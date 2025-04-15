Maria Gutschi

Sukey Watson
Apr 15

Excellent work! Nothing just like illuminating how much we do not know and of course obviously cannot then predict. The hubris of unleashing the injection on the world and expecting an overall positive result is astounding. It is good though to be informed that there is so much not understood about the interactions of lipid nanoparticles in vivo, let alone in vitro as I doubt so much went I investigated even at the Petri dish level. With my limited a couple of biochemistry classes I still understood most of this by a slow and careful reading. Yup individual responses are not at all predictable and this probably only scratches the surface of the variables which result in highly unpredictable responses. Thank you.

Just a Clinician
Apr 16

Fantastic article.

Thanks.

