Maria Gutschi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
17h

It would make my day if someone can tell me lead author of the paper "Lipid Nanoparticle-Associated Inflammation is Triggered by Sensing of Endosomal Damage: Engineering Endosomal Escape Without Side Effects" Jacob S Brenner is related to FDA Endotoxin and Nanoparticle expert Sara Brenner

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/sara-brenner-fda-endotoxin-and-nanoparticle

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
17hEdited

The Jacob Brenner et al paper might not have progressed from preprint to refereed publication because they purchased their Lipids from Avanti Polar Lipids, known to be contaminated with Endotoxin (LPS).

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/lnps-contaminated-with-endotoxin

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Maria Gutschi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture