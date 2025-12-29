Maria Gutschi

Maria Gutschi

Kidder Meade
Dec 29

They’ll say: Oh, but that’s just the delivery system. Nonsense. That’s like saying the guy who kicks in your door and holds a syringe to your neck isn’t part of the assault, he’s just delivering the threat. The LNP is a pharmacological agent. It modulates the immune system, disrupts membranes, and induces inflammation all on its own, even when it’s carrying nothing. That was proven years ago.

The pharmaceutical companies knew it. The regulators knew it. The journals buried it.

This entire “payload” framing was sleight of hand, it kept your eyes on the mRNA so you wouldn’t ask too many questions about the shell. But the shell is a very big part of the story. Because you can’t outrun a system-wide immune trigger, and you sure as hell can’t undo what it does to kids, brains, hearts, or long-term inflammation cascades.

So again, the question no one in power wants you to ask:

When does the drug begin?

currer
Dec 29Edited

Maria, I suppose you have a copy of this book?

https://eticamedia.eu/en/product/vaccinated-dead/

It may help understand the eventual cellular destination of these complexes. There are also some strange dark needle shaped deposits found inside cells.

You may wish to buy this book, which is a summary of Arne Burkhardt's histopathological work and has recently become available in English. With slides

Vaccinated – dead

Histopathological findings following COVID-19 vaccination

Ute Krüger · Walter Lang

https://www.histo-atlas.com/files/Reading-sample.pdf

It's a memorial publication for the late Professor Arne Burkhardt containing all of the important pathology slides showing the vaccine-produced spike protein and all of damage being caused by it in the vascular system and organs such as the heart, spleen, liver, brain, lung, thyroid gland, adrenal gland, kidney, urinary bladder, testicles, prostate, pancreas, peripheral nerves, and skeletal muscles.

"A picture is worth a thousand words." These photos prove that the Covid jabs are destructive to the entire body.

