szebeni is a Hungarian researcher, and an expert on CARPA and the LNPs.

Szebeni asks in this article: what makes these injection UNIQUE? How can we answer this without reflexively saying they are gene therapy and getting into a discussion of what is “gene therapy?”

Unique Features of the modRNA injections

Here I will place his unique features within the framework above. Now there is a lot more to these jabs than what is presented below, but this provides a way of understanding how different and complex these injections are compared to regular vaccines or even drugs. And vaccines are complex.

A. Chemical Toxicity of the LNPs

RNA transfection and immune stimulation (ie IN the cell) what happens when a cell is transfected? With just plain LNPs? Different lengths of mRNA? or of microRNA, or siRNA? Does it differ? what immune stimulation happens with transfection itself? What metabolic pathways are upregulated/downregulated? does dysregulation downstream after LNP transfection destroy everything upstream? Genervter Bürger believes this is possible/probable. Narf's ChatGPT of his 7 substacks (need to translate to English) LNP immunogenicity (ie outside the cell or in the plasma/blood) intermittent complement activation, and pseudoallergy or CARPA sensitization to PEG multi-organ inflammation anaphylaxis LNP instability (outside the cell) instability of the LNPs in storage, degredation, agglomeration, lipoplexes and lipid adducts. I have talked about this a lot in my substack enhanced multiorgan distribution and transfection with mRNA lipoplexes, shearing stress and complement activation toxicities arising from LNP instability such as clotting, , aldehydes and adduct formation and mutagenicity

B. Direct Effects of the Spike Protein Expression IN the cells

ribosomal synthesis of the target antigen this fundamentally changes the whole vaccine equation since now you have a whole bunch of biochemistry regarding antigen processing (ie the spike protein) in the cell and its presentation on the cell wall this differs from all other vaccines, which has the antigen fully formed so that there is no antigen processing or presentation on the cell wall required since this is an extra step, then it follows there must be a comprehensive understanding of these steps and data to corroborate. Is there????? what effects are seen with this ribosomal synthesis of a biosynthetic modRNA? Less proteins made in the cell since the modRNA takes up all the energy and resources within the cell? what about the deleterious effects of the endosomes/lysomes of mRNA/lipids/spike protein in the cells? Szebeni suggests Enhancement of immunogenicity by uncontrollable cytoplasmic accumulation with diversification of the processing and presentation of the SP Digestion of the SP by the proteasomes resulting in cross presentation on MHC-Class-I molecules with autoimmune damage Expression of the SP on the plasma membrane leading to antibody-mediated cellular and complement-mediated humoral cytotoxicities Secretion of the SP into the extracellular space for reuptake and systemic dissemination ( via exosomes which can last for upto a year) The autophagy pathway of antigen processing and presentation (so destruction of cells via autophagy) the “toxicity” of the spike protein WITHIN THE CELLS we all think of the toxicity of spike protein in the blood or plasma or in organs but what about the effect of the formed spike protein IN the cells? has anyone thought about this? What biochemical pathways are affected? What cytokines, proteins etc are stimulated? We should have a good understanding of this since Kammemer et al showed MOST OF THE SPIKE PROTEIN PRODUCED IS INSIDE THE CELLS. See above. Szebeni suggests complement activation, endothelial inflammation, microvascular damage, oxidative (mitochondrial) damage, cytokine release the Spike Protein stabilization with those 2 prolines the spike protein produced by the vaccine is not the same as the virus because of these 2 proline substitution. these proline substitutions make the spike protein produced by the jab stable and provide rigidity Szebeni notes that these prolines have prominent deuterium (heavy hydrogen) binding sites which leads to robust isotopic stability to the protein that resists not only enzymatic breakdown, but virtually all (non)-enzymatic cleavage mechanisms known in chemistry. That is why you can find the spike protein for months, or longer. contamination of the the vaccines with DNA, SV40 sequences, dsRNA and inorganic elements Kevin McKernan, Jessica Rose and others (even me, lol) have delineated these effects dsRNA is not talked about enough and though it is a known contaminant it is often addressed in the immune response to the jabs

C. The Immune Response to the Injection

Collateral immune effects (or what the jabs are supposed to do, and their destructive effects). diversification in antigen processing, ie many different peptides, or aberrant protein production and presenting the antigen on the cell surface innate immune activation (may also be from dsRNA..) cytotoxic T-cells exosomes reverse transcription and insertional mutagenesis somatic hypermutation frameshifting

This is just the unique features identified. What makes this mRNA product so different. I hope by using a pathogenetic framework for the mechanism of action we can get a better idea of what happens when a person is injected with these so called vaccines.

Next we have to link all of these to the clinical syndromes we see. Because of the various mechanisms at play here, it can be very difficult indeed. Perhaps we will never figure it out. But I believe unless we have some kind of heuristics to understand these jabs we will never discover how to treat or manage its adverse events. So it is not just about spike protein toxicity, or insertional mutagenesis, or cytotoxic T cells. We need to think of complement activation, mitochondrial toxicities, lysosomal storage disorders, oxidative damage etc etc….

This is just my first stab at this with this important paper by Dr Szebeni.

I found a video of Dr Szebeni discussing his research. He starts at hour 3:23

https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/s236en:c

Next instalment we can discuss in more detail and link to possible clinical syndromes

Thanks for reading and pray the rosary always.

