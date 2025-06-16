Maria Gutschi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grant Simmons ( Australia)'s avatar
Grant Simmons ( Australia)
Jun 16

Love the article ....love the explaination of the science , and I will pray....that people realise , that their God given naturally evolved immune system is much better than they might think it is ....stop believing in the virtues of the class of science that has given us these bloody poisons ....it isn't about your health ....!🤷‍♂️🦧🤦‍♂️🙏🏾🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Genervter Bürger's avatar
Genervter Bürger
Jun 17

Great work! It's going throughout my body. 🤣

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Maria Gutschi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture