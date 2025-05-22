Maria Gutschi

Sumotoad
5d

My Dear Lady, if there was ever a pharmacist less washed-up than yourself, I have never met her. I am an old, retired pharmacist who has only in the last five years had time to read and study and actually learn something about viruses, vaccines and so on. Before that, I was just your typical allopathic Pharma parrot. Your articles leave me open-mouthed and in awe. Thank you and please continue.

Ajaz Hussain
4d

Thank you for your informative post regarding the important interactions between clozapine, antiepileptics, and CYP3A4/CYP2C9 substrates, as supported by case reports and reviews. Enhanced monitoring and regulatory studies are essential to ensuring patient safety. However, I am uncertain whether institutions are wise to adopt these practices.

