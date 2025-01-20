The pathogenetic mechanisms of the mRNA spike protein products
Leading to specific types of harm: an analysis from a Russian author
I started on this journey of the mRNA vaccines primarily with the issues with drug manufacturing and batch problems. Which led to contamination and analytical methodology. But I have also been trying to understand the mechanism of action of these vaccines in the manner in which I understand all drug products.
I want to know the entire pharmacological aspects of this product, the pharmacology, secondary pharmacology,biodistribution, mechanism of action of transfection, intracellular activity and then the final immunological phase. Because these products are really multilayered, I found that understanding the mechanism of action was like peeling back the layers of an onion. This was compounded by the fact that there was little data on COMPARATIVE pharmacology, the basis by which we learn about new therapies. Look at old therapies, how does the new one differ? Pharmacokinetics, onset of action, differing ligands/receptors, specific adverse events etc. But the mRNA products are not like anything else commonly used; the closest was Onpattro (patisaran) an orphan drug used for hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (hATTR amyloidosis), a rare life-threatening disease. This is caused by mutations in the TTR gene causing polyneuropathy and cardiomyopathy usually diagnosed in males in the 7th decade.
By studying Onpattro I learned A LOT about the LNPs, biodistribution and the pharmacology of such products.
1. My Conceptual Framework
But we need a way to organize and classify all the information we are finally getting on how these products work. My conceptual framework was based on the idea that these are pro-drugs and that there is a pharmacological phase followed by an immunological phase illustrated by Naasani
My last update on my conceptual framework was a bit messy. But it was basically
the LNPs biodistribution and toxicity in the blood and plasma
the pharmacological phase including the mechanism of action of the LNPs with respect to transfection, endosomal escape, ribosome translation and effects of contamination
the immunological phase which I left to others more knowledgeable than I
2. Russian scientist Kolevatykh Alekseevna, conducted a thorough analysis (Jan 2024)
Based on a tweet from Vaccine Mole this researcher has provided a similar and perhaps clearer conceptual framework for the pathogenetic mechanisms of the mRNA vaccines. This article is in Russian, and it is not known if she has a research profile or if this is fake or not. However, I believe the framework is a useful one for now. Here is the abstract in English.
3. The Pathogenetic Toxicities of the mRNA Vaccines by M.A. Kolevatykh
This scientist presents the pathogenetic toxicity into 3 distinct categories as well as follows:
A. The CHEMICAL toxicity of the the LNPs
what would this include?
I would say this includes both extracellular toxicity as well as intracellular toxicity.
extracellular toxicity in the blood/plasma includes the
ABC phenomenon
CARPA which is ONLY seen in humans and a pig model so mice models do not describe this
the biocorona and its effects
immunogenicity of the pegylated lipid (IgM and IgG)
inflammation due to its physiochemical properties, size, charge, shape etc see Yuan et al
the “nano” aspects of these nanoparticles which is not well understood and I write about it here
intracellular toxicity within the cell
this gets very tricky and is usually just described as Reactive Oxygen Species (see this article by Yu et al) which is described as highly stressful to the cell. The excess generation ROS may induce an array of physiopathologic outcomes, including genotoxicity, apoptosis, necrosis, inflammation, fibrosis, metaplasia, hypertrophy, and carcinogenesis. Yowza.
maybe you have issues with the LNPs embedding themselves in the cells lipid bilayer? This might be important say in fat cells or the myelin sheath around cells and affect nerve function? Maybe?
then you have upstream and downstream cell signalling and cascades from perturbing the lipid bilayer with transfection nicely laid out by my friendin a serious of substack articles ( see here for the first one, only you’ll need to translate to english but it is worth it.)
this new article regarding the biodistribution of EMPTY LNPs also describes the intracellular toxicity of these lipids on metabolism separate from the ROS type toxicity.
So even without mRNA for spike protein, these LNPs (from Onpattro) upregulated and downregulated metabolic processes. What does repeated injections of these LNPs do to intracellular processes? This fits in with whatdescribes. This also means that these are not excipients, from a regulatory perspective and that the LNPs are NOT a plug-and-play type of platform.
B. The Direct toxicity of the spike protein EXPRESSION (or the pharmacological phase)
In this category we can include all the residual DNA issues and the SV40 issues as well as the mRNA in the LNPs transfecting the cell membrane, being released into the cytosol and then being translated in the ribosome to the spike protein.
the effects of contamination of the mRNA which is transfected across the cell membrane with
dsDNA
SV40
dsRNA and other similar contaminants
endotoxin
ribosomal frameshifting, stop codon readthrough and ribosomal pausing resulting in aberrant proteins of all kinds from the N-1-methylpseudouridine
the 5' cap designed to compete for preferential access to ribosomal complex/reducing translational capacity of other critical proteins (IMPORTANT!!!!), cause NETs forming clotting (thanks Pierre!)
the effects of truncated mRNA in the cell
endosomal escapse and lysosomal toxicity resembling lysosomal storage disorders
up and down regulation of proteins by mRNA with the LNPs in the cell (as shown by the new Nature Biotechnology paper)
How long does this perturbation in metabolic processes last? What adverse events arise from this?
What else? Anyone?
C. Destructive effects of the immune response to the spike protein
OK, here is where I have not done a lot of reading except that spike protein fragments are presented on the cell surface which causes the immune system to attack and destroy the cell. However, from a pharmacological perspective, the paper by Kammerer et al showed that the MAJORITY of the spike protein is extruded as EXOSOMES and not on the cell surface. And a lot of spike protein stays INSIDE the cell; only a small amount is actually on the outside of the cell. What this means I don’t know.
Well this needs more work and I will leave this to another day.
4. The Harmful Effects of the Spike Protein Vaccines
Putting together all of the mechanisms of the pathology of these vaccines, Kolevatykh proposes 7 major types of harm.
“adhesion” disease defined as below
cardiovascular system disorders
immune disorders
neurological disorders
oncogenicity
direct toxicity of the LNPs
direct toxicity of the mRNA vaccine in the cell, before spike protein is made, and possibly the spike protein itself in the cytosol.
I do not think anyone is surprised by these proposed classification of adverse events. Each of which can be traced back to those overall mechanisms of harm or due to a combination of same.
I think we are getting closer to peeling the layers and having a conceptual framework for harms that can provide a biological rationale for mRNA jab induced injury so that docs can start thinking about HOW this happens. This will hopefully lead to better treatment options etc.
Summary
a new paper proposes a conceptual framework for the pathogenetic harms of the vaccine
This framework includes the LNPs (extra and intracellularly), then the pharmacological phase (direct toxicity of spike expression) followed by the immunological phase (immune response to the spike protein)
From this framework, then major classes of vaccine induced injury can be classified and possibly predicted
The hope is that this will lead to a better understanding of the harms of these products and thus better treatments and cures
Comments and discussion welcome
Thanks for reading, and as always Pray the Rosary
"ribosomal frameshifting, stop codon readthrough and ribosomal pausing resulting in aberrant proteins of all kinds from the N-1-methylpseudouridine"
Ribosomal frameshifting is used to print proteins out of the poly-A tail. These aren't aberrant proteins, they are purposely packed into the tail. The technique is often used to print luciferase, which is then used as a reporter gene.
"the 5' cap designed to compete for preferential access to ribosomal complex/reducing translational capacity of other critical proteins"
The patents list viruses with IRES's. The IRES is a loop near the 5 prime cap that allows additional reads. Using an IRES, they can print 2, 3 or 4 proteins. The result is that cell resources are depleted and can no longer work effectively.
The patents are the only place to look. Taking a vial here or there does not represent the whole. There are 1500 peptides listed in a single patent, and that can be spread over many lots. Viruses with IRES's also go to the brain and that's why they don't want to touch the patents.
The comparison that many papers make between the effects of covid versus mRNA injections on the body is disingenuous. One is injected into the body which by-passes our immune system and the other is met by our respiratory system immune barrier which offers protection from the effects of a virus. Not in all cases although it is hard to determine as the iatrogenic damage by our health professions when trying to treat a respiratory infection wrongly was worldwide and muddied the waters. If I had to I would rather face a respiratory virus being assured I would have the correct treatment if necessary than these awful injections. Thank you for your determined and relentless research which is producing so much information, it is very much appreciated.