Maria Gutschi
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
A very strange Process 1 lot
help me solve the mystery
23 hrs ago
•
Washed Up Pharmacist
25
Share this post
A very strange Process 1 lot
mariagutschi.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
May 2024
The Stages in Understanding the modRNA Jabs
my journey in understanding the totality of the multi-layered, complex structure and multiple activities of the jab
May 18
•
Washed Up Pharmacist
21
Share this post
The Stages in Understanding the modRNA Jabs
mariagutschi.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
14
The Vaccine is Synthetic Biology
And people got injected with a SYNTHETIC VIRUS
May 12
•
Washed Up Pharmacist
37
Share this post
The Vaccine is Synthetic Biology
mariagutschi.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
18
April 2024
Those emails on the SV40 from Health Canada: Update with corrections
Pfizer lies, HC knew about Kevin's work in July 2023, tries to get FDA/EMA involved
Apr 24
•
Washed Up Pharmacist
21
Share this post
Those emails on the SV40 from Health Canada: Update with corrections
mariagutschi.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
Testing and Analyzing the modRNA Vaccines; mRNA drug product
How can we determine harm if we don't even know what or how to analyze these so called vaccines?
Apr 16
•
Washed Up Pharmacist
24
Share this post
Testing and Analyzing the modRNA Vaccines; mRNA drug product
mariagutschi.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
Health Canada's "Safe" and "Effective" Assessment of COVID-19 Drugs
How can they keep saying "safe" and "effective"? Because the meaning and standards used were changed
Apr 9
•
Washed Up Pharmacist
29
Share this post
Health Canada's "Safe" and "Effective" Assessment of COVID-19 Drugs
mariagutschi.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
18
March 2024
Why is the manufacturing process of these jabs so important?
Because the process is the product
Mar 18
•
Washed Up Pharmacist
28
Share this post
Why is the manufacturing process of these jabs so important?
mariagutschi.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
Process 3: Pfizer's change to Tris buffer
Pfizer gamed the FDA on its change from PBS to Tris plus a patent sheds light on the seriousness of particle size and "stable folded RNA" with the…
Mar 17
•
Washed Up Pharmacist
33
Share this post
Process 3: Pfizer's change to Tris buffer
mariagutschi.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
Poly (A) Tails: does this protein make my tail look fat?
Lots of ongoing questions, few answers on this little talked about part of the mRNA molecule
Mar 9
•
Washed Up Pharmacist
24
Share this post
Poly (A) Tails: does this protein make my tail look fat?
mariagutschi.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
What do the LNPs really look like?
No one really knows even after 4 years of study
Mar 1
•
Washed Up Pharmacist
57
Share this post
What do the LNPs really look like?
mariagutschi.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
26
February 2024
The Biodistribution/Metabolism/Excretion of the Lipids, Part 3
Continuation after biodistribution including transfection, translation and excretion of the LNP components; and just a little ranting. OK a lot of…
Feb 26
•
Washed Up Pharmacist
20
Share this post
The Biodistribution/Metabolism/Excretion of the Lipids, Part 3
mariagutschi.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
23
Biodistribution of Lipids, Part 2
where I rant even more
Feb 21
•
Washed Up Pharmacist
19
Share this post
Biodistribution of Lipids, Part 2
mariagutschi.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
19
© 2024 Maria Gutschi
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts