A very strange Process 1 lot
help me solve the mystery
  
Washed Up Pharmacist
8

May 2024

The Stages in Understanding the modRNA Jabs
my journey in understanding the totality of the multi-layered, complex structure and multiple activities of the jab
  
Washed Up Pharmacist
14
The Vaccine is Synthetic Biology
And people got injected with a SYNTHETIC VIRUS
  
Washed Up Pharmacist
18

April 2024

Those emails on the SV40 from Health Canada: Update with corrections
Pfizer lies, HC knew about Kevin's work in July 2023, tries to get FDA/EMA involved
  
Washed Up Pharmacist
8
Testing and Analyzing the modRNA Vaccines; mRNA drug product
How can we determine harm if we don't even know what or how to analyze these so called vaccines?
  
Washed Up Pharmacist
9
Health Canada's "Safe" and "Effective" Assessment of COVID-19 Drugs
How can they keep saying "safe" and "effective"? Because the meaning and standards used were changed
  
Washed Up Pharmacist
18

March 2024

Why is the manufacturing process of these jabs so important?
Because the process is the product
  
Washed Up Pharmacist
5
Process 3: Pfizer's change to Tris buffer
Pfizer gamed the FDA on its change from PBS to Tris plus a patent sheds light on the seriousness of particle size and "stable folded RNA" with the…
  
Washed Up Pharmacist
8
Poly (A) Tails: does this protein make my tail look fat?
Lots of ongoing questions, few answers on this little talked about part of the mRNA molecule
  
Washed Up Pharmacist
9
What do the LNPs really look like?
No one really knows even after 4 years of study
  
Washed Up Pharmacist
26

February 2024

The Biodistribution/Metabolism/Excretion of the Lipids, Part 3
Continuation after biodistribution including transfection, translation and excretion of the LNP components; and just a little ranting. OK a lot of…
  
Washed Up Pharmacist
23
Biodistribution of Lipids, Part 2
where I rant even more
  
Washed Up Pharmacist
19
